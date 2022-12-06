NFL Week 13 drip check: Devin White opts for pastel, Taylor Heinicke goes old school

The NFL entered lucky Week 13 with a solid run of tunnel walks.

This week, the league encouraged fashion on the field. Players and coaches from every team participated in the "My Cause, My Cleats" initiative. Players wore shoes from designers with a special message dedicated to a charity or non-profit organization.

Many, including Lion's linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez, paid tribute to loved ones. His cause was the American Cancer Society. His cleats featured a yellow backdrop with a portrait of his grandmother, Yolanda Martinez, who passed away from cancer.

DO YOU LIKE FOOTBALL?: Then you'll enjoy getting our NFL newsletter delivered to your inbox

WEEK 14 NFL POWER RANKINGS: Eagles remain No. 1, but rest of top five gets shakeup

Here's the NFL Week 13 drip check:

Fashion isn't always about following rules. It's about self-expression and that's what Donovan Peoples-Jones reminds did with his colorful look.

The fuzzy orange top is from Chopova Lowena, a brand known for taking recycled fabrics and turning them into whimsical designs. The pants are from Golden Denim, a brand that's everywhere.

Peoples-Jones blended quirky with cool.

Taylor Heinicke is letting fans know he's not just the quarterback of the moment. He's a classic man. The quarterback traded his Jordans that commemorate his wins for a three-piece suit and buckled shoes.

Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz sported a similar look when he dressed up as a character from "Peaky Blinders" for Halloween. But Heinicke isn't putting on a costume, he's saying he's the real deal.

The pocket watch is what really put this look over the top.

Story continues

Taylor Heinicke is here and he’s rocking a pocket watch. This is swagger I will never know. #Commanders pic.twitter.com/srS1PLkpsa — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) December 4, 2022

3. Michael Carter — New York Jets

Second-year running back Michael Carter has been splitting time with rookie Breece Hall, but he showed he has enough star power of his own in this white puffer jacket from Badson. The shiny blue star is the clear focal point of the piece, but the hood is a play on the popular balaclava trend.

An all-black look is always a classic option. Atlanta Falcons' wide receiver Frank Darby looked sharp in this jacket and skinny jeans pairing. The Gucci belt and sneakers were an extra touch of luxury.

Pastels in the winter are not an easy feat to pull off but Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker — and Week 13 NFLPA Community MVP — did it effortlessly. The staple of this look was the Louis Vuitton denim jacket that featured a monogram pattern that looked like it tore away to reveal a gentle floral print.

He paired it with butter yellow cargo pants from Bonsai and the Union Air Jordan IVs. The overall look is masculine but gentle.

Honorable mentions

All denim done right.

Him on Instagram: "SEA ✈️ LAX"

Both players rocked this blue floral jacket from Dries Van Noten.

A clean look with eye-catching black and white pants.

A perfectly tailored overcoat in a color that's so happy you just might forget how bad the Denver Broncos are doing.

Myles Garrett — Cleveland Browns

Myles Garrett turned heads yet again, this time with a jacket from Russell Westbrook's Honor the Gift brand. The details on the arms make it look like a knit sweater for an extra cozy factor.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NFL Week 13 drip check: Taylor Heinicke goes old school