NFL Week 12: How to watch, wager, and stream Saints at Broncos

Things are probably going to get absurd when the New Orleans Saints match up with the Denver Broncos on Sunday afternoon. Denver is experiencing an unprecedented quarterbacks crisis after losing all four of their passers to the league COVID-19 protocol, with practice squad wide receiver Kendall Hinton expected to drop back and pass for the first time since his college days at Wake Forest.

And that doesn’t even get into the intrigue surrounding New Orleans, where backup quarterback Taysom Hill will be working behind a patched-up offensive line missing two Pro Bowlers on the left side. Here’s how to tune in:

What: New Orleans Saints (8-2) at Denver Broncos (4-6)

When: Sunday, Nov. 29 at 3:05 p.m. CT

Where: Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colo.

Referee: Craig Wrolstad

TV Channel: FOX with Adam Amin and Mark Schlereth

Streaming: fuboTV (watch for free), NFL Game Pass

Radio: WWL 870 AM and local affiliate stations

BetMGM Sportsbook (Saints by 15, over/under at 36.5)

