NFL Week 13 betting: Majority of bettors backing Chiefs as favorites vs. Bengals

The Chiefs are getting a majority of bets as 2-point favorites at the Bengals on Sunday.

Kansas City is getting 69% of wagers in the AFC title game rematch. The Bengals won that game in overtime to advance to the Super Bowl after knocking off the Chiefs with a last-second field goal in the regular season. Coincidentally, the Bengals have won seven of the last eight matchups with Kansas City dating back to 2008. The only Kansas City win in that span came in a 45-10 victory in 2018. That was Patrick Mahomes’ first season as a starting quarterback.

While the public is clearly backing the Chiefs, there’s a sharp lean on the money. Kansas City is getting 58% of the total money wagered on the game.

There are four teams getting over 70% of bets in Week 13. The team getting the biggest percentage of bets is the Tennessee Titans as 4.5-point underdogs at the Philadelphia Eagles. The Titans are getting 74% of bets and 88% of the money as bettors are clearly bullish on Tennessee’s chances of a win or close loss. The line has dipped 1.5 points from when it opened at six points.

The Chiefs have lost seven of their last eight games against the Bengals dating back to 2008. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

The Lions are getting 73% of bets and 75% of the handle at home against the Jaguars. The line there has moved 2.5 points as the Lions started out as 1.5-point underdogs and are now 1-point favorites.

The Packers are getting 72% of bets and 86% of the money on the road at the Bears. A banged-up Aaron Rodgers looks set to start while Justin Fields is looking to make his return to the field after missing last week’s loss to the New York Jets because of a shoulder injury.

The Ravens are also getting 72% bets at home against the Broncos. Baltimore is now an 8.5-point favorite against Denver, though Denver is getting 40% of the money thanks to a Ravens offense that hasn’t been great over the past few weeks and a very good Denver defense.

Bettors also like the over in Cincinnati

Chiefs vs. Bengals is also the game with the biggest share of money on the over. The total has moved up from 51.5 to 53 as 77% of bets and 88% of the handle is on the over.

Just two other games have totals over 50 points. The total in Detroit is 51 as 58% of bets and 72% of the money is on the over, though the number opened at 51.5. The over/under in the Chargers’ visit to the Raiders is at 50.5 as 70% of bets and money is on the over.

On the flip side, bettors really like a low-scoring affair in Baltimore. That game is the only one this weekend with a total less than 40, though there has been some reverse line movement there. The total has gone up a point to 39.5 despite 77% of bets and money on the under.