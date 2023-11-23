Advertisement

NFL Week 12 picks: Can Rams, Chargers save their seasons?

Sam Farmer
·7 min read
The Times’ NFL writer, Sam Farmer, examines this week’s matchups. Lines according to FanDuel Sportsbook (O/U = over/under). Last week’s record 10-4 (.714); season 96-68 (.585). Using point spreads with the scores Farmer predicted, the record against the spread last week would have been 7-7 (.500); season 74-88-2 (.457). All times Pacific.

Green Bay (4-6) at Detroit (8-2)

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10), right in open field.

Today, 9:30 a.m.

TV: Channel 11

Line: Lions by 7½. O/U: 46½.

Something to keep in mind: Good as they are, the Lions have given up a bunch of points to bad teams. They’ve also struggled with mobile quarterbacks. This might be closer than some suspect.

Prediction: Lions 28, Packers 24

Washington (4-7) at Dallas (7-3)

Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell looks to pass.

Today, 1:30 p.m.

TV: Channel 2

Line: Cowboys by 12½. O/U: 48½.

The Commanders might make some plays here and there, but Sam Howell isn’t going to pick apart this Dallas defense. The Cowboys pull away in the second half and win for the fifth time in six games.

Prediction: Cowboys 28, Commanders 16

San Francisco (7-3) at Seattle (6-4)

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) warms up before a game.

Tonight, 5:20

TV: Channel 4

Line: 49ers by 7. O/U: 43.

Strong indications that Geno Smith will be back at quarterback for the Seahawks after an arm injury against the Rams. Probably won’t make much of a difference against the rolling 49ers.

Prediction: 49ers 23, Seahawks 17

Miami (7-3) at New York Jets (4-6)

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) is dealing with a hand injury.

Friday, noon

TV: Amazon Prime Video

Line: Dolphins by 9½. O/U: 41.

Tyreek Hill is dealing with a hand injury, and a stout defense should keep the Jets in this game for a while. But that porous offensive line will have problems with a decent Miami pass rush.

Prediction: Dolphins 24, Jets 12

Pittsburgh (6-4) at Cincinnati (5-5)

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin gestures from the sideline.

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: Channel 2

Line: Steelers by 1½. O/U: 34½.

Pittsburgh’s offense is so anemic, it’s hard to expect much. But maybe getting rid of coordinator Matt Canada provides an adrenaline boost. With Joe Burrow done, Bengals have no wind in their sails.

Prediction: Steelers 17, Bengals 13

New Orleans (5-5) at Atlanta (4-6)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) looks downfield from the pocket.

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Falcons by 1½. O/U: 42½.

Both are relatively fresh after a week off. The Falcons might get a little boost by switching back to Desmond Ridder at quarterback. This game is usually pretty close. Home team gets the edge.

Prediction: Falcons 23, Saints 21

Jacksonville (7-3) at Houston (6-4)

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) throws a pass against the Arizona Cardinals.

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Jaguars by 1½. O/U: 47½.

Houston has won three in a row and rookie C.J. Stroud is a phenom. But Jacksonville is a little bit better and more seasoned all the way around. This one figures to be close.

Prediction: Jaguars 27, Texans 24

Tampa Bay (4-6) at Indianapolis (5-5)

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew (10) sets to pass against the New Orleans Saints.

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Colts by 2½. O/U: 43½.

Gardner Minshew doesn’t scare anybody, but his Colts just had a week off and had back-to-back wins against bad teams before that. Tampa Bay has lost five of six and hasn’t won on the road since Week 4.

Prediction: Colts 23, Buccaneers 20

New England (2-8) at New York Giants (3-8)

New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito (15) throws before an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders.

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Patriots by 3½. O/U: 33½.

Once upon a time this was an interesting matchup. Now, it’s brutal. Probably going to be two little-known quarterbacks squaring off. New England keeps it on the ground to win.

Prediction: Patriots 17, Giants 13

Carolina (1-9) at Tennessee (3-7)

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel looks across the field.

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Titans by 4. O/U: 37.

All three of Tennessee’s wins have come at home. Defense is the best part of the one-win Panthers, but Carolina figures to have a lot of three-and-outs so the defense figures to be exhausted.

Prediction: Titans 18, Panthers 13

RAMS (4-6) at Arizona (2-9)

Ramsassistant coach Nick Caley reacts after Rams wide receiver Tutu Atwell (5) made a finger-tip reception.

Sunday, 1:05 p.m.

TV: Channel 11

Line: Cardinals by 1½. O/U: 44½.

Sean McVay’s Rams routinely beat the Cardinals. It doesn’t help that Cooper Kupp is hobbled again, but with Puka Nacua and Tutu Atwell as targets, Matthew Stafford should continue the trend.

Prediction: Rams 24, Cardinals 20

Cleveland (7-3) at Denver (5-5)

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) pulls down Cleveland Browns quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17).

Sunday, 1:05 p.m.

TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Broncos by 2½. O/U: 35½.

Former UCLA standout Dorian Thompson-Robinson got his first win as an NFL starter last week. Can he pull off an encore in the Mile High City? That’s a tall order for the rookie against that surging defense.

Prediction: Broncos 21, Browns 17

Kansas City (7-3) at Las Vegas (5-6)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes scrambles against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Sunday, 1:25 p.m.

TV: Channel 2

Line: Chiefs by 9½. O/U: 43½.

The Raiders defense has played better in the last three weeks, and Kansas City has struggled offensively at times. But Patrick Mahomes and a stifling KC defense lead visitors to a convincing win.

Prediction: Chiefs 30, Raiders 17

Buffalo (6-5) at Philadelphia (9-1)

Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs against the Miami Dolphins.
Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) will need to be ready to scramble against the Eagles pass rush. (Adrian Kraus / Associated Press)

Sunday, 1:25 p.m.

TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Eagles by 3. O/U: 48½.

Week by week, the Eagles are increasingly battle-tested and they dominate the trenches. Philadelphia’s secondary is vulnerable, but Josh Allen will be under so much pressure it might not matter.

Prediction: Eagles 27, Bills 20

Baltimore (8-3) at CHARGERS (4-6)

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) pushes up his helmet as he leaves the field.

Sunday, 5:20 p.m.

TV: Channel 4

Line: Ravens by 3½. O/U: 46½.

The Ravens have scored at least 31 points for five games in a row. There’s no reason to think that won’t continue against the struggling Chargers, especially susceptible to explosive plays.

Prediction: Ravens 30, Chargers 23

Chicago (3-8) at Minnesota (6-5)

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) signals from behind the offensive line.

Monday, 5:15 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Line: Vikings by 3½. O/U: 43½.

The Vikings are coming off a one-point loss at Denver and Joshua Dobbs played another solid, smart game. He should do the same against Chicago, which lost at home to Minnesota in Week 6.

Prediction: Vikings 24, Bears 20

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.