NFL Week 12 standings: Bills overtake Patriots for AFC East lead entering Sunday

Bills overtake Patriots for first place in AFC East entering Sunday's games

The Buffalo Bills have reclaimed first place in the AFC East from the New England Patriots, but their stay atop the division standings might be short lived.

The Bills defeated the injury-ravaged New Orleans Saints 31-6 on the road in Sunday night's Thanksgiving matchup at Mercedes Benz Stadium.

The victory improved the Bills' record to 7-4. It's the same record as the Patriots, but the Bills are in first place because they own the division record tiebreaker. Buffalo is 3-0 in the division and New England is 2-1.

The Patriots will overtake the Bills in the standings if they beat the Tennessee Titans in Sunday's Week 12 game at Gillette Stadium.

Tennessee will be without a few key players against New England due to injuries, including running back Derrick Henry and wide receiver Julio Jones. Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown, who's dealing with a chest injury, could also miss the game or be limited.

A victory Sunday would make the Patriots 8-4 ahead of a Week 13 showdown versus the Bills in Buffalo on "Monday Night Football". It's the first of two Patriots-Bills contests remaining in the regular season. The other is a Week 16 game in New England.

Kickoff for Patriots-Titans is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.

