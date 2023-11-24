NFL Week 12 picks: What percent of experts are taking Rams to beat Cardinals?

The Los Angeles Rams are gearing up to face the Arizona Cardinals for the second time this season, visiting them on Sunday afternoon for a rematch of their Week 6 battle. Just as they were six weeks ago, the Rams are once again favorites against their division rival, with the spread favoring Los Angeles by 1.5-points.

It’s not a very large margin and the gap between the number of experts picking the Rams over the Cardinals isn’t very big. According to Tallysight, 58% of experts are taking Los Angeles to beat Arizona, with 59% taking the Rams to cover the spread. Pundits are expecting the game to be on the higher-scoring end, with 57% taking the over at 44.5 points.

The Rams are 8-2 in their last 10 games against the Cardinals and a perfect 6-0 on the road in Arizona since Sean McVay arrived in 2017. In their last 10 meetings with the Cardinals, the Rams are 7-2-1 against the spread.

At 4-6, the Rams are 2.5 games ahead of the Cardinals in the NFC West, but they’re still on the outside looking in for a playoff berth. Los Angeles can’t afford to lose many more games, which makes this favorable matchup a borderline must-win.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire