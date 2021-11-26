NFL Week 12 injury report roundup: Darius Leonard, Quenton Nelson questionable for Colts

Week 12 of the 2021 NFL season kicked off on Thursday with wins by the Bears, Raiders, and Bills and it continues with 11 more games on Sunday, which means that the 22 teams in those games submitted their final injury reports of the week on Friday.

The teams playing on Monday night won’t release their final injury reports until Saturday and are not listed here.

Buccaneers at Colts

WR Antonio Brown (ankle) is going to miss another game for the Buccaneers. G Ali Marpet (abdomen) is listed as doubtful while DL Vita Vea (knee) and LB Devin White (quad) are listed as questionable.

Colts LB Darius Leonard (ankle) and G Quenton Nelson (ankle) are both listed as questionable after full practices on Friday.

Steelers at Bengals

Steelers LB T.J. Watt (hip, knee) doesn’t have an injury designation after missing last Sunday’s game. CB Joe Haden (foot) also sat out last Sunday and is listed as questionable for this weekend. C J.C. Hassenauer (pectoral) and TE Eric Ebron (knee) have been ruled out.

WR Auden Tate (thigh) is the only Bengals player with an injury designation. He’s listed as doubtful, so he’ll likely miss Sunday’s game.

Panthers at Dolphins

G John Miller (ankle) is considered to be doubtful to play for the Panthers, but no other players landed injury designations.

DB Elijah Campbell (toe, knee), TE Adam Shaheen (knee), and CB Trill Williams (hamstring) won’t play for the Dolphins. S Brandon Jones (ankle, elbow) is questionable for Sunday’s game.

Titans at Patriots

WR A.J. Brown (chest) G Nate Davis (concussion), LB Rashaan Evans (ankle), LB David Long (hamstring), RB Jeremy McNichols (concussion), and DL Teair Tart (ankle) have all been ruled out for the Titans. LB Jayon Brown (quad), CB Greg Mabin (ankle), TE Geoff Swaim (concussion), and DB Elijah Molden (groin) make up the team’s questionable group.

TE Jonnu Smith (shoulder), TE Hunter Henry (neck) DL Christian Barmore (knee), T Trent Brown (calf), P Jake Bailey (knee), LB Ja'whaun Bentley (ribs), K Nick Folk (knee), RB Damien Harris (neck), LB Dont'a Hightower (ankle), and RB Rhamondre Stevenson (knee) are all listed as questionable for the Patriots.

Story continues

Eagles at Giants

Eagles CB Darius Slay is set to play after being cleared from the concussion protocol. RB Jordan Howard (knee) is out and CB Tay Gowan (quad) is listed as questionable.

WR Sterling Shepard (quad) is out for the Giants again this weekend and WR Kadarius Toney (quad) is expected to miss the game after drawing a doubtful tag. FB Cullen Gillaspia (calf), and TE Kaden Smith (knee) are also out. TE Kyle Rudolph (ankle) joins Toney in the doubtful category while RB Saquon Barkley (ankle) and WR John Ross (quad) are considered questionable.

Falcons at Jaguars

RB Cordarrelle Patterson (knee) and LB Deion Jones (shoulder) are questionable for the Falcons. DL Jonathan Bullard (ankle) and DB Kendall Sheffield (hamstring) are out.

The Jaguars won’t have CB Shaquill Griffin (concussion), but everyone else on the active roster is set to play.

Jets at Texans

Jets WR Corey Davis (groin) is listed as questionable, but head coach Robert Saleh said he expects him to play. DL Folorunso Fatukasi (foot), DL John Franklin-Myers (hip), DE Shaq Lawson (wrist), LB C.J. Mosley (shoulder), and DL Nathan Shepherd (elbow) are also in the questionable group. RB Michael Carter (ankle) isn’t going to play this week.

DL Jordan Jenkins (knee) and QB Deshaun Watson (not injury related) are out for the Texans. WR Nico Collins (hip), WR Davion Davis (illness), DL Jonathan Greenard (foot), and DB Lonnie Johnson Jr. (illness, foot) are listed as questionable.

Chargers at Broncos

S Alohi Gilman (quad) and CB Asante Samuel Jr. (concussion) are out for the Chargers this weekend. G Matt Feiler (ankle) and DB Trey Marshall (ankle, hip) are listed as questionable.

LB Bradley Chubb (ankle) remains on injured reserve for the Broncos, but head coach Vic Fangio said he’s “50-50” to play on Sunday. S Kareem Jackson (neck) and T Bobby Massie (ankle) are listed as doubtful to play. RB Mike Boone (hip), DE Shelby Harris (ankle), and WR Tyrie Cleveland (hamstring) make up the team’s questionable group.

Vikings at 49ers

G Wyatt Davis (ankle) is out for the Vikings and CB Bashaud Breeland (groin) is listed as questionable.

The 49ers ruled RB JaMycal Hasty (ankle) and DL Maurice Hurst (calf) out for Sunday. RB Elijah Mitchell (rib, finger) is also on track to miss the game after being listed as doubtful.

Rams at Packers

Rams CB Dont’e Deayon (thigh) and WR Ben Skowronek (back) are listed as questionable.

QB Aaron Rodgers (toe) missed practice all week, but is set to start for the Packers. RB Aaron Jones (knee), LB Rashan Gary (elbow), and WR Allen Lazard (shoulder) are listed as questionable. T David Bakhtiari (knee) and WR Malik Taylor (abdomen) are out and CB Kevin King (hip, knee) is set to join them after drawing a doubtful tag.

Browns at Ravens

QB Baker Mayfield (left shoulder, foot, groin) is set to start for the Browns after a pair of full practices to close out the week. WR Donovan Peoples-Jones (groin) and CB Troy Hill (neck) is listed as questionable while WR Anthony Schwartz (concussion) has been ruled out.

Ravens DL Calais Campbell (concussion) missed practice all week and is listed as questionable. WR Miles Boykin (finger) and T Cedric Ogbuehi (thigh) have been ruled out. CB Anthony Averett (thigh), WR Marquise Brown (thigh), T Patrick Mekari (ankle), FB Patrick Ricard (hip, foot), CB Jimmy Smith (neck), CB Chris Westry (thigh), DT Brandon Williams (shoulder), and CB Tavon Young (foot, knee) join Campbell in the questionable category.

NFL Week 12 injury report roundup: Darius Leonard, Quenton Nelson questionable for Colts originally appeared on Pro Football Talk