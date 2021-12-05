NFL Week 13 early inactives: Allen Robinsin out for Bears

Every week we bring you all the inactives from the 1 p.m. ET games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information.

The Cardinals have wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins back in the lineup for Sunday’s game, but the Bears will remain without their top wideout. Allen Robinson is inactive with a hamstring injury.

He was listed as doubtful on Friday, so there wasn’t much hope that he would be able to play. It’s the third straight game that Robinson has missed and quarterback Andy Dalton will have to find other options as he tries to lead Chicago to an upset at Soldier Field on Sunday.

While Robinson is out, rookie tackle Teven Jenkins is active for the Bears for the first time this season.

Cardinals at Bears

Cardinals: WR Andy Isabella, QB Trace McSorely, DB Jace Whittaker, G Justin Pugh

Bears: WR Allen Robinson, QB Justin Fields, CB Teez Tabor, WR Marquise Goodwin, DL Akiem Hicks, DE Mario Edwards Jr.

Eagles at Jets

Eagles: QB Jalen Hurts, RB Jordan Howard, DT Marlon Tuipulotu, DB Kary Vincent Jr., CB Tay Gowan, CB Mac McCain

Jets: RB La'Mical Perine, TE Trevon Wesco, OL Isaiah Williams, DL Tim Ward, DL Sheldon Rankins, CB Rachad Wildgoose, S Jarrod Wilson

Buccaneers at Falcons

Buccaneers: S Jordan Whitehead, WR Jaelon Darden, DL Steve McLendon, QB Kyle Trask

Falcons: DE Jonathan Bullard, RB Wayne Gallman, DL John Cominsky, OL Josh Andrews, LB James Vaughters, DL Mike Pennel

Colts at Texans

Colts: DL Ben Banogu, T Julien Davenport, RB Marlon Mack, WR Mike Strachan

Texans: QB Deshaun Watson, RB David Johnson, S Terrence Brooks, OL Justin McCray, TE Jeff Driskel, LB Zach Cunningham, TE Jordan Akins

Chargers at Bengals

Chargers: CB Asante Samuel Jr., S Alohi Gilman, QB Easton Stick, OL Senio Kelemete, RB Gabe Nabers

Bengals: C Trey Hopkins, T Riley Reiff, HB Chris Evans, WR Mike Thomas, CB Darius Phillips, DE Khalid Kareem, DT Tyler Shelvin

Vikings at Lions

Vikings: QB Kellen Mond, RB Dalvin Cook, WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette, T Christian Darrisaw, LB Eric Kendricks, LB Anthony Barr, S Cam Bynum

Story continues

Lions: RB D’Andre Swift, LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin, T Matt Nelson, DT John Penisini, CB Bobby Price, QB David Blough, WR Trinity Benson

Giants at Dolphins

Giants: QB Daniel Jones, CB Adoree’ Jackson, WR Kadarius Toney, WR Sterling Shepard, LB Oshane Ximines, G Wes Martin

Dolphins: CB Trill Williams, S Brandon Jones, RB Phillip Lindsay, DE Darius Hodge, TE Adam Shaheen, NT John Jenkins

NFL Week 13 early inactives: Allen Robinsin out for Bears originally appeared on Pro Football Talk