NFL Week 12 picks: Can Rams, Chargers save their seasons?

NFL logo for Sam Farmer picks (Tim Hubbard / Los Angeles Times)

The Times’ NFL writer, Sam Farmer, examines this week’s matchups. Lines according to FanDuel Sportsbook (O/U = over/under). Last week’s record 10-4 (.714); season 96-68 (.585). Using point spreads with the scores Farmer predicted, the record against the spread last week would have been 7-7 (.500); season 74-88-2 (.457). All times Pacific.

Green Bay (4-6) at Detroit (8-2)

The Lions have had some difficulty with mobile quarterbacks such as Green Bay's Jordan Love. (Nam Y. Huh / Associated Press)

Today, 9:30 a.m.

TV: Channel 11

Line: Lions by 7½. O/U: 46½.

Something to keep in mind: Good as they are, the Lions have given up a bunch of points to bad teams. They’ve also struggled with mobile quarterbacks. This might be closer than some suspect.

Prediction: Lions 28, Packers 24

Washington (4-7) at Dallas (7-3)

Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell has had some success this season but the Dallas Cowboys defense will be a big test. (Stephanie Scarbrough / Associated Press)

Today, 1:30 p.m.

TV: Channel 2

Line: Cowboys by 12½. O/U: 48½.

The Commanders might make some plays here and there, but Sam Howell isn’t going to pick apart this Dallas defense. The Cowboys pull away in the second half and win for the fifth time in six games.

Prediction: Cowboys 28, Commanders 16

San Francisco (7-3) at Seattle (6-4)

The Seahawks are hoping Geno Smith will be able to play against the 49ers in a key NFC West game. (Kyusung Gong / Associated Press)

Tonight, 5:20

TV: Channel 4

Line: 49ers by 7. O/U: 43.

Strong indications that Geno Smith will be back at quarterback for the Seahawks after an arm injury against the Rams. Probably won’t make much of a difference against the rolling 49ers.

Prediction: 49ers 23, Seahawks 17

Miami (7-3) at New York Jets (4-6)

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) is dealing with a hand injury. (Doug Murray / Associated Press)

Friday, noon

TV: Amazon Prime Video

Line: Dolphins by 9½. O/U: 41.

Tyreek Hill is dealing with a hand injury, and a stout defense should keep the Jets in this game for a while. But that porous offensive line will have problems with a decent Miami pass rush.

Prediction: Dolphins 24, Jets 12

Pittsburgh (6-4) at Cincinnati (5-5)

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin made a chance at offensive coordinator. (Kyusung Gong / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: Channel 2

Line: Steelers by 1½. O/U: 34½.

Pittsburgh’s offense is so anemic, it’s hard to expect much. But maybe getting rid of coordinator Matt Canada provides an adrenaline boost. With Joe Burrow done, Bengals have no wind in their sails.

Prediction: Steelers 17, Bengals 13

New Orleans (5-5) at Atlanta (4-6)

The Falcons have reinstated Desmond Ridder as their starting quarterback. (Brynn Anderson / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Falcons by 1½. O/U: 42½.

Both are relatively fresh after a week off. The Falcons might get a little boost by switching back to Desmond Ridder at quarterback. This game is usually pretty close. Home team gets the edge.

Prediction: Falcons 23, Saints 21

Jacksonville (7-3) at Houston (6-4)

Can Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud continue to pull upset in his rookie season? (Maria Lysaker / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Jaguars by 1½. O/U: 47½.

Houston has won three in a row and rookie C.J. Stroud is a phenom. But Jacksonville is a little bit better and more seasoned all the way around. This one figures to be close.

Prediction: Jaguars 27, Texans 24

Tampa Bay (4-6) at Indianapolis (5-5)

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew (10) has had two weeks to prepare for the Buccaneers. (Michael Conroy / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Colts by 2½. O/U: 43½.

Gardner Minshew doesn’t scare anybody, but his Colts just had a week off and had back-to-back wins against bad teams before that. Tampa Bay has lost five of six and hasn’t won on the road since Week 4.

Prediction: Colts 23, Buccaneers 20

New England (2-8) at New York Giants (3-8)

Tommy DeVito , the third quarterback to start for the New York Giants this season, beat the NFC East rival Washington Commanders last week. (Daniel Kucin Jr. / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Patriots by 3½. O/U: 33½.

Once upon a time this was an interesting matchup. Now, it’s brutal. Probably going to be two little-known quarterbacks squaring off. New England keeps it on the ground to win.

Prediction: Patriots 17, Giants 13

Carolina (1-9) at Tennessee (3-7)

All three victories for Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel this season have come at home. (Gary McCullough / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Titans by 4. O/U: 37.

All three of Tennessee’s wins have come at home. Defense is the best part of the one-win Panthers, but Carolina figures to have a lot of three-and-outs so the defense figures to be exhausted.

Prediction: Titans 18, Panthers 13

RAMS (4-6) at Arizona (2-9)

If Cooper Kupp is slowed by injury, the Rams will need players such as Tutu Atwell (5) to step up against the Cardinals. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Sunday, 1:05 p.m.

TV: Channel 11

Line: Cardinals by 1½. O/U: 44½.

Sean McVay’s Rams routinely beat the Cardinals. It doesn’t help that Cooper Kupp is hobbled again, but with Puka Nacua and Tutu Atwell as targets, Matthew Stafford should continue the trend.

Prediction: Rams 24, Cardinals 20

Cleveland (7-3) at Denver (5-5)

Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) led Cleveland over AFC North rival Pittsburgh in his first NFL start last week. (Sue Ogrocki / Associated Press)

Sunday, 1:05 p.m.

TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Broncos by 2½. O/U: 35½.

Former UCLA standout Dorian Thompson-Robinson got his first win as an NFL starter last week. Can he pull off an encore in the Mile High City? That’s a tall order for the rookie against that surging defense.

Prediction: Broncos 21, Browns 17

Kansas City (7-3) at Las Vegas (5-6)

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will try to make up for putting just 17 points on the board against the Eagles last week. (Charlie Riedel / Associated Press)

Sunday, 1:25 p.m.

TV: Channel 2

Line: Chiefs by 9½. O/U: 43½.

The Raiders defense has played better in the last three weeks, and Kansas City has struggled offensively at times. But Patrick Mahomes and a stifling KC defense lead visitors to a convincing win.

Prediction: Chiefs 30, Raiders 17

Buffalo (6-5) at Philadelphia (9-1)

Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) will need to be ready to scramble against the Eagles pass rush. (Adrian Kraus / Associated Press)

Sunday, 1:25 p.m.

TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Eagles by 3. O/U: 48½.

Week by week, the Eagles are increasingly battle-tested and they dominate the trenches. Philadelphia’s secondary is vulnerable, but Josh Allen will be under so much pressure it might not matter.

Prediction: Eagles 27, Bills 20

Baltimore (8-3) at CHARGERS (4-6)

The Ravens have scored at least 31 points five games in a row behind the leadership of quarterback Lamar Jackson. (Phelan M. Ebenhack / Associated Press)

Sunday, 5:20 p.m.

TV: Channel 4

Line: Ravens by 3½. O/U: 46½.

The Ravens have scored at least 31 points for five games in a row. There’s no reason to think that won’t continue against the struggling Chargers, especially susceptible to explosive plays.

Prediction: Ravens 30, Chargers 23

Chicago (3-8) at Minnesota (6-5)

Quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) has been outstanding since his move to the Minnesota Vikings. (Bart Young / Associated Press)

Monday, 5:15 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Line: Vikings by 3½. O/U: 43½.

The Vikings are coming off a one-point loss at Denver and Joshua Dobbs played another solid, smart game. He should do the same against Chicago, which lost at home to Minnesota in Week 6.

Prediction: Vikings 24, Bears 20

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.