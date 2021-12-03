NFL Week 13 betting: Bettors like the Cardinals and Colts to cover big numbers on the road

Bettors at BetMGM like a couple of road favorites to cover on Sunday.

The Indianapolis Colts are now 10-point favorites at the Houston Texans. The line has moved 2.5 points from 7.5 as bettors have put 89% of their money on the Colts to cover the number. Over three-fourths of bettors like the Colts to cover.

The Arizona Cardinals are 7.5-point favorites at the Chicago Bears and the Cardinals are getting 75% of bets and 88% of the money. The Cardinals are getting most of the action despite questions about the status of QB Kyler Murray and WR DeAndre Hopkins. Coach Kliff Kingsbury said Friday that both will be game-day decisions.

The Eagles are getting 62% of bets and 82% of the handle at the New York Jets. The line, however, has come down to 6.5 points after the Eagles opened as 7-point favorites.

The Dolphins are getting the most money of any home favorite. Miami is now a 4-point favorite at home against the New York Giants after opening as a 2.5-point favorite. Miami is getting just 56% of the bets against the spread but those bets equal 87% of the handle. New York is starting Mike Glennon at QB with Daniel Jones out.

Lots of totals have gone down

Bettors have pushed a lot of totals down over the week. Seven of the 13 point totals have moved downward while one — Washington Football Team at Las Vegas — has inched up despite nearly 90% of the money going to the under. The only other total to go up is the Jaguars and the Rams.

The Cardinals at Bears total has dropped from 46 to 43.5 with three-fourths of the bets and money coming in on the under given the statuses of Murray and Hopkins.

The total for the Broncos and Chiefs has dropped from 49.5 to 47.5 with 92% of the money on the total going to the under. That money is coming from two-thirds of the bets.

The total for the Chargers and Bengals has stayed at 50.5 despite 82% of the handle and 68% of the bets going toward the over. The Bengals are now favored by three after opening as 2.5-point favorites.