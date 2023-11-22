NFL Week 12 picks: Which teams will feast on Thanksgiving?

It may be Thanksgiving week, but it's no Holiday in the NFL.

Week 12 features its now standard tripleheader on Thanksgiving, the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys in their traditional hosting roles – the Green Bay Packers and Washington Commanders, respectively, making Turkey Day visits. Thursday night will up the ante with the best divisional matchup of the day, the first-place San Francisco 49ers visiting the Seattle Seahawks in an important NFC West matchup.

And then a new twist, but what literally feels like leftovers as the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins meet the following afternoon in the league's inaugural Black Friday game. (Note: You only need an Amazon account, but not Prime membership, to stream this game, which kicks off at 3 p.m. ET. Jeff Bezos must have had access to the NFL "script" and known no one was paying extra to watch NYJ QB3 Tim Boyle make his first start of the season.)

But that's not all, no sir. The NFL is handing out no bye weeks for Thanksgiving. Sunday comes with a full 11-game slate highlighted by Browns-Broncos, Bills-Eagles and a sneaky-good matchup in the AFC South as the Jacksonville Jaguars head to Houston to play the Texans. The winner will own first place in the division.

Enjoy your families, eat well and enjoy this heaping helping of prognostications:

