NFL Week 12 Injury Report: Chargers' Melvin Gordon Exits vs. Cardinals With Knee Injury

Melvin Gordon, RB, Chargers - Knee (Questionable)

Gordon left Sunday's game against the Cardinals in the third quarter after getting tackled awkwardly. He had 61 rushing yards and two touchdowns before leaving.

Michel struggled to come off the field after a hit against the Jets. He returned in the second half and scored a touchdown.

Andy Dalton, QB, Bengals - Thumb (Questionable)

Dalton injured his thumb in the third quarter vs. Cleveland. He was replaced by Jeff Driskell and is questionable to return.

Demar Dotson, RT, Buccaneers - Knee (Out)

Tampa Bay's starting right tackle injured his knee and hamstring in the first half vs. San Francisco. He will not return.

Michael Bennett, DE, Eagles - Foot (Questionable)

Bennett was ruled questionable to return against the Giants during the first half.

Jacquies Smith, DE, Raiders - Achilles (Out)

Smith injured his achilles in the first half at Baltimore. He will not return.