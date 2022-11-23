NFL Week 12 TV coverage maps
The Eagles are set for a blackout of epic proportions when they host the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football.
The Packers are 4-7 after a Thursday night loss to the Titans.
Philadelphia will look to keep control of first place in the division and the overall top seed in the NFC.
With Thanksgiving day headlining the festivities, Bills-Lions (CBS), Cowboys-Giants (Fox), and the Patriots-Vikings (NBC) will be featured on Thursday night.
The Eagles will be featured on NBC this week, with Chris Collinsworth and Mike Tirico, while the Rams-Chiefs and Bengals-Titans will highlight the weekend action.
Here’s your TV watch map for Week 12 via 506 Sports.
CBS Single Game
Cincinnati @ Tennessee — Ian Eagle, Charles Davis
Baltimore @ Jacksonville — Andrew Catalon, James Lofton
Houston @ Miami — Spero Dedes, Jay Feely
CBS late Game
LA Chargers @ Arizona (LATE) — Kevin Harlan, Trent Green
Las Vegas @ Seattle (LATE) — Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta
Fox Early Game
Tampa Bay @ Cleveland — Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma
Chicago @ NY Jets — Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston
Atlanta @ Washington — Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth
Denver @ Carolina — Chris Myers, Robert Smith
Fox Late Game
LA Rams @ Kansas City — Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen
New Orleans @ San Francisco — Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez
