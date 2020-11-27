Week 12's top games: Patrick Mahomes vs. Tom Brady and Titans-Colts showdown for AFC South lead
Yahoo Sports NFL senior writers Charles Robinson and Terez Paylor select a Week 12 game that will leave us buzzing into Monday.
Robinson’s must-watch
Kansas City Chiefs at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
There might be more pivotal matchups in terms of playoff seeding, but I’m dying to know how the NFC’s mishmash of good teams measure up against the Chiefs. While the Buccaneers may not be the best team in the NFC, they are still right in the mix with the conference’s potential Super Bowl franchises. I want to know what the gulf is between the Chiefs and the NFC’s potential best teams. Never mind that it’s a streaking Patrick Mahomes versus a roller-coastering Tom Brady, which is worthy of tuning in even if this wasn’t a measuring-stick game.
Paylor’s must-watch
Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts
AFC South supremacy is on the line in this divisional showdown between two 7-3 teams. Both have momentum, too. Tennessee is coming off a monster win at Baltimore, while Indianapolis is coming off a similarly big win over Green Bay. What’s more, this is a killer rematch of the Colts’ 34-17 victory a few weeks ago. And this time, if the Titans are going to win, they’ve got to do a better job keeping Philip Rivers in check. Rivers was efficient in the first game, throwing for 308 yards and a touchdown, but the biggest key for the Titans will be getting their passing game untracked against the Colts’ strong pass defense. In the first game, Ryan Tannehill barely completed over half his passes. If he plays better this time, the Titans will have a shot. If not, you can essentially give this division to the Colts.
More from Yahoo Sports: