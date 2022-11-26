NFL Week 12 picks: Who the ‘experts’ are taking in Eagles vs. Packers

The Eagles (9-1) and Packers (4-7) are set to meet on NBC’s Sunday Night Football in a game that could push Green Bay to the brink of elimination.

Philadelphia will look to control the line of scrimmage on both sides of the football.

At the same time, Jonathan Gannon will figure out how to make Aaron Rodgers uncomfortable in the pocket.

The expert picks are in, and the consensus is with the Eagles in Week 12.

USA Today -- Eagles

Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Jarrett Bell is the only analyst at USA Today picking the Packers.

NFL.com -- Eagles

Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Greg Rosenthal is rolling with the Eagles.

Packers beat writers were questioning after Green Bay’s Thursday night meltdown if the team would win another game this season. It isn’t that dramatic. It’s just been so long since the Packers were average that no one knows what it looks like. Aaron Rodgers is still playing well enough, and the defense has enough talent to win (or lose) any game. Green Bay lacks closing ability, but the ground game can keep the Pack close.

The Inquirer -- Eagles

(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Two of The Inquirer’s three experts pick Philadelphia, with only E.J. Smith rolling with Green Bay.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire