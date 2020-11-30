NFL Week 12 odds: Jalen Hurts prop bets as Eagles host Seahawks on Monday Night Football

Some Jalen Hurts prop bets as Wentz, Eagles face huge game on MNF originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Carson Wentz is still the Eagles' starting quarterback … at least for Monday night. His 14 interceptions are the most in the NFL. His struggles have prompted reports to surface that rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts is expected to get more snaps this evening with Wentz on the sideline.

NBC Sports betting partner PointsBet has the Eagles (3-6-1 straight up — SU; 3-7 against the spread — ATS) as 6.5-point home underdogs to a Seahawks team (7-3 SU; 6-4 ATS) that has never lost to the Eagles with Russell Wilson under center. Wilson is 5-0 (including playoffs) all-time SU and ATS against the Birds.

So will Hurts make enough of an impact to put an end to that trend? Hurts has played 31 snaps so far this season.

PointsBet has listed the following prop bets on Hurts for Monday night’s contest:

• Pass completions: over/under 2.5

Over +115 ($10 bet to win $11.50); under -143 ($10 bet to win $6.99).

• Rushing attempts: over/under 3.5

Over -121 ($10 bet to win $8.26); under +100 ($10 bet to win $10).

• Rushing yards: over/under 23.5

Both at -110 ($10 bet to win $9.09).

On the season, Hurts has carried the ball 12 times for 56 yards while completing both of his pass attempts.

For what it’s worth, Wentz’s over/under on passing yards is 246.5. That’s a tad above his passing yards average of 232.6 for 2020.

It’s important to note the Seahawks' defense is allowing a league-worst 434.9 yards per game. A big part of that is because of its dead-last rankings in passing yards allowed at 343.7 per game.

Maybe that’s the glimmer of hope the Eagles need to improve on their primetime success. This season the Eagles are 3-0 SU and 2-1 ATS, albeit those games came against three teams with losing records (49ers, Giants and Cowboys).

