NFL Week 12 WR/CB Matchups and TE Analysis

We're on to Week 12! I'll be breaking down the WR/CB matchups all season long with a focus on figuring out who could be facing shadow coverage as well as the best and worst overall situations. We'll also briefly touch on each team's TE group.

Physical data is courtesy of NFL.com and PlayerProfiler.com, alignment information is from Pro Football Focus while each WR's target share and air yard market share is provided by the fine folks at AirYards.com.

Colts at Texans

Projected shadow matchups: None

WR/CB breakdown: T.Y. Hilton (calf, questionable) hasn't been ruled out, but he also started off the week with consecutive absences at practice. Meanwhile, Parris Campbell (hand, out) is reportedly expected to be out until December, and TE Eric Ebron (ankle, questionable) suddenly appears to be at risk of missing game action as well after not practicing on Monday or Tuesday. Stud RB Marlon Mack (hand, out) has already been ruled out for Thursday night and could miss an extended stretch of games.

Be sure to monitor our Week 12 Injury Dashboard for daily practice participation along with estimated and official game statuses for every injured player.

Jam Hilton into fantasy lineups of all shapes and sizes if he's active. The man has absolutely eviscerated the Texans in 16 career matchups and literally wore a clown mask to the Colts' 2018 Wild Card victory over their divisional rival:

3 receptions-78 yards-1 touchdown

4-111-1

7-121-3

8-78-0

9-223-1

4-50-0

5-88-0

3-29-0

3-49-0

9-115-1

5-175-2

3-14-0

4-115-0

9-199-0

5-85-0

6-74-1

Marcus Johnson has played a full-time role in back-to-back weeks and posted a 4-38-1 line on four targets in his first game with Jacoby Brissett under center. Meanwhile, Zach Pascal has underwhelmed with 2-26-0 and 2-17-0 lines over the past two weeks on seven and six targets, respectively. Chester Rogers has posted snap rates of 50% and 47% over the last two weeks with the Colts trending towards using more two-TE sets.

Ultimately, it's tough to get behind any of these WRs as realistic season-long options. Pascal is the best bet due to both opportunity and talent. It's not an intimidating matchup against a Texans Defense that has been much better against the run (No. 10) than the pass (No. 25) this season, although the potential return of Bradley Roby (hamstring) as well as the addition of former-Buccaneers CB Vernon Hargreaves could provide a fairly significant boost considering the various liabilities they've had handle the slot throughout the season.

TE breakdown: Ebron's absence would open up a full-time role for Jack Doyle, although Mo Alie-Cox (thumb) would likely be involved to an extent as well. We actually have the entire 2017 season as evidence of what Doyle is capable of achieving as the offense's undisputed No. 1 TE with Brissett under center. Overall, Brissett featured both Hilton (57-966-4 on 109 targets) and Doyle (80-690-4 on 108 targets) equally as the focal points of the passing game. Doyle finished 2017 as the overall PPR TE7 and should accordingly be treated as an upside TE1 if Ebron winds up watching from the sideline.

Projected shadow matchups: None

WR/CB breakdown: Will Fuller (hamstring) is a game-time decision for Thursday night. His return would likely relegate Keke Coutee back to the bench. The Texans already utilized Kenny Stills as a primary slot WR in Weeks 1-4 before Fuller was injured, but they then went back to featuring the former Dolphins WR on the outside in Weeks 7-11. Stills and Fuller should each be treated as boom-or-bust WR4 options until we have a better idea of their health and roles.

Either way: Nuk is the only WR in this offense that truly matters at the moment. Deshaun Watson has fed his BFF at least 11 targets in five consecutive games. Hopkins has caught at least five passes in a league-high 13 consecutive games.

The only problem has been the nature of Nuk's targets:

2013: 14.23 yard average target depth (No. 25 among all WRs to play at least 25% of their offense's snaps)

2014: 13.38 (No. 29)

2015: 14.76 (No. 22)

2016: 12.25 (No. 50)

2017: 13.98 (No. 33)

2018: 12.21 (No. 51)

2019: 10.01 (No. 84)

The good news is that Week 11 showed signs of change: Hopkins' 142 air yards were his highest total since his 8-111-2 explosion in Week 1.

Hopkins has hardly had a problem with the Colts in recent history, posting 6-86-1, 10-169-1, 4-36-1, 5-37-0 and 9-106-1 lines against the Texans' divisional rival since 2017. Continue to treat him as an upside WR1 that is due for a breakout performance.

TE breakdown: Darren Fells has caught more than two passes in just three games this season, largely functioning as a touchdown-dependent borderline TE1. Jordan Akins remains annoyingly involved. Fells is the preferred fantasy option, but there's a low floor here. Fuller's potential return would only add another competent receiver to an already-crowded offense for these complementary TEs to compete with for targets.

Broncos at Bills

Projected shadow matchups: Courtland Sutton vs. Tre'Davious White

WR/CB breakdown: Only two (maybe three) pass catchers matter in Denver at the moment. Brandon Allen's target distribution in his first two games has been as follows:

Patrick (shoulder) flashed some upside in his season debut, catching 4-of-8 targets for 77 scoreless yards. He possesses enough size and speed to give most CBs problems. Still, this probably isn't the spot to chase the No. 3 pass-game option in a still-meh offense. The Bills join the Cowboys, Chiefs, Chargers, Rams, Patriots and Steelers as the only defenses to allow one or fewer WRs to surpass 100 receiving yards in a game this season.

Sutton is easily the most-talented and well-fed receiver in this offense. He somehow doesn't have double-digit targets in a game this season, but that hasn't stopped the second-year WR from gaining at least 40 yards in every game. Only Tyreek Hill, Michael Thomas, Stefon Diggs, Amari Cooper, Davante Adams, Julio Jones, Michael Gallup and Cooper Kupp have averaged more yards per route run than Sutton this season among 48 players with at least 50 targets (PFF).

The only obstacle is the presence of White, who has been good-not-great in shadow coverage this season (Player Profiler):

Week 9 vs. Terry McLaurin: 4 receptions-39 yards-0 TD (6 targets)

Week 10 vs. Odell Beckham: 5-57-0 (12)

Week 11 vs. DeVante Parker: 7-135-0 (10)

Continue to fire up Sutton as a WR2 despite the tough matchup.

TE breakdown: It makes sense that the Broncos have gotten their first-round TE more involved as the season has progressed, but note that Fant's recent surge has occurred with Jeff Heuerman (knee) sidelined. It's a similar situation to T.J. Hockenson and Dawson Knox: Fant will work as the offense's undisputed starter with or without Heuerman, but the absence of the team's steady veteran TE would lead to a more fantasy-friendly every-down role. Both of Fant's touchdowns this season have been thanks to his elite ability after the catch, but Allen fed his TE consecutive end-zone targets in Week 11 with the game on the line. Continue to fire up the undisputed No. 2 pass-game option in this offense as a low-end TE1 despite the tough matchup.

Projected shadow matchups: John Brown vs. Chris Harris Jr.

WR/CB breakdown: The Smokey Brown blowup game came and went, as he roasted Dolphins CB Nik Needham for nine receptions, 137 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Up next is a significantly tougher shadow date against Harris, who has mostly bottled up every WR he's faced in shadow coverage this season:

Diggs' performance in Week 11 demonstrated that Harris isn't perfect, particularly when defending shot plays down the field.

Brown also possesses this ability to take the top off of the defense at a moment's notice, so the tough matchup shouldn't severely downgrade Josh Allen's undisputed No. 1 pass-game option.

Cole Beasley has the better CB matchup, but he's failed to surpass 50 receiving yards in 7-of-10 games this season. He possesses a low floor and ceiling as long as RB Devin Singletary and TE Dawson Knox are just as involved in the passing offense.

TE breakdown: Knox has posted 4-55-0 and 2-32-1 lines over the last two weeks. Still, the Bills' third-round rookie has fewer than three receptions in all but three games this season. There's a low floor here, particularly as long as Tyler Kroft continues to siphon away a good chunk of snaps as well as a target or two every game. Treat Knox as more of an upside TE2 against the Broncos' 12th-ranked defense in DVOA against the TE position.

Giants at Bears

Projected shadow matchups: None

WR/CB breakdown: Sterling Shepard (concussion) managed to get in a full practice on Wednesday. His return in Week 12 would relegate Bennie Fowler to the bench.

Daniel Jones' target distribution in one game with both Golden Tate and Shepard was as follows:

Jones has thrown at least 35 passes in 6-of-8 starts this season. It's unlikely the rookie manages to consistently enable three fantasy-relevant WRs while both Engram and Saquon Barkley are healthy, but the volume is theoretically there.

Regardless, this is a tough spot for everyone involved. The Bears have been better against the pass (No. 6 in DVOA) than the run (No. 12) this season and haven't allowed 300 passing yards in a game since Week 6 of 2018. Only Broncos-Bills (37.5) and Steelers-Bengals (39) have a lower game total than Giants-Bears (40.5).

TE breakdown: Engram (foot) wasn't able to practice on Wednesday following the team's Week 11 bye. His continued absence would result in another near full-time role for Ellison (concussion) if he manages to suit up. Still, Ellison would be a thin play as the likely No. 5 pass-game option in this suddenly-crowded offense. Engram is an auto-start TE if active, although expectations should be managed considering the enhanced risk for re-aggravation.

Projected shadow matchups: None

WR/CB breakdown: A-Rob has sandwiched a decent 6-86-0 outing in Week 10 with 1-6-0 and 4-15-0 performances against the Eagles and Rams, respectively.

The Bears' No. 1 WR remains more than capable of winning one-on-one battles against nearly any CB in the league, but there's a low floor for anyone involved in this passing game as long as Mitchell Trubisky continues to function as one of the worst QBs in the entire league:

Adjusted yards per attempt: 5.6 (No. 34 among 35 QBs with at least 100 pass attempts this season)

Yards per attempt: 5.6 (No. 34)

Yards per game: 175.6 (No. 34)

Completion rate: 62.4% (No. 24)

TD rate: 3.2% (No. 29)

QB rating: 82.2 (No. 27)

Gabriel had 14 targets last week with Trubisky generally refraining from testing Jalen Ramsey. The Bears' field-stretching WR has cleared 50 receiving yards or scored a touchdown in four consecutive games. There are better season-long options to start, but Gabriel is at least enticing at $4,200 on DraftKings as the offense's undisputed deep-ball threat. Rookie CB Deandre Baker is PFF's single-lowest graded CB among 127 qualified players.

Anthony Miller (6-54-0 on 11 targets) also benefited from Ramsey locking up A-Rob in Week 11. I wouldn't chase this production; Miller caught one pass for seven yards in Weeks 9 and 10 combined before last week's decent performance.

TE breakdown: Trey Burton (calf, IR) is done for the season, meaning talented third-year TE Adam Shaheen (foot) should be looking at a full-time role once healthy enough to return to action. Still, the nature of foot injuries suggests we probably shouldn't expect anything more than TE2 production at best from Shaheen in his (potential) first game back in action. Ben Braunecker will continue to start if Shaheen is sidelined, but the career backup and block-first TE is off the fantasy radar. Kudos to safety Jabrill Peppers for experiencing a resurgence of sorts and helping the Giants give up the third-fewest yards per game to opposing TEs this season.

Steelers at Bengals

Projected shadow matchups: None

WR/CB breakdown: Mason Rudolph's best statistical performance this season was throwing for 251 yards and a pair of touchdowns at home against the Dolphins in Week 8. He's otherwise been held under 250 passing yards in every game. Rudolph's recent stretch of play has been even worse, as the second-year QB has averaged fewer than 6.5 yards per attempt in three consecutive games.

The prolonged absence of JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee, concussion) as well as Diontae Johnson (concussion) in Week 11 led to a complete mess at the WR position (outside of Rudolph's ex-college roommate):

True story: I have no idea who Tevin Jones is.

Anyway, this is clearly a situation to avoid despite the pristine matchup against the Bengals' 31st-ranked defense in pass DVOA. The Steelers are one of just seven teams that has fed a player at least 10 targets in a single game on two or fewer occasions this season. The two instances featured Jaylen Samuels and Donte Moncrief (lol).

Washington can be treated as an upside WR3 if JuJu is ultimately sidelined. I'm inclined to fade this WR group otherwise.

TE breakdown: Vance McDonald has at least seven targets in three consecutive games and has played at least 75% of the offense's snaps in every contest since the team's Week 7 bye. Still, he's worked as just the PPR TE20 during this stretch. Perhaps a matchup with the league's No. 31-ranked defense in DVOA against the TE position will help.

Projected shadow matchups: None

WR/CB breakdown: The Bengals are all sorts of banged up at WR, as Auden Tate (concussion, neck) could join A.J. Green (ankle) on the sideline this week. Stanley Morgan is the next man up, but Damion Willis should see some snaps as well if both Tate and AJG are ultimately sidelined.

That leaves us with Alex Erickson (0-0-0 in Weeks 10-11) and Tyler Boyd (6-62-0) as the offense's only realistic fantasy options.

Realistic might even be too strong of a word. Boyd was goose egged as a receiver in Week 11 in an absolutely pristine matchup against the Raiders because Ryan Finley is horrendous:

Adjusted yards per attempt: 3.5 (No. 47 among 48 QBs with at least 50 pass attempts this season)

Yards per attempt: 4.6 (No. 48)

Yards per game: 141 (No. 43)

Completion rate: 47.5% (No. 48)

TD rate: 1.6% (No. 44)

QB rating: 52.8 (No. 47)

Target volume as well quality of pass-game opportunities are at an all-time low for these Bengals WRs.

Boyd is the only receiver in this offense that deserves even a little bit of fantasy consideration. This is mostly because he's due for positive TD regression, as his 94 targets are tied with D.J. Moore for the most in the league among all players with one or fewer receiving touchdowns. Still, Boyd isn't anything more than an upside WR4 in a not-great matchup as long as the league's single-worst QB is operating under center.

TE breakdown: Tyler Eifert hasn't posted a snap rate of even 40% since the Bengals showcased him as trade bait in Week 8 with a season-high 71% mark. Eifert is off the fantasy radar due to both snap and QB concerns. He'd likely need an injury to C.J. Uzomah to offer any sort of fantasy value down the stretch.

Dolphins at Browns

Projected shadow matchups: None

WR/CB breakdown: It's time we talk about DeVante Parker.

As noted by Graham Barfield, Parker has finished as a top-32 fantasy WR in seven straight games.

Ryan Fitzpatrick has managed to get the most out of the best WR in the history of NFL training camp, as Parker is averaging a career-high 60.4 yards per game and has already scored twice as many touchdowns in 2019 (4) as he did in 2017 and 2018 combined (2).

The best part? Parker and the Dolphins' passing game are set up exceptionally in upcoming weeks:

at Browns: No. 8 in fewest PPR per game allowed to opposing WRs

vs. Eagles: No. 27

at Jets: No. 30

at Giants: No. 31

vs. Bengals: No. 9

Parker and Preston Williams (knee, IR) are the only Dolphins WRs that have surpassed even 55 yards in a game this season. Treat Parker as a rock-solid WR3 against the Browns' skinny outside CBs, but stay away from the rest of this roster's WRs for the time being.

TE breakdown: Mike Gesicki has at least six targets in three consecutive games. The second-year TE has flashed at different points throughout the season, but ultimately has surpassed 50 yards in just two games and is yet to find the end zone. Perhaps the Browns' average defense against TEs will take a turn for the worst with Morgan Burnett (Achilles, IR) out for the season. Still, it's hard to treat Gesicki as anything more than an upside TE2 in the Dolphins' 31st-ranked scoring offense.

Projected shadow matchups: Odell Beckham vs. Nik Needham

WR/CB breakdown: Here was my write up from last week on John Brown's shadow matchup against Needham:

"The Dolphins have utilized their undrafted rookie in shadow coverage in consecutive weeks against Demaryius Thomas (2-19-0) and Zach Pascal (2-26-0). Credit to Needham for ranking 19th in lowest passer rating allowed in coverage among 128 qualified CBs this season, but this isn't a matchup that Smokey's fantasy owners should fear. The all-time UTEP leader in pass deflections has faced an alarmingly easy QB schedule to this point with matchups against Case Keenum, Josh Allen, Mason Rudolph, Sam Darnold and Brian Hoyer.

Brown caught 5-of-6 targets for 83 yards and a score against the Dolphins in Week 7. I don't see him having too much of a problem either replicating that performance in Week 11, or doubling the totals if Allen decides to feed his No. 1 WR in this plus matchup."

Smokey ultimately caught 9-of-14 targets for 137 yards and a pair of scores against the Dolphins' under-qualified No. 1 CB.

OBJ fits the exact same mold: A true No. 1 WR that has a massive advantage over Needham in both the talent and speed departments.

This is the week.

Jarvis Landry has found the end zone in three consecutive weeks and is again set up well in the slot for this #RevengeGame. The PPR WR7 since the Browns' Week 7 bye, Landry has earned every-week WR2 treatment in the Browns' improving offense.

Rashard Higgins (41% snaps in Week 11) would be a thin play with a full-time role, but he's completely off the fantasy grid as long as KhaDarel Hodge (14%) also remains involved.

TE breakdown: The Browns have designated TE David Njoku (wrist) for return from injured reserve. It's unclear if he'll return to an immediate three-down role in Week 12, but his likely presence renders each of Demetrius Harris and Ricky Seals-Jones as non-viable fantasy options. In the meantime, pick up the Browns' super-talented third-year TE in fantasy leagues of all shapes and sizes considering the Browns face a cake schedule of opposing defenses to end the season:

vs. Dolphins (No. 17 in fewest PPR per game allowed to opposing TEs)

at Steelers (No. 27)

vs. Bengals (No. 16)

at Cardinals (No. 32)

vs. Ravens (No. 4)

Buccaneers at Falcons

Projected shadow matchups: None

WR/CB breakdown: The Falcons have allowed a total of 12 points against the Saints and Panthers since their Week 9 bye. Still, their new-found defensive resurgence hasn't exactly kept opposing No. 1 WRs in check, as D.J. Moore (8-95-0) and Michael Thomas (13-152-0) each managed to have their way with the Falcons' secondary in losing efforts.

Also helping matters for Mike Evans' projection is the fact that he's absolutely owned the Falcons over the years. Overall, Evans' eight career touchdowns against the Buccaneers' divisional rival is three more scores than he's compiled against any other team.

I realize the 2019 Falcons secondary isn't the same as what Evans has faced in the past. The history of success is more of a cherry on top of the sundae; Evans should never be treated as anything other than a locked-in WR1 regardless of the matchup. His 1,510 air yards are a ridiculous 318 more than John Brown's second-place mark.

Chris Godwin gained at least 120 yards in five of his first seven games of the season, but has failed to clear even 75 receiving yards in four games since the Buccaneers' Week 7 bye. The Falcons look like anybody's idea of a get-right spot considering their lack of success against opposing slot WRs this season:

We can start to wonder if Godwin doesn't deserve weekly WR1 treatment if he duds again in Week 11, but I don't anticipate the conversation coming to fruition.

Neither Breshad Perriman (53% snaps in Week 11) nor Scott Miller (51%) are realistic fantasy options as part-time boom-or-(mostly)-bust WRs.

TE breakdown: O.J. Howard posted season-best marks in snap rate (99%) and targets (7) in Week 10 ... then he was targeted once and posted a season-low 25% snap rate in Week 11. Instead of an encore, Cameron Brate caught 10-of-14 targets for 73 scoreless yards while playing a full-time role (75% snaps). Obviously either TE is capable of producing with enough snaps and targets, but it's anyone's guess as to what coach Bruce Arians has in store for Week 12. Try to find another TE on the waiver wire if possible.

Projected shadow matchups: None

WR/CB breakdown: Happy Julio Jones eruption week!

Jones has failed to score in seven consecutive regular season games in three seasons during his career. His first streak in 2014 was followed by 5-68-1, 10-189-1 and 11-259-1 performances, while Jones overcame last season's infamous drought with 7-121-1, 7-107-1 and 6-118-1 lines.

Julio has scored and/or surpassed 100 yards in 11-of-15 career matchups against the Buccaneers. Continue to fire up Jones as a weekly high-end WR1, regardless of the matchup.

Calvin Ridley also appears to be capable of providing matchup-proof production. Part of his performance boost in Week 11 could've been due to Ridley playing a career-high 16 snaps out of the slot. Still, I'm more inclined to believe it was simply the result of enhanced target share.

Ridley has largely functioned as one of the league's most productive WRs with anything resembling a featured workload. Somehow, the 24-year-old WR has just six career games with at least eight targets:

2018, Week 3: 7 receptions-146 yards-3 TD (8 targets)

2018, Week 9: 6-71-1 (9)

2018, Week 12: 8-93-1 (13)

2019, Week 2: 8-105-1 (10)

2019, Week 5: 5-88-1 (9)

2019, Week 11: 8-143-1 (8)

Fire up Ridley as an upside WR2 as long as both Devonta Freeman (foot) and Austin Hooper (ankle, out) remain sidelined.

Russell Gage (48% snaps in Week 11) lost snaps to each of Justin Hardy (18%), Christian Blake (15%) and Olamide Zaccheaus (11%), rendering each as a non-viable fantasy option.

TE breakdown: Neither Luke Stocker (66% snaps in Week 11) nor Jaeden Graham (52%) are realistic fantasy option as part-time players that will work as the offense's No. 4 pass-game option in a best-case scenario more weeks than not.

Panthers at Saints

Projected shadow matchups: None

WR/CB breakdown: Kyle Allen should be anyone's idea of a below-average QB:

The good news is that Allen has at least made it a point to force feed D.J. Moore in recent weeks. Overall, Moore's current streak of six games with at least eight targets is only bested by DeAndre Hopkins and Michael Thomas. Allen's No. 1 WR is certainly due for some positive touchdown regression, as Moore (94 targets) joins Tyler Boyd (94) as the league's most-targeted WRs that have one or fewer receiving touchdowns.

Curtis Samuel is a bit tougher to get behind as a weekly fantasy starter moving forward. He's had at least six targets in all eight of Allen's starts and is one of just 11 WRs with over 1,000 air yards this season, but life simply hasn't been easy inside of this passing offense. Only the Browns have had a lower percentage of catchable targets than the Panthers this season.

The return of Marshon Lattimore (hamstring) would lower the ceiling of the entire Panthers' passing attack, but the Saints haven't historically had their stud No. 1 CB travel with a particular Carolina WR. Treat Moore as volume-hog WR2, while Samuel is more of a boom-or-bust WR4 at this point.

TE breakdown: Greg Olsen continues to play nearly every snap and has gained at least 40 yards in four of his last five games. There's always a low floor here due to target concerns and lack of red zone opportunity, but Olsen has earned weekly low-end TE1 consideration. He's the overall PPR TE9 through 11 weeks.

Position WR Height Weight Speed Tgt Share Air Yard Share CB Height Weight Speed Left Michael Thomas 75 212 4.57 31% 39% James Bradberry 73 211 4.45 Slot Tre'Quan Smith 74 203 4.49 5% 8% Javien Elliott 71 176 4.68 Right Ted Ginn 71 180 4.43 12% 28% Donte Jackson 71 178 4.32

Projected shadow matchups: Michael Thomas vs. James Bradberry

WR/CB breakdown: Thomas has caught at least five passes in all seven of his career matchups against the Panthers. Bradberry deserves more national attention for his consistently solid shadow performances against the NFC South's plethora of beastly No. 1 WRs. Still, the Panthers' plus-sized No. 1 CB doesn't have an answer for Thomas' position-best volume and route-running ability. Treat Thomas as Week 12's top-ranked WR.

Drew Brees' target distribution in three games since returning from injury has been as follows:

Note that each of Kamara, Cook and Smith only suited up for two of those games.

The Saints have clearly featured Thomas, Kamara and Cook as the passing game's top-three options. This doesn't mean Ted Ginn and Tre'Quan Smith aren't capable of a boom performance at some point, but they'll need to make the most of their not-so-fantasy-friendly targets. Overall, a league-low 5.3% of Brees' passes have traveled at least 20 yards downfield this season.

TE breakdown: Cook has posted 2-37-0, 6-74-0 and 2-33-1 performances in three games with Brees. The latter performance was as impressive as anyone could've asked for considering he only had two targets. Fire up Cook as an upside TE1 against the league's second-worst defense in PPR per game allowed to opposing TEs.

Seahawks at Eagles

Seahawks Offense

Position WR Height Weight Speed Tgt Share Air Yard Share CB Height Weight Speed Left D.K. Metcalf 75 228 4.33 20% 27% Ronald Darby 71 193 4.38 Slot Tyler Lockett 70 182 4.4 23% 27% Avonte Maddox 69 184 4.39 Right Josh Gordon 75 225 4.57 15% 19% Jalen Mills 72 191 4.61

Projected shadow matchups: None

WR/CB breakdown: Russell Wilson and company are a different monster, but the Eagles' previously porous secondary has performed much better since getting healthier in recent weeks. Starting outside CBs Ronald Darby and Jalen Mills have played just three games together this season and have largely shut down the (admittingly weak) passing games from the Bills, Bears and Patriots:

Weeks 1-7: 271 pass yards allowed, 26.6 PPG allowed

Weeks 8-11: 160 pass yards allowed, 14.7 PPG allowed

Tyler Lockett (leg) is tentatively expected to suit up on Sunday after having the Week 11 bye to get right.

Both Lockett and D.K. Metcalf have been fed some of the league's most-fantasy friendly target shares this season (PFF):

End zone targets: Lockett 8 (tied for No. 6); Metcalf 13 (tied for No. 1)

Deep ball targets: Lockett 17 (tied for No. 10); Metcalf 16 (tied for No. 13)

Lockett is the overall PPR WR6 and deserves weekly WR1 treatment regardless of the matchup. Metcalf is an upside WR2 that has slowly but surely begun to offer more to the offense than just vertical and crossing routes.

It'd make sense if the Seahawks get Josh Gordon more involved moving forward after having a bye week to further acclimate him to the offense. Still, Gordon (37% snaps in Week 10) remains a candidate to split snaps with Malik Turner (48%) and David Moore (27%). Flash isn't a recommended fantasy option as the No. 3 (at best) pass-game option in the Seahawks' run-first offense.

TE breakdown: Jacob Hollister has posted 4-37-2 and 8-62-1 receiving lines in two overtime games with a near full-time role in Weeks 9-10. Still, I'd caution in expecting these types of performances to continue moving forward. Luke Willson (hamstring) was hurt in Week 10, but the offense is expected to get Ed Dickson back from the injured reserve this week. Additionally, Hollister's two-touchdown performance came in just about the best-scenario imaginable in a shootout against the Buccaneers' atrocious secondary. Treat the Seahawks' probable No. 5 pass-game option in most weeks as a borderline TE1 against Malcolm Jenkins and the Eagles' seventh-ranked defense in DVOA against TEs.

Projected shadow matchups: None

WR/CB breakdown: Alshon Jeffery (ankle) didn't suit up last week and should be considered questionable for Sunday. Nelson Agholor (knee) is also banged up and didn't practice Wednesday.

The Eagles relied on two-TE formations as their base offense in Jeffery's absence against the Patriots:

Agholor and Jeffery are two of just five players with at least five games with eight or more targets and fewer than 50 receiving yards since Week 1 of last season. Carson Wentz and his WRs simply haven't managed to get on the same page for the better part of the last 15 months.

Individual CB matchups certainly favor Agholor in the slot ...

Shaquill Griffin: PFF's No. 12 ranked CB among 127 qualified corners

Tre Flowers: No. 119

Jamar Taylor: No. 125

... but this is an offense that has finished with fewer than 250 passing yards in 7-of-10 games this season.

Treat Agholor and Jeffery as upside WR4s if active. It'd be shocking if Matthews plays ahead of Goedert if Jeffery manages to return.

TE breakdown: Ertz has ripped off 9-103-1 and 9-94-0 performances in his last two games after finishing without five receptions in consecutive weeks. Continue to treat him as a weekly high-end TE1 regardless of the matchup. Only Travis Kelce (91 targets) has more pass-game opportunities than Ertz (86) this season. Meanwhile, Goedert is the PPR TE13 since returning full time from injury in Week 4. Goedert has at least five targets in four of his last five games and is an upside TE2 against a Seahawks Defense that has allowed the fourth-most receiving yards per game to the position this season.

Lions at Redskins

Projected shadow matchups: None

WR/CB breakdown: Matthew Stafford (back) is still considered week to week.

Jeff Driskel's target distribution in two games as the Lions' starting QB has been as follows:

Jones has posted 5-77-0 and 4-43-2 lines with Driskel over the last two weeks, proving that the 26-year-old QB is hardly incapable of enabling at least one high-end fantasy WR.

Still, volume is the biggest concern here, particularly in what figures to be a game that the Lions can either dominate or at least keep close. The presence of McKissic and Hockenson towards the top of Driskel's target distribution list lowers the floor of each of the Lions' top-three WRs.

Additionally, Driskel attempted just 26 passes in Week 11. Stafford hasn't attempted fewer than 30 passes in a game all season.

Golladay and Jones are each #good enough to cash in on their fantasy-friendly targets, but their ceiling is lower as long as double-digit targets in a game from Driskel feels like a pipe dream.

Amendola might be the sneaky-DFS play of the group. Josh Norman (PFF's No. 117 CB among 127 qualified corners) has been awful this season, but Fabian Moreau (No. 122) has somehow been even worse. Primary slot WRs like Julian Edelman (8-110-1), Sterling Shepard (7-76-0) and Jamison Crowder (5-76-1) had no issues balling out against the Redskins' No. 32 and No. 26 ranked defense against No. 2 and No. 3/4 WRs, respectively (Football Outsiders).

TE breakdown: Hockenson's target share might be up under Driskel, but the lower overall pass-game volume, combined with the annoying presence of high-priced free agent addition Jesse James, still renders the talented rookie as nothing more than a middling TE2. Hockenson has more games with fewer than 10 receiving yards (3) than he does with more than 50 (2).

Projected shadow matchups: Terry McLaurin vs. Darius Slay, Kelvin Harmon vs. Rashaan Melvin, Trey Quinn vs. Justin Coleman

WR/CB breakdown: The Lions have made a habit of utilizing Slay on their opponent's No. 1 WR, Coleman on the offense's primary slot WR, and Melvin on the remaining outside WR.

Slay has functioned as one of the league's better high-volume shadow CBs for the better part of the last few years and deserves credit for being one of very few corners that will actually chase their assignment into the slot.

The Lions' No. 1 CB dominated his Week 11 matchup against Amari Cooper (3-38-0) and is capable of pulling off a similar feat against McLaurin F1, who has failed to reach even 70 yards or find the end zone in five of his last six games.

The Redskins' run-first offense led by rookie Dwayne Haskins might not be capable of enabling one mid-tier fantasy WR, let alone two. Approach McLaurin as an upside WR4 in this tough matchup, while the rest of the Redskins' pass-game options aren't viable fantasy plays.

TE breakdown: Vernon Davis (concussion) hasn't played since Week 4. Jeremy Sprinkle doesn't have more than two catches in a game this season. Stay away.

Raiders at Jets

Position WR Height Weight Speed Tgt Share Air Yard Share CB Height Weight Speed Left Tyrell Williams 75 204 4.48 17% 37% Blessuan Austin 73 198 4.74 Slot Hunter Renfrow 70 184 4.59 15% 15% Brian Poole 70 209 4.55 Right Zay Jones 74 201 4.45 10% 10% Arthur Maulet 70 189 4.62

Projected shadow matchups: None

WR/CB breakdown: Derek Carr's target distribution since getting No. 1 WR Tyrell Williams back in Week 8 has been as follows:

The Raiders have attempted the fourth-fewest passes in the league this season.

Carr deserves credit for putting together the most-efficient season of his career, but this extreme tendency to spread the ball around has rendered the offense without a WR among the position's top-30 producers in PPR per game.

The Jets' lackluster group of CBs has allowed multi-touchdown performances to each of Darius Slayton (10-121-1), Golden Tate (4-95-2) and Preston Williams (5-72-2) since Week 9. Still, each of those players needed at least eight targets to produce their big day.

Nobody has fed their WRs at least eight targets in a game fewer times this season than Carr. Overall, Renfrow's eight targets in Week 2 marked the only time in 2019 that a Raiders WR has reached even eight targets in a single game.

My money would be on Williams to function as this group's most productive fantasy WR moving forward. Still, there's a low ceiling and floor here in the league's most spread-out passing offense.

TE breakdown: Waller finished as the PPR TE1 in Week 7 with a sterling 7-126-2 performance. Then Williams returned. Waller has since finished as the TE13, TE22, TE23 and TE10 in this new-look Raiders Offense. The Raiders might have to throw the ball more than usual this week against a Jets Defense that has been significantly better against the run (No. 2 in DVOA) than the pass (No. 21), but at the very least we can no longer rely on Waller as a weekly upside TE1.

Projected shadow matchups: None

WR/CB breakdown: Sam Darnold and company have won consecutive games against the lowly Giants and Redskins. Luckily, their upcoming schedule doesn't appear to be getting much tougher in the immediate future:

vs. Raiders: No. 23 in pass defense DVOA

at Bengals: No. 31

vs. Dolphins: No. 32

at Ravens: No. 3

vs. Steelers: No. 5

Alas, Robby Anderson remains the thinnest of plays despite the great matchup and recent success of the offense. The Jets' overqualified field-stretching WR has finished with fewer than 50 receiving yards in five consecutive games since his 5-125-1 explosion against the Cowboys in Week 6. Anderson has posted 1-11-0 and 1-6-1 lines during the Jets' winning streak. Anderson remains just one well-thrown deep ball away from crushing, but he's lost the bulk of his intermediate and short targets to Demaryius Thomas, who is also best approached with extreme caution considering the 31-year-old WR has yet to find the end zone and has surpassed 50 receiving yards in just 3-of-8 games this season.

That leaves us with Jamison Crowder, who has worked as a legit WR2 with Darnold under center this season:

Week 1: PPR WR12

Week 6: WR19

Week 7: WR64

Week 8: WR67

Week 9: WR10

Week 10: WR11

Week 11: WR14

The Raiders rank No. 28 and No. 30 in DVOA against No. 1 and No. 2 WRs, repsectively. The absence of starting nickelback Lamarcus Joyner (hamstring) makes this as good of a matchup as possible for the Jets' starting slot WR.

TE breakdown: Chris Herndon (ribs, IR) is done for the season. This means Ryan Griffin will continue to work as the offense's undisputed No. 1 TE. Overall, Griffin has functioned as the PPR TE4 since Darnold returned in Week 6. The production has been fueled by four touchdowns; Griffin is 21st in targets among all TEs during the same timeline. Still, Griffin has earned weekly TE1 consideration as an every-down player that leads the Jets with three targets inside the 10-yard line this season. I wouldn't call you crazy if you started Griffin over Waller in this spot.

Jaguars at Titans

Projected shadow matchups: D.J. Chark vs. Adoree' Jackson

WR/CB breakdown: The Titans had Jackson shadow for the first time all season in Week 10 against Tyreek Hill. It probably wasn't a coincidence that this decision was made in the wake of losing Malcolm Butler (wrist, IR) for the season.

Jackson is PFF's No. 36-ranked CB among 127 qualified corners. He's played much better in 2019 than either of his first two years in the league.

Still, there's a reason why the Titans didn't ask Jackson to travel with opposing No. 1 WRs until their hand was forced. He's largely been roasted in the majority of his eight career shadow dates:

Chark is set up well regardless of if Jackson winds up traveling with him. The Jaguars' stud second-year WR has posted 4-146-1 and 8-104-2 lines in two games with Nick Foles this season. Chark is the overall PPR WR5 after 11 weeks and is an auto start in fantasy formats of all shapes and sizes.

Chark's likely shadow matchup with Jackson sets up Chris Conley exceptionally well against LeShaun Sims, who has allowed 10-of-13 targets into his coverage to be caught for 115 yards and a score this season. Dede Westbrook also doesn't need to be downgraded against Logan Ryan, who has allowed a league-high 474 receiving yards in slot coverage through 11 weeks.

Foles doesn't figure to feature Chark (15 targets in Week 11) so far ahead of Conley (8) and Westbrook (6) on a weekly basis. Both complementary WRs are intriguing low-cost DFS options, but recognize that a slow-paced matchup between two run-first offenses doesn't usually result in too many shootouts.

TE breakdown: Josh Oliver (back, IR) is done for the season. Neither Ben Koyack nor recently-signed TE Nick O'Leary are realistic fantasy options as part-time players in this run-first offense.

Projected shadow matchups: None

WR/CB breakdown: Ryan Tannehill's target distribution this season has been as follows:

Note that Davis (hip) was sidelined in Week 10, but returned to a full practice on Wednesday and is expected to suit up Sunday. Delanie Walker (ankle) hasn't played more than five snaps in a game since Week 7, but he also returned to practice Wednesday and appears to have a real shot at suiting up this week.

Both Davis and Brown have demonstrated the ability to operate at a high level this season, but consistent targets have been incredibly hard to come by. The Titans are still a run-first offense at their core: Tannehill attempted 19 total passes in the Titans' Week 10 win over the Chiefs.

The potential return of Walker throws a wrench in this entire situation. It doesn't seem particularly likely that the Titans go too far out of their way to throw the ball against a Jaguars Defense that has been significantly better against the pass (No. 11 in DVOA) than the run (No. 30) this season.

Davis and Brown are each viable streaming options in that they're talented enough to make the most out of a handful of targets. Still, I think I'd lean towards whoever the other option is in most close start/sit decisions involving this duo because of the volume concerns and likelihood that this game turns into a run-heavy slugfest.

TE breakdown: Smith worked as the PPR TE8 in Weeks 7-10 with Walker sidelined. Continue to treat the SPARQ-plug TE as a low-end TE1 if Walker is active, while the return of the offense's 35-year-old TE would likely result in a committee of sorts and render each as non-viable fantasy options.

Cowboys at Patriots

Projected shadow matchups: Amari Cooper vs. Stephon Gilmore

WR/CB breakdown: Cooper (knee) is reportedly playing through the pain and wound up posting a pedestrian 55% snap rate in Week 11. The Cowboys did force feed their No. 1 WR eight targets when he was on the field, but stud Lions CB Darius Slay proved to be up to the challenge and limited Cooper to a 3-38-0 performance.

It's unclear how much, if any, impact the injury has had on Dak Prescott's mindset in regards to targeting the offense's undisputed No. 1 pass-game option. We've seen each of the team's top-three WRs largely rack up the same production since their Week 8 bye:

This new system has hardly been bad for business: Each of Cooper (PPR WR6), Gallup (WR10) and Cobb (WR11) have functioned among fantasy's top-12 WRs over the past three weeks. The Cowboys are averaging league-high marks in both yards per play (6.7) and net yards per pass attempt (8.3) on the season.

Still, it's impossible to trust Cooper as a true WR1 in this spot due to both the potential for limited snaps and more importantly the matchup.

Gilmore has functioned as anyone's idea of a top-two CB with the Patriots over the past two seasons, regularly shutting down almost every WR he's been assigned to:

Each of the Cowboys' top-three WRs are probably better approached as low-end WR2s in this spot. The Patriots have allowed fewer than 200 passing yards in all but two games this season and it'd behoove Dallas to attack their weaker run defense as much as possible.

TE breakdown: Jason Witten hasn't cleared 60 yards in a game this season and hasn't found the end zone since Week 2. His 52 targets on the season are the 11th most at the position. Continue to treat the overall PPR TE10 as a borderline TE1 in general, but this week's brutal matchup relegates Witten to more of a touchdown-dependent TE2.

Projected shadow matchups: None

WR/CB breakdown: Phillip Dorsett (concussion) should be considered questionable for Sunday. N'Keal Harry would likely draw the start if Dorsett is ultimately sidelined. I'm a fan of Harry's contested-catch ability, and the Patriots' first-round rookie is underrated after the catch as well.

Still, it's tougher to get behind the complementary options in the Patriots Offense these days, as their 21-spot difference in points per game rank (No. 3) and yards per play rank (No. 24) is easily the biggest digression in the league. Tom Brady and company haven't finished outside of the league's top-20 most-efficient offenses since 2002.

Mohamed Sanu (ankle) has sandwiched a 10-81-1 performance between 2-23-0 and 2-4-0 duds. Getting adjusted to the offense and suffering a (seemingly) minor injury resulted in mundane 54% and 55% snap rates in those performances, but Sanu still shouldn't be approached as anything more than an upside WR4 in this spot.

The only consistent high-end fantasy option in New England is Julian Edelman. The Super Bowl MVP has been nothing short of spectacular all season:

Targets: 100 (No. 4 among all WRs)

Receptions: 68 (No. 4)

Receiving yards: 716 (No. 16)

TDs: 4 (tied for No. 21)

PPR: 170.1 (No. 11)

PPR per game: 17 (No. 10)

TE breakdown: Ben Watson has played a near full-time role in four consecutive games, catching 11-of-15 targets for 124 scoreless yards along the way. The Patriots continued to ride with Watson in Week 11 even with Matt LaCosse back in action, although Ryan Izzo (concussion) still lingers as a threat to snaps and targets alike if he manages to return in Week 12. The Cowboys join the Raiders, Packers, Buccaneers and Cardinals as the league's only defenses to allow at least 15 PPR per game to opposing TEs. Treat Watson as an upside TE2 in this spot, particularly if both Dorsett and Izzo are sidelined.

Packers at 49ers

Projected shadow matchups: None

WR/CB breakdown: Aaron Rodgers' target distribution in two games with Davante Adams back in the lineup has been as follows:

None of the offense's complementary WRs are worthy of fantasy consideration against the 49ers' beastly defense. I'd rank Lazard as the best dart throw for all my DFS-showdown degenerates out there.

Adams trails only Tyreek Hill, Michael Thomas, Stefon Diggs and Amari Cooper in yards per route run this season (PFF). Aaron Rodgers' No. 1 WR has at least eight targets in five of his six games. Overall, only Robert Woods (71 targets) and Mike Williams (62) have more targets than Adams (57) without a receiving touchdown through 11 weeks.

The likelihood of Adams being closer to full health after their Week 11 bye, the confirmation that he's been as efficient as ever on a per-route basis, along with the reality that the 49ers don't ask their CBs to travel with specific receivers leads me to treat Adams as a top-five option at the position in this spot.

TE breakdown: Want a completely meaningless stat? Graham will turn 33 years old this Sunday, and he posted a 6-47-2 performance in his only other career game that took place on his birthday. Despite this "massive" sample size of success on his day of birth, I'm inclined to fade Graham in this spot against the league's second-best defense in fewest PPR per game allowed to opposing TEs. Graham has more than five targets in just one game this season.

49ers Offense

Projected shadow matchups: None

WR/CB breakdown: Jaire Alexander did shadow and shut down Emmanuel Sanders (2-10-0) back in Week 3 when the Packers played the Broncos.

Still, the Packers haven't had their CBs travel with their opponent's No. 1 WR since Amari Cooper (11-226-1) and Kenny Golladay (5-121-0) flamed the secondary in Weeks 5 and 6, respectively.

I don't expect Alexander to shadow this time around due to the abundance of additional pass-game options that the 49ers have utilized compared to the Broncos.

Jimmy Garoppolo's target distribution has been all over the place in recent weeks with George Kittle (knee), Sanders (ribs), Matt Breida (ankle) and Dante Pettis (back) all battling various ailments. Deebo Samuel (21 targets), Kendrick Bourne (14) and Ross Dwelley (12) are the only pass catchers with double-digit targets during the last two weeks with Kittle sidelined.

Sanders posted a pedestrian 47% snap rate in Week 11 and doesn't appear to be operating at anything close to 100%. Bourne has scored in consecutive games, but previously hadn't seen more than four targets in a contest in Weeks 1-9. Each are thin plays this week, particularly if Kittle manages to return.

And then we have Samuel, who has posted 8-112-0 and 8-134-0 lines against the Seahawks and Cardinals, respectively. The 49ers' second-round pick offers the highest floor of the group if Kittle is again sidelined, but Samuel also isn't completely healthy after suffering a shoulder injury in Week 11.

Complicating matters for everyone is the reality that Garoppolo has been mediocre against everyone other than the Cardinals this season.

Jimmy G vs. the Cardinals (2 games): 76% completion rate, 9.04 Y/A, 8 TD, 2 INT, 2 games with 300+ yards

vs. anyone else (8 games): 66% completion rate, 7.39 Y/A, 10 TD, 8 INT, 0 games with 300+ yards

The 49ers get their RBs, TEs and even the league's best FB heavily involved in the passing game. I'm inclined to fade these WRs if Kittle is active, while Samuel and Sanders should each be approached with caution as banged-up WRs in a crowded run-first offense if the 49ers' stud TE is again sidelined.

TE breakdown: Dwelley has posted 92% and 90% snap rates in two games with Kittle inactive. He hasn't cleared even 30 receiving yards in 21 career games, but obviously coach Kyle Shanahan trusts the undrafted second-year TE enough to feature him near the end zone. Treat Dwelley as a touchdown-dependent TE2 if Kittle remains sidelined. Obviously Kittle should be fired up as a high-end TE1 if active regardless of the matchup.

Ravens at Rams

Projected shadow matchups: Marquise Brown vs. Jalen Ramsey

WR/CB breakdown: Lamar Jackson's primary targets in seven games with Brown have been as follows:

Still, Week 11 pregame reports speculated that Brown isn't operating at close to 100%, and his snap rates of 58%, 39% and 53% in three games since the Ravens' Week 8 bye reinforces this notion.

Hollywood doesn't have more than four targets in a game since returning from injury and now faces off against one of the league's very best shadow CBs. Only the WR position's truly elite talents have managed to get the better of Ramsey since the beginning of last season:

Brown is a boom-or-bust WR4 due to both volume and matchup concerns.

None of the other Ravens WRs are realistic fantasy options in this three-TE heavy offense.

TE breakdown: Andrews has rebounded from his mini slump with 6-53-2 and 4-75-1 lines over the past two weeks. Continue to treat the talented second-year TE as an every-week TE1 regardless of the matchup. Nick Boyle is also beginning to flirt with a fantasy-viable role thanks to his status as a near every-down player since the Ravens' Week 8 bye. Overall, the block-first TE has posted 5-27-1, 4-78-0 and 2-20-0 lines on 84%, 76% and 76% snap rates over the past three weeks. There are better season-long options out there, but don't underestimate Boyle as a low-cost punt play in DFS showdown slates.

Projected shadow matchups: None

WR/CB breakdown: Brandin Cooks (concussion) is expected to return to the lineup this week, while Robert Woods (personal) didn't report to the Rams on Wednesday. Josh Reynolds would again step into a near full-time role if Woods is again inactive come Monday night.

The bigger problem for the Rams' offense is that the new-look Ravens' secondary has been nothing short of spectacular since trading for Marcus Peters and getting Jimmy Smith back on the field.

vs. Patriots: 20 points allowed, 268 pass yards allowed

at Bengals: 13 points allowed, 150 pass yards allowed

vs. Texans: 7 points allowed, 110 pass yards allowed

Home Goff was a helluva drug in past years, but the 2019 version of the Rams' franchise QB has been nothing short of mediocre. Overall, Goff's average of 6.8 adjusted yards per attempt ranks 22nd among 35 signal callers with at least 100 pass attempts this season.

Still, Cooper Kupp has managed to largely survive the drop off in efficiency from the Rams' passing game. I believe his seven targets over the last two weeks are less of a play-calling issue and more a result of defenses being able to stack the box with Cooks sidelined.

Kupp burst out of his last mini slump with a 7-220-1 performance back in Week 8. Marlon Humphrey has been solid in slot coverage for most of the season, but that hasn't stopped the likes of Julian Edelman (10-89-0), Jarvis Landry (8-167-0), JuJu Smith-Schuster (7-75-1), Larry Fitzgerald (5-104-0), Tyler Lockett (5-61-1) and Tyler Boyd (6-62-0) from piecing together solid performances against the Ravens. Continue to treat Kupp as an every-week WR1 despite the recent struggles and less-than-ideal matchup.

TE breakdown: Gerald Everett posted a season-low 25% snap rate in Week 11, as the Rams instead rolled with Tyler Higbee (76% snaps) and Johnny Mundt (69%) in their run-heavy victory over the Bears. Everett was questionable entering the contest with a wrist injury, which seemingly led to this reduced role in a matchup that featured just 18 total pass attempts from Goff. I'd refrain from starting Everett in any fantasy format until we see some evidence that he's healthy enough to handle anything resembling a full-time role.