NFL Week 12 picks against the spread and other betting picks

Week 12 of the NFL brought three Thanksgiving games with one underdog getting an outright win and two underdogs covering the spread. Now we have 12 games remaining on the schedule, with seven early Sunday games, three late afternoon games and then the Sunday and Monday night prime-time games.

As many of you are sure to have some action in these games, here are my weekly picks against the spread, as well as my money line picks and picks for the total for all the NFL games left on the schedule.

The odds come from Tipico Sportsbook and you can check out all my picks from all season on Tallysight.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and





Week 12 early Sunday games

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Steelers at Bengals

Money line: Steelers (+170)

ATS: Steelers +4.5 (-115)

Total: Over 44.5 (-112)

Jets at Texans

Money Line: Jets (+115)

ATS: Jets +2.5 (-103)

Total: Over 44.5 (-112)

Buccaneers at Colts

Money Line: Buccaneers (-160)

ATS: Buccaneers -3.5 (+102)

Total: Under 53.5 (-112)

Falcons at Jaguars

Money Line: Falcons (-115)

ATS: Falcons +0.5 (-115)

Total: Under 46.5 (-108)

Panthers at Dolphins

Money Line: Panthers (-130)

ATS: Panthers -2.5 (-108)

Total: Over 41.5 (-110)

Titans at Patriots

Money Line: Patriots (-290)

ATS: Titans +6.5 (-108)

Total: Under 43.5 (-112)

Eagles at Giants

Money Line: Eagles (-190)

ATS: Eagles -3.5 (-110)

Total: Under 45.5 (-110)

Sunday late games

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Chargers at Broncos

Money Line: Chargers (-145)

ATS: Chargers -2.5 (-120)

Total: Over 48.5 (-105)

Rams at Packers

Money Line: Rams (-112)

ATS: Rams +0.5 (-112)

Total: Under 47.5 (-105)

Vikings at 49ers

Money Line: 49ers (-175)

ATS: 49ers -3.5 (+100)

Total: Over 47.5 (-115)

Sunday night game

Browns at Ravens

Money Line: Ravens (-190)

ATS: Ravens -3.5 (-105)

Total: Under 44.5 (-108)

Might night game

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Seahawks at Washington

Money Line: Washington (-115)

ATS: Washington -0.5 (-115)

Total: Under 46.5 (-110)

1

1