NFL Week 12 odds: Moneylines, point spreads, over/under

The NFC is wide open after the Dallas Cowboys steamrolled the Minnesota Vikings and the Philadelphia Eagles squeaked out a win last week.

For Week 12, the Vikings (8-2) host the New England Patriots (6-4) in one of three Thanksgiving games. The other two feature the Cowboys (7-3) hosting the New York Giants (7-3) and the Detroit Lions (4-5) hosting the Buffalo Bills (7-3) in a game with a massive over/under.

The Eagles (9-1) will debut their all-black uniforms against the Green Bay Packers (4-7), who have lost six of their last seven games. The Eagles are favored in the primetime matchup.

In the AFC, the Kansas City Chiefs (8-2) join the Bills at the top of the standings. They will play the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams (3-7), who have looked like a shadow of last year's team. The Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce connection is heavily favored.

Quarterback Sam Darnold will take his turn at the helm of the Carolina Panthers (3-8) as they take on Russell Wilson, who has not fared any better with the Denver Broncos (3-7). Despite hosting the game, the Panthers are a slight underdog.

The New York Jets (6-4) will also be under the guidance of a new quarterback in Mike White. He will face the Chicago Bears (3-8), who have the blossoming Justin Fields at quarterback, although he is struggling with injury.

There are no teams on bye this week, so there's a full slate of 16 games.

Here's the odds for NFL Week 12, courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook.

NFL week 12 picks/predictions

NFL week 12 point spreads

Buffalo Bills (-9.5) at Detroit Lions (+9.5)

New York Giants (+9.5) at Dallas Cowboys (-9.5)

New England Patriots (+2.5) at Minnesota Vikings (-2.5)

Denver Broncos (-2) at Carolina Panthers (+2)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-3.5) at Cleveland Browns (+3.5)

Baltimore Ravens (-4) at Jacksonville Jaguars (+4)

Houston Texans (+13.5) at Miami Dolphins (-13.5)

Chicago Bears (+4.5) at New York Jets (-4.5)

Cincinnati Bengals (-2.5) at Tennessee Titans (+2.5)

Atlanta Falcons (+4) at Washington Commanders (-4)

Los Angeles Chargers (-5) at Arizona Cardinals (+5)

Las Vegas Raiders (+3.5) at Seattle Seahawks (-3.5)

Los Angeles Rams (+14.5) at Kansas City Chiefs (-14.5)

New Orleans Saints (+8.5) at San Francisco 49ers (-8.5)

Green Bay Packers (+6.5) at Philadelphia Eagles (-6.5)

Pittsburgh Steelers (+2.5) at Indianapolis Colts (-2.5)

NFL week 12 moneylines

Buffalo Bills (-425) at Detroit Lions (+325)

New York Giants (+330) at Dallas Cowboys (-410)

New England Patriots (+115) at Minnesota Vikings (-135)

Denver Broncos (-130) at Carolina Panthers (+110)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-175) at Cleveland Browns (+150)

Baltimore Ravens (-200) at Jacksonville Jaguars (+170)

Houston Texans (+510) at Miami Dolphins (-700)

Chicago Bears (+180) at New York Jets (-210)

Cincinnati Bengals (-135) at Tennessee Titans (+115)

Atlanta Falcons (+170) at Washington Commanders (-200)

Los Angeles Chargers (-220) at Arizona Cardinals (+190)

Las Vegas Raiders (+160) at Seattle Seahawks (-190)

Los Angeles Rams (+700) at Kansas City Chiefs (-1200)

New Orleans Saints (+350) at San Francisco 49ers (-450)

Green Bay Packers (+240) at Philadelphia Eagles (-290)

Pittsburgh Steelers (+115) at Indianapolis Colts (-135)

NFL week 12 over/under

Buffalo Bills at Detroit Lions: 54

New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys: 45.5

New England Patriots at Minnesota Vikings: 42.5

Denver Broncos at Carolina Panthers: 36

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Cleveland Browns: 43.5

Baltimore Ravens at Jacksonville Jaguars: 43.5

Houston Texans at Miami Dolphins: 46.5

Chicago Bears at New York Jets: 39

Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans: 42.5

Atlanta Falcons at Washington Commanders: 41

Los Angeles Chargers at Arizona Cardinals: 47.5

Las Vegas Raiders at Seattle Seahawks: 47.5

Los Angeles Rams at Kansas City Chiefs: 43

New Orleans Saints at San Francisco 49ers: 43.5

Green Bay Packers at Philadelphia Eagles: 46.5

Pittsburgh Steelers at Indianapolis Colts: 39

