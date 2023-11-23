NFL Week 12 picks: Can Rams, Chargers save their seasons?
The Times’ NFL writer, Sam Farmer, examines this week’s matchups. Lines according to FanDuel Sportsbook (O/U = over/under). Last week’s record 10-4 (.714); season 96-68 (.585). Using point spreads with the scores Farmer predicted, the record against the spread last week would have been 7-7 (.500); season 74-88-2 (.457). All times Pacific.
Green Bay (4-6) at Detroit (8-2)
Today, 9:30 a.m.
TV: Channel 11
Line: Lions by 7½. O/U: 46½.
Something to keep in mind: Good as they are, the Lions have given up a bunch of points to bad teams. They’ve also struggled with mobile quarterbacks. This might be closer than some suspect.
Prediction: Lions 28, Packers 24
Washington (4-7) at Dallas (7-3)
Today, 1:30 p.m.
TV: Channel 2
Line: Cowboys by 12½. O/U: 48½.
The Commanders might make some plays here and there, but Sam Howell isn’t going to pick apart this Dallas defense. The Cowboys pull away in the second half and win for the fifth time in six games.
Prediction: Cowboys 28, Commanders 16
San Francisco (7-3) at Seattle (6-4)
Tonight, 5:20
TV: Channel 4
Line: 49ers by 7. O/U: 43.
Strong indications that Geno Smith will be back at quarterback for the Seahawks after an arm injury against the Rams. Probably won’t make much of a difference against the rolling 49ers.
Prediction: 49ers 23, Seahawks 17
Miami (7-3) at New York Jets (4-6)
Friday, noon
TV: Amazon Prime Video
Line: Dolphins by 9½. O/U: 41.
Tyreek Hill is dealing with a hand injury, and a stout defense should keep the Jets in this game for a while. But that porous offensive line will have problems with a decent Miami pass rush.
Prediction: Dolphins 24, Jets 12
Pittsburgh (6-4) at Cincinnati (5-5)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: Channel 2
Line: Steelers by 1½. O/U: 34½.
Pittsburgh’s offense is so anemic, it’s hard to expect much. But maybe getting rid of coordinator Matt Canada provides an adrenaline boost. With Joe Burrow done, Bengals have no wind in their sails.
Prediction: Steelers 17, Bengals 13
New Orleans (5-5) at Atlanta (4-6)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: NFL Ticket
Line: Falcons by 1½. O/U: 42½.
Both are relatively fresh after a week off. The Falcons might get a little boost by switching back to Desmond Ridder at quarterback. This game is usually pretty close. Home team gets the edge.
Prediction: Falcons 23, Saints 21
Jacksonville (7-3) at Houston (6-4)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: NFL Ticket
Line: Jaguars by 1½. O/U: 47½.
Houston has won three in a row and rookie C.J. Stroud is a phenom. But Jacksonville is a little bit better and more seasoned all the way around. This one figures to be close.
Prediction: Jaguars 27, Texans 24
Tampa Bay (4-6) at Indianapolis (5-5)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: NFL Ticket
Line: Colts by 2½. O/U: 43½.
Gardner Minshew doesn’t scare anybody, but his Colts just had a week off and had back-to-back wins against bad teams before that. Tampa Bay has lost five of six and hasn’t won on the road since Week 4.
Prediction: Colts 23, Buccaneers 20
New England (2-8) at New York Giants (3-8)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: NFL Ticket
Line: Patriots by 3½. O/U: 33½.
Once upon a time this was an interesting matchup. Now, it’s brutal. Probably going to be two little-known quarterbacks squaring off. New England keeps it on the ground to win.
Prediction: Patriots 17, Giants 13
Carolina (1-9) at Tennessee (3-7)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: NFL Ticket
Line: Titans by 4. O/U: 37.
All three of Tennessee’s wins have come at home. Defense is the best part of the one-win Panthers, but Carolina figures to have a lot of three-and-outs so the defense figures to be exhausted.
Prediction: Titans 18, Panthers 13
RAMS (4-6) at Arizona (2-9)
Sunday, 1:05 p.m.
TV: Channel 11
Line: Cardinals by 1½. O/U: 44½.
Sean McVay’s Rams routinely beat the Cardinals. It doesn’t help that Cooper Kupp is hobbled again, but with Puka Nacua and Tutu Atwell as targets, Matthew Stafford should continue the trend.
Prediction: Rams 24, Cardinals 20
Cleveland (7-3) at Denver (5-5)
Sunday, 1:05 p.m.
TV: NFL Ticket
Line: Broncos by 2½. O/U: 35½.
Former UCLA standout Dorian Thompson-Robinson got his first win as an NFL starter last week. Can he pull off an encore in the Mile High City? That’s a tall order for the rookie against that surging defense.
Prediction: Broncos 21, Browns 17
Kansas City (7-3) at Las Vegas (5-6)
Sunday, 1:25 p.m.
TV: Channel 2
Line: Chiefs by 9½. O/U: 43½.
The Raiders defense has played better in the last three weeks, and Kansas City has struggled offensively at times. But Patrick Mahomes and a stifling KC defense lead visitors to a convincing win.
Prediction: Chiefs 30, Raiders 17
Buffalo (6-5) at Philadelphia (9-1)
Sunday, 1:25 p.m.
TV: NFL Ticket
Line: Eagles by 3. O/U: 48½.
Week by week, the Eagles are increasingly battle-tested and they dominate the trenches. Philadelphia’s secondary is vulnerable, but Josh Allen will be under so much pressure it might not matter.
Prediction: Eagles 27, Bills 20
Baltimore (8-3) at CHARGERS (4-6)
Sunday, 5:20 p.m.
TV: Channel 4
Line: Ravens by 3½. O/U: 46½.
The Ravens have scored at least 31 points for five games in a row. There’s no reason to think that won’t continue against the struggling Chargers, especially susceptible to explosive plays.
Prediction: Ravens 30, Chargers 23
Chicago (3-8) at Minnesota (6-5)
Monday, 5:15 p.m.
TV: ESPN
Line: Vikings by 3½. O/U: 43½.
The Vikings are coming off a one-point loss at Denver and Joshua Dobbs played another solid, smart game. He should do the same against Chicago, which lost at home to Minnesota in Week 6.
Prediction: Vikings 24, Bears 20
Sign up for the L.A. Times SoCal high school sports newsletter to get scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.