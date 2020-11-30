The NFL’s Week 12 Overreaction Index: Hot Seat Edition

Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while you could miss it. Sure, Ferris Bueller said that as a high schooler with big visions, but the same could be true about covering the NFL.

Because in an effort to get ahead of work for this coming week, I started writing this piece last Friday morning. Since the topic this week covers coaches who are potentially going to be looking for work come January, I figured I could get a head start and fill in details as the games were played this week.

I started my post-Thanksgiving workday with an easy one. It concluded as follows:

“As a matter of fact, I wrote this on Friday to get ahead of work this weekend. It might be moot by Monday.”

It sure was. Matt Patricia – along with general manager Dan Quinn – was fired on Saturday.

Here’s hoping the other coaches mentioned in this now updated piece avoid the same fate.

Mike McCarthy, Dallas Cowboys

If we are writing about hot seats, we need to be a bit bold coming out of the gate. Jerry Jones made a bit of a splash this past off-season when he hired Mike McCarthy to replace the fired Jason Garrett. McCarthy's time in Green Bay with the Packers almost provides the NFL version of the great "Batman: The Dark Knight" quote from Harvey Dent: "You either die a hero, or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain." Early in his career McCarthy was viewed as an innovator. The Packers ran their offense primarily out of the shotgun and used a great deal of motion, two notions that were ahead of their time. But by the end of his run in Green Bay the offense was stale by the standards of the day, and the coach was out. He was brought to Dallas to potentially recharge the offense. Unfortunately, struggles along the offensive line, a porous defense, and then a season-ending injury to Dak Prescott obliterated the potential of this roster. I mean, remember those days when some were calling this perhaps the best 11 personnel group of receivers in the league? I for one hope you do not, since it was me saying it. I've said too much. Then the Cowboys had a chance to take the lead in the division on Thursday, but the offense struggled, the defense was porous yet again, and now they're trailing both Philadelphia and Washington in the ghastly group of teams we call the NFC East. McCarthy is going to pay the price. Verdict: Big overreaction. Usually when a head coach loses his starting quarterback due to a season-ending injury, and his defense is horrible - and that is not his specialty - that is going to buy him some time. That should be the case with McCarthy. Of course to go along with that, the organization needs to bring Prescott back with a new contract. We'll see what happens...

Doug Marrone, Jacksonville Jaguars

The writing seems to be on the wall here. Doug Marrone took over as the interim head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars near the end of the 2016 season, guiding them to a 1-1 record over the final two weeks of the season. That was enough, apparently, to secure him the job on a permanent basis for 2017. The confidence in Marrone from the organization was immediately rewarded, as in 2017 the Jaguars finished 10-6 and won the AFC South. They were also a Myles Jack kneecap away from appearing in the Super Bowl. But since then the Jaguars have cratered. They finished 5-11 and 6-10 in 2018 and 2019, respectively, and are well on their way to the top of the draft order this season, having just a single win to their credit. The quarterback position has been a black hole this year, from Gardner Minshew to Jake Luton and now Mike Glennon. It is hard for any head coach to win given that carousel of crummy, but that is what Marrone has endured this year. Still, absent the one successful campaign, the Jaguars have not been good, and Marrone’s days are numbered. You could argue that he did not help himself with an early decision to go for the two-point conversion in Sunday's loss to the Cleveland Browns, a choice that came back to bite him later in the game. After that loss, ownership fired general manager Dave Caldwell. You have to think that Marrone is next. Verdict: No overreaction. We all know what the road ahead looks like. Jacksonville is going to draft a quarterback and they’ll need an offensive head coach to help that player develop. Names to watch are the names you know: Joe Brady, Eric Bieniemy, Arthur Smith, Shane Steichen, Brian Daboll, and perhaps Scott Turner who has done a decent job this season in Washington.

Zac Taylor, Cincinnati Bengals

Normally, when a head coach starts to turn a team around, and then suffers the loss of his rookie quarterback that was drafted first overall, it is hard to make the case that they should face termination at the end of the season. That is the situation where Zac Taylor finds himself right now. The Cincinnati Bengals are a much-improved team from where they were in 2019, due in large part to rookie QB Joe Burrow. While not perfect, Burrow made the offense more consistent and the Bengals had strung together a few wins and were competitive in almost every game, a far cry from where they were a season ago. But now Burrow is facing a lengthy rehabilitation after a total knee injury that included both ligament tears and structural damage. That injury, some might argue, was due to a two-pronged failure. A failure to construct an offensive line around him, and an insistence on then playing Burrow behind that offensive line in empty formations and throwing the football more than 40 times a game. Yes, some of that was due to game script, but not all of it. If that were all, Taylor would probably be safe. But then there is this: Reporting from Sports Illustrated of a toxic culture in the Bengals’ locker room. Elise Jesse highlighted this atmosphere recently, and part of her lengthy piece is quoted here:

There is a complete disconnect and lack of trust between multiple players and coaches in the building according to some affiliated with the team. Sources say defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo is unapproachable. They add that he regularly uses abusive language and commonly calls players “dumb mother f---ers” and “dumb b----es”. They say Anarumo has created an environment where communication and accountability are scarce. He often yells at one player for mistakes and chooses to ignore the mistakes of other players in his favor. Taylor declined to comment when asked about Anarumo's language and coaching style. Offensive line coach Jim Turner also utilizes abusive language according to multiple members of the organization. In the spring, he called former Ohio State Buckeye Isaiah Prince a “thug” during a Zoom meeting.

Failures regarding Burrow are one thing, but when you add in this atmosphere, it would seem it is time for a chance in Cincinnati. If, however, the Bengals do make a change, I would imagine they simply back up the Brinks truck to Joe Brady’s house and give him whatever he wants. Reuniting him with Burrow would be an almost perfect pairing. Verdict: Medium overreaction. These various prongs working against Taylor could be enough to sink him as a head coach, but you can also see a scenario where the Bengals look to clean house around him, while giving him a chance to continue on as head coach and work with Burrow. After all, before his injury Burrow was playing well, even if there are some weaknesses to his game, and Taylor should get the chance to continue developing the young quarterback. The organization could restructure the staff around Taylor, work to rehabilitate the culture within the locker room, and still keep Taylor in place to develop the quarterback of the future in Burrow.

Doug Pederson, Philadelphia Eagles

Obviously things could change over the next few hours. The Philadelphia Eagles, starting their tenth different offensive line combination in 11 games, could pull off a win on Monday Night Football over the Seattle Seahawks. That would get the Eagles back into first place in the NFC East (a division I’m running out of ways to describe) and perhaps lower the temperature in Philadelphia. Or, they could lose, fall further behind Washington in the division, and with upcoming games against Green Bay, New Orleans and Arizona on the schedule, face increasing odds of missing out on the playoffs. Either way, these are dark days in Philadelphia. Obviously there are more problems than just the job that Doug Pederson has done this season, and we are talking about a Super Bowl winning head coach here, the only one on this list. But coaches eventually get fired, even some of the best, unless they retire first. And while there are a number of reasons for Philadelphia’s struggles, it often comes back to Carson Wentz. The quarterback has been a shell of himself this season, with mechanical issues, poor decision-making, and all-around poor play. Mike Kaye, who covers the team for NJ.com, delivered a brutal assessment of the offense, and the coaching staff, last week. In the piece, Kaye outlines how the coaching staff is trying to simplify things for Wentz because of his struggles and the inconsistency around him, and how it is not working. You can perhaps tell that Pederson is feeling the heat, with reporting emerging that Jalen Hurts is expected to see increased playing time Monday night. With the way things are headed, however, someone is going to take the fall. That person will be Pederson. Verdict: Overreaction. I understand the frustration around Philadelphia right now but the issues are such that simply firing Pederson will not fix things overnight. They need to rethink things offensively and defensively, they need to correct some roster construction and evaluation errors - perhaps most notably in the wide receiver room, where outside of Travis Fulgham it seems like there are some big misses right now - and they need to fix Carson Wentz. Simply firing Pederson is not the answer. He might be a big part of the solution. They also need to restructure the offensive coaching staff. Right now Pederson is the de-facto offensive coordinator, with Press Taylor serving as the passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach. When Wentz was at his best, back in 2017, he had a three-headed coaching system in place: Pederson, Frank Reich at offensive coordinator and John DeFilippo as the quarterbacks coach. While Reich is not leaving Indianapolis anytime soon, DeFilippo is currently in that role with the Minnesota Vikings. Perhaps bringing him back as the offensive coordinator would make sense, and then sliding Taylor into the quarterbacks coach role. If not, then Pep Hamilton is worth a look for the offensive coordinator role, given what he has done with Justin Herbert this season as the Los Angeles Chargers quarterbacks coach.

Adam Gase, New York Jets

At first blush, this is another no-brainer on par with some of the other impending decisions. The New York Jets have not won a game and Gase is currently 7-19 as the head coach of the organization, a stunning .269 winning percentage. For his career, he has a head coaching record of 30-44, a .405 winning percentage, and one playoff appearance. That came back in his first year in Miami when the Dolphins finished 10-6. That is his only season with a winning record. But beyond the wins and losses, we have to look at the reason that Gase was hired: Sam Darnold. Gase came with the reputation as a quarterback guru, with none other than Peyton Manning making a pitch for Gase to Jets owner Woody Johnson. With a young quarterback in Darnold to develop, it was clear that the organization needed someone with the QB chops to get Darnold where he needed to be as a quarterback in the NFL. Has that happened? Perhaps we should have seen this coming. After all, Gase’s reputation as a QB guru is built largely on the backs of having coached Peyton Manning. Look, I say this with complete honesty: I’m an idiot, and I’m pretty sure I could spend a year as Manning’s offensive coordinator and come away looking brilliant too. So could either of my cats. Need more evidence? Look at what Ryan Tannehill has become in Tennessee, under the guidance of Arthur Smith. Then revisit what Tannehill looked like in Miami under Gase. Add it all up, and you have another head coach looking for work soon. Verdict: No overreaction. This simply has not worked in New York. The organization looks to be ready to move on from both Gase and Darnold, and when you consider that job one for Gase was to develop Darnold, the fact that the Jets seem to be “tanking for Trevor” tells you everything you need to know. Darnold looked like a rookie again in Sunday's loss to the Miami Dolphins. As for who that next head coach would be? Well, if the Philadelphia situations spirals out of control, Joe Douglas has an existing relationship with Doug Pederson and he would be a name to watch. Younger offensive coordinators such as Joe Brady and Shane Steichen, as well as more veteran minds as Arthur Smith and Eric Bieniemy are also candidates. Then there is the Dabo Factor. Would Dabo Swinney leave Clemson to coach Trevor Lawrence in New York? It does not seem possible, but it would be worth a phone call to ask.

Joe Judge, New York Giants

On the “Pro” side of the ledger, the New York Giants are in the playoff hunt (insert pithy comment about the division here), their defense is solid and getting better by the week, and the offense has survived inconsistency up front, an injury to Saquon Barkley and up-and-down play from second-year passer Daniel Jones. On the “Con” side of the ledger, the Giants’ only wins are in the division (two against Washington and one against Philadelphia), there has been some internal dysfunction, and Jones has not taken the kind of second-year leap that you want to see from a quarterback. All told, the Giants could win the division and earn a home playoff game. Or they could struggle down the stretch and Judge will be fired. It will be the latter. Verdict: Overreaction. This is not to say that Judge has been overly impressive in his first year as a head coach, but he has done enough to avoid termination at this point. The defense has played better this year, the roster seems to be coming together and with some smart moves in the draft and free agency, this could be a very competitive team next season, if they indeed miss out on the postseason this year. Plus, how do you fire someone who at the moment is leading the division? I'm asking for Doug Pederson too, just in case the Philadelphia Eagles do win on Monday night. The bigger question might be what the organization does with Jason Garrett. There have been rumblings in recent weeks that the offensive coordinator could be on the outs at the end of the season, but let me quickly make the case that the job Garrett has done, particularly in recent weeks, is worthy of saving his job. After the loss to Tampa Bay it seemed like Jones was never going to pan out, However, in the weeks since Jones has been better. True, those weeks included wins against Washington and Philadelphia, but if you rewatch that Tampa Bay game Garrett did a great job of putting Jones in a position to be successful with route concepts and play designs. The QB failed to execute, the failed two-point conversion try being a glaring example. It would truly be an overreaction, in my opinion, to move on from Garrett.

Matt Nagy, Chicago Bears

Similar to the Doug Pederson discussion, there are bigger problems in Chicago right now than head coach Matt Nagy. Any discussion of fixing the Bears begins with general manager Ryan Pace. After all, let’s review. Pace was hired back in 2015, and his first decision was finding a replacement for fired head coach Marc Trestman. He went with John Fox. Then in his first NFL draft, Pace selected Kevin White in the first round. Now, this might have more to do with White’s injury history than anything else, but the receiver never panned out in Chicago and is currently a practice squad receiver with the San Francisco 49ers. In the 2016 NFL draft, Pace did have solid selections. He drafted Jordan Howard in the fifth round, and Leonard Floyd in the first as well as Nick Kwiatkowski in the fourth also look like great picks. All three players, however, are playing on different teams at the moment. Then there is 2017, when Pace decided to trade up one spot in the draft, from third to second, to select Mitchell Trubisky. While Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson were on the board. Certainly that will be the decision Pace is remembered for when his time in Chicago is through. But then Pace turned to Matt Nagy as his next head coach with one task: Develop Trubisky. That - and a trade for Khalil Mack - seemed to happen, with the Bears making the playoffs in 2018. But they were bounced out of the Wild Card round, and that has led us to this moment, with the offense continuing to struggle, the quarterback position a mess, and the team looking at another postseason watching from the couch, again wasting a solid defense. Pace, and Nagy, are going to pay the price. Verdict: No overreaction. It is hard to argue against both Pace and Nagy finding themselves looking for new jobs in January. Both are tied to Trubisky, for better or worse, and right now it looks like worse is where that decision ended up. The team turned to Nick Foles to perhaps get more consistency on offense, and that failed to deliver. You can see where this is headed. And if you were hoping for a Sunday night win against the Green Bay Packers to stave off this eventuality, you were probably disappointed. The Bears came out flat against their rivals and were blown out on the road. Why does this matter? Embarrassing losses to Green Bay have a tendency to drive change in Chicago. Back in 2014 the Bears were blown out 55-14 by the Packers in a game they needed to win coming out of their bye week. Marc Trestman was fired at the end of the season. In 2017 the Bears lost to an Aaron Rodgers-less Packers team in Brett Hundley's first NFL start, and John Fox was fired at the end of the season. The question is, where do the Bears go from here? Obviously you’d be looking for both a general manager and a head coach. Anytime a general manager position comes open people think of Nick Caserio in New England, and potentially Caserio would bring along Josh McDaniels as a head coach. That is one possibility. Or the organization could go in different directions, and another potential head coach to watch is Matt Eberflus, the current defensive coordinator with the Indianapolis Colts.

Anthony Lynn, Los Angeles Chargers

There is an adage from another sport about the role of the coach or manager. In the baseball world, long-time observers of the game believe that if a team loses by a single run, it is the manager's fault. One decision, one faulty decision at that, is the reason why. Well, may I direct your attention to the 2020 Los Angeles Chargers. After all, the football equivalent of losing by a run is losing by a score. Right now the Browns are 3-8, with seven of their eight losses coming by a score or less. The only loss that was a two-score game? Sunday against the Buffalo Bills. And that loss should not have been a two-score game. The Chargers were gifted three extra possessions in the second half thanks to a pair of Buffalo fumbles and an interception, and they came away with three points. Now, Anthony Lynn can make the case that his was forced to play a rookie quarterback before he was ready, but it is hard to do that given how well Justin Herbert has played. At some point, you need to win games. With the way the season has gone for the Chargers, Lynn's time is running out. Verdict: Medium level of overreaction. I think some credit has to be given to Lynn for how this team has rebounded around Herbert. But in the end the record - and how the record has come about - speaks for itself. I might disagree with it but I think Lynn's time in Los Angeles grows short. Especially when you look at this roster, how they have played under Herbert, and the potential for this team to take the next step. Which means the hire has to be perfect. Shane Steichen and Pep Hamilton deserve a ton of credit for how well Herbert has played this season. Does one of them get the job? Steichen is just 35 and has never been a head coach at any level. Hamilton does have some head coaching experience, as he was an assistant head coach with the Cleveland Browns in 2016, was a assistant head coach with the Michigan Wolverines from 2017-2018, and was also the head coach and general manager with the D.C. Defenders during the short run of the XFL last year. Would the organization hire him as the head coach given his experience and leave Steichen in place as the offensive coordinator? Or would they try and run it back with the two and look outside the organization? That might be tough as the new coach would want his own coordinators. Fascinating to think about for the Chargers going forward, if they do move on from Lynn.