NFL Week 12: Three games Patriots fans should watch in AFC playoff race originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The AFC playoff race is heating up as the final quarter of the 2018 NFL season nears, and the New England Patriots are in a tough fight for a top-two seed and first-round bye in the conference.

The Patriots enter Week 12 with the No. 3 seed at 7-3. New England has a fairly soft schedule to end the season, including a very winnable game Sunday against the rival New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Let's take a look at three games with AFC playoff race implications that Patriots fans will want to monitor and/or watch in Week 12.

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Chargers (4:05 p.m. ET on FOX)

The Chargers have the same record as the Patriots at 7-3 and are right in the mix for a first-round bye. Los Angeles is coming off a bad loss to the Denver Broncos last week, but Sunday's matchup at home against the lowly Cardinals shouldn't be too much of a headache for Philip Rivers and Co. ESPN's Football Power Index gives the Chargers a 93 percent chance to win, but the Cardinals are a feisty team with a good young quarterback in Josh Allen. Arizona also gave up just 26 points to the vaunted Kansas City Chiefs offense in Week 10.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Denver Broncos (4:25 p.m. ET on CBS)

The Steelers are just ahead of the Pats for the No. 2 seed and a first-round bye with a 7-2-1 record. Pittsburgh has a tough matchup Sunday in Denver, where the mile-high altitude and a very good Broncos defense could be problematic for Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers offense. The Broncos, as noted above, beat the Chargers on the road last week. Denver is 2-3 at home this season, but those three losses were all to division leaders (Rams, Chiefs, Texans) and each one was decided by four or fewer points.

Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans (8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN)

This week's "Monday Night Football" matchup involves two teams the Patriots have played this season. The Texans, who New England beat in Week 1, are tied with the Patriots at 7-3 for the No. 3 seed. The Titans are an inconsistent team, but at their best, they're very good, as New England discovered during a 34-10 loss in Tennessee in Week 10. This is a huge game in the AFC South title race, and the Titans need to win it or their chances of winning the division likely will be decimated.

