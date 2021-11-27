NFL Week 12 TV coverage maps

The NFL already have three games in Week 12 in the books with their three games on Thanksgiving on national television.

There are still two nationally televised games left on the Week 12 slate.

The Sunday night game on NBC is Browns-Ravens, while the ESPN Monday night game is Seahawks-Washington.

That leaves seven Sunday games in the early time slot and three in the late afternoon slot.

This week, CBS will have a single game in every market, while FOX gets a doubleheader.

Which games will air where you live or are staying this weekend? Check out the coverage map information below from 506 Sports.

FOX early games

506 Sports

The early slate of games for FOX is only four possibilities. The biggest game is Buccaneers-Colts, which airs in the pink areas. Eagles-Giants will air in the blue areas for the NFC East battle.

In the green areas, Panthers-Dolphins will air and the yellow areas get Falcons-Jaguars.

FOX late games

506 Sports

FOX has two games in the late time slot. One is their “game of the week” that nearly gets national coverage. Rams-Packers will air in the pink areas, while Vikings-49ers will air in the blue areas.

Both have major implications for the NFC playoff race.

CBS single game

506 Sports

CBS has three early games and one late game it will air.

The one late game is Chargers-Broncos, which will be broadcast in the green areas.

The biggest early game is Titans-Patriots, a battle for first place in the AFC, which will air in the pink areas.

The blue areas get Steelers-Bengals, while Jets-Texans get limited coverage in the yellow areas.

