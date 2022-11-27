NFL Week 12 TV coverage maps

Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season kicked off Thursday with three thrilling Thanksgiving matchups. But there’s still plenty of action to come this weekend.

Before Sunday night’s game between the Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles and Monday night’s matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Indianapolis Colts, there’s a full slate of games Sunday on CBS and FOX.

Here’s a look at the broadcast maps for Week 12 (courtesy of 506 Sports).

CBS single games

Bengals at Titans, 1 p.m. ET (RED)

Ravens at Jaguars, 1 p.m. ET (YELLOW)

Texans at Dolphins, 1 p.m. ET (ORANGE)

Chargers at Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. ET (BLUE)

Raiders at Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. ET (GREEN)

FOX early games

Buccaneers at Browns, 1 p.m. ET (RED)

Bears at Jets, 1 p.m. ET (BLUE)

Falcons at Commanders, 1 p.m. ET (GREEN)

Broncos at Panthers, 1 p.m. ET (YELLOW)

FOX late games

Rams at Chiefs, 4:25 p.m. ET (RED)

Saints at 49ers, 4:25 p.m. ET (BLUE)

