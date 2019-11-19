NFL Week 12 Injury Dashboard

Ian Hartitz
Rotoworld

The NFL's decision to get rid of the "Probable" injury designation has resulted in an overwhelming majority of players being labeled "Questionable" ahead of Sunday. Luckily, we can mostly sift through the noise and determine which questionable players have a good or bad chance of playing by tracking daily practice participation and news.

You can view every injured player's daily practice participation as well as their estimated and official game status in the table below, but first let's break down some of the week's most-important news to monitor.

  • Falcons RB Devonta Freeman (foot) as well as TE Austin Hooper (knee) didn't practice at all last week, but coach Dan Quinn said both are "trending in the right way." Hooper is tentatively expected to be out longer than Freeman. Backup TEs Luke Stocker (66% snaps) and Jaeden Graham (52%) replaced Hooper, while Brian Hill (60%) worked as the offense's lead RB ahead of both Kenjon Barner (22%) and Qadree Ollison (18%).

  • Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky (hip) didn't appear to be too banged up when he was pulled in the fourth quarter of the team's Sunday night loss to the Rams. He's tentatively expected to suit up in Week 12, but the status of TE Adam Shaheen (foot) is less clear. The talented third-year TE could finally have a featured role if healthy with Trey Burton (calf, IR) out for the remainder of the season.

  • Bengals WR A.J. Green (ankle) remains day to day, but it'd be surprising at this point to see him play a single snap this season. Auden Tate (concussion, neck) is also banged up, so look for Tyler Boyd to work in 3-WR sets alongside both Alex Erickson and Stanley Morgan. The defense is also hurting on the perimeter, as starting outside CBs William Jackson (arm) and Dre Kirkpatrick (knee) are each not operating at 100%.

  • Cowboys WR Amari Cooper (knee) didn't play a full allotment of snaps in Week 11 and reportedly is still battling through his injury. Still, the team fed him eight targets last week despite the limited snaps, and owner Jerry Jones said he expects Cooper to suit up Sunday against the Patriots.

  • Lions QB Matthew Stafford (hip, back) has been called week to week. Backup QB Jeff Driskel has performed admirably in Stafford's absence, particularly against the Cowboys in Week 11. Overall, Driskel completed 15-of-26 passes for 209 yards and a pair of scores through the air while adding an additional 51 yards and another touchdown on the ground after having a whole week to work with the starting offense.

  • Texans WR Will Fuller (hamstring) practiced in a limited fashion last week, but coach Bill O'Brien has already deemed the Texans' stud field-stretching WR as a game-time decision for Thursday night. Kenny Stills and Keke Coutee will continue to work with DeAndre Hopkins inside of 3-WR sets if Fuller remains sidelined, while Coutee would likely be the odd man out if Deshaun Watson gets his favorite deep-ball target back.

  • Colts WR T.Y. Hilton (calf) seems to be getting closer to a comeback, but Thursday night is a quick turnaround and might be asking a lot. The same goes for WR Parris Campbell (hand). Starting RB Marlon Mack (hand) has already been ruled out, while Jordan Wilkins (ankle) is trending towards a return. The Colts have utilized Zach Pascal and Marcus Johnson in 2-WR sets with a heavy dose of both Eric Ebron (ankle) and Jack Doyle with Hilton and Campbell sidelined. Look for Jonathan Williams and Wilkins to work as the Colts' early-down backs with Nyheim Hines also seeing plenty of snaps in pass-first situations.

  • Rams WR Brandin Cooks (concussion) has managed to get in some limited practices and is expected to return to the field this week. It's unclear why Robert Woods (personal) was a surprise inactive in Week 11. Cooper Kupp (98% snaps) and Josh Reynolds (95%) were full-time WRs with both Cooks and Woods sidelined, but No. 3 WR Mike Thomas (36%) was largely an afterthought with the Rams instead relying on more two-TE formations.

  • Patriots WR Phillip Dorsett (head) should be considered questionable for Week 12. First-round rookie N'Keal Harry would likely replace Dorsett in 3-WR sets if the Patriots' field-stretching WR is ultimately sidelined.

  • Giants WR Sterling Shepard (concussion) and TE Rhett Ellison (concussion) practiced Monday after the team's Week 11 bye, but the same can't be said for stud TE Evan Engram (foot). Still, Engram did say Monday that it's "definitely possible" he could return in Week 12. Darius Slayton, Golden Tate and Bennie Fowler have worked inside of three-WR sets with Shepard sidelined.

  • Eagles WR Alshon Jeffery (ankle) and RB Jordan Howard (shoulder) should each be considered questionable for Week 12. The Eagles rolled with a two-TE base offense in Week 11, as each of Zach Ertz (89% snaps), Dallas Goedert (81%), Nelson Agholor (88%) and Jordan Matthews (85%) barely left the field. Miles Sanders (85%) was the backfield's workhorse from a snap perspective, but somehow commanded just 11 carries and four targets. Boston Scott (19%) and Jay Ajayi (0%) were largely non factors.

  • Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion) and RB James Conner (shoulder) failed to return last Thursday night. They featured James Washington (85% snaps) well ahead of each of Johnny Holton (59%), Diontae Johnson (51%) and Tevin Jones (49%) with JuJu (30%) mostly sidelined, while Trey Edmunds (47%) surprisingly played ahead of Jaylen Samuels (34%). It doesn't seem likely that either RB will inherit a featured role if Conner is sidelined in Week 12.

  • Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett (leg) will reportedly be ready to play in Week 12, while Luke Willson's (hamstring) status is a bit more unclear. Look for Lockett to resume his role as the offense's slot WR between D.K. Metcalf and Josh Gordon, while Willson could work behind both of Ed Dickson and Jacob Hollister if active.

  • 49ers TE George Kittle (ankle, knee) seems close to a return, while the outlook is less clear for RB Matt Breida (ankle) and WR Dante Pettis (back). Tevin Coleman (49% snaps) and Raheem Mostert (49%) worked in a near-even committee with Breida sidelined, although Jeff Wilson (1%) managed to score the game-winning touchdown on his only snap of the game. Ross Dwelley (90%) has played a full-time role with Kittle sidelined, while Deebo Samuel (79%), Kendrick Bourne (55%) and Emmanuel Sanders (47%) are the team's clear-cut top-three WRs with or without Pettis.

  • Titans WR Corey Davis (hip) and TE Delanie Walker (ankle) had a Week 11 bye to get healthy. A.J. Brown and Jonnu Smith would each continue to benefit from enhanced target share if the offense's incumbent top-two receivers remain sidelined.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

The below injury dashboard denotes every player listed on all 32 team's injury reports as well as those that are currently suspended or on the IR/PUP. "DNP" stands for "Did Not Practice", "LP" stands for "Limited Practice" and "FP" stands for "Full Practice".

Be sure to follow our industry-leading player news for up-to-the-minute analysis on injuries and transactions around the league.

Editor's Note: Drafting is only half the battle. Dominate all season long with our Season Pass! Use our NEW Start/Sit Tool, Trade Analyzer, Consensus Rankings, Projections and more on your way to a championship! Click here for more!

Week 12

Tm

Pos

Injury

Tm Status

RW Status

M

Tu

W

Th

F

Takk McKinley

ATL

DE

Shoulder

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Devonta Freeman

ATL

RB

Foot

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Austin Hooper

ATL

TE

Knee

-

Doub

-

-

-

-

-

Kemal Ishmael

ATL

S

Concussion

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Ito Smith

ATL

RB

Concussion

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Keanu Neal

ATL

S

Achilles

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Chris Lindstrom

ATL

G

Foot

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Kurt Benkert

ATL

QB

Toe

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

J.J. Wilcox

ATL

DB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Michael Bennett

ATL

DL

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Steven Means

ATL

DL

Achilles

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Chris Moore

BAL

WR

Thumb

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Michael Pierce

BAL

DT

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Daylon Mack

BAL

DT

Knee, hip

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Pernell McPhee

BAL

DE

Triceps

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

DeShon Elliott

BAL

S

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Tony Jefferson

BAL

S

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Tavon Young

BAL

DB

Neck

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Ty Nsekhe

BUF

OT

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Siran Neal

BUF

S

Concussion

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Harrison Phillips

BUF

DT

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

LaAdrian Waddle

BUF

T

Quad

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Mike Love

BUF

DE

Pectoral

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jason Croom

BUF

TE

Hand

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Vosean Joseph

BUF

LB

Undisclosed

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Dennis Daley

CAR

OT

Groin

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Ross Cockrell

CAR

CB

Quad

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Cam Newton

CAR

QB

Lisfranc

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Natrell Jamerson

CAR

DB

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Chris Hogan

CAR

WR

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Kawann Short

CAR

DT

Shoulder

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Destiny Vaeao

CAR

DL

Quad

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Graham Gano

CAR

K

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Bobby Massie

CHI

RT

Back

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Mitch Trubisky

CHI

QB

Hip

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Isaiah Irving

CHI

LB

Quad

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Danny Trevathan

CHI

LB

Elbow

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Adam Shaheen

CHI

TE

Foot

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Trey Burton

CHI

TE

Calf

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Akiem Hicks

CHI

DT

Elbow

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

T.J. Clemmings

CHI

G

Quad

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

AJ Green

CIN

WR

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Dre Kirkpatrick

CIN

CB

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Alex Redmond

CIN

G

Knee, ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Drew Sample

CIN

TE

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Auden Tate

CIN

WR

Neck

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

William Jackson

CIN

CB

Arm

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Jonah Williams

CIN

T

Shoulder

PUP

PUP

-

-

-

-

-

Kerry Wynn

CIN

DE

Concussion

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

John Ross

CIN

WR

Clavicle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Darius Phillips

CIN

CB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Rodney Anderson

CIN

RB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Niles Scott

CIN

DT

Foot

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Kendall Lamm

CLE

T

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Eric Murray

CLE

S

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Olivier Vernon

CLE

DE

Leg

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Morgan Burnett

CLE

S

Achilles

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Daniel Ekuale

CLE

DT

Calf

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Willie Harvey

CLE

LB

Shoulder

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Christian Kirksey

CLE

LB

Chest

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

David Njoku

CLE

TE

Wrist

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Drew Stanton

CLE

QB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Drew Forbes

CLE

G

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Phillip Gaines

CLE

DB

Concussion

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Myles Garrett

CLE

DE

Indefinitely

Suspended

Suspended

-

-

-

-

-

Jeff Heath

DAL

S

Shoulder

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Connor Williams

DAL

LG

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

La'el Collins

DAL

RT

Knee, back

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

DeMarcus Lawrence

DAL

DE

Neck

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Amari Cooper

DAL

WR

Knee

-

Prob

-

-

-

-

-

Noah Brown

DAL

WR

Knee

PUP

PUP

-

-

-

-

-

Anthony Brown

DAL

CB

Triceps

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Tyrone Crawford

DAL

DT

Hip

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Kavon Frazier

DAL

S

Pec

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jon'Vea Johnson

DAL

WR

Shoulder

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Connor McGovern

DAL

G

Pectorals

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

David Irving

DAL

DL

Indefinitely

Suspended

Suspended

-

-

-

-

-

Randy Gregory

DAL

DL

Indefinitely

Suspended

Suspended

-

-

-

-

-

Ja'Waun James

DEN

T

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Jeff Heuerman

DEN

TE

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Andy Janovich

DEN

FB

Elbow

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Bryce Callahan

DEN

CB

Foot

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Corey Nelson

DEN

LB

Biceps

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Joe Flacco

DEN

QB

Neck

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Bradley Chubb

DEN

OLB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Tim Patrick

DEN

WR

Hand

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Billy Winn

DEN

DL

Triceps

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Drew Lock

DEN

QB

Thumb

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Theo Riddick

DEN

RB

Shoulder

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jake Butt

DEN

TE

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Austin Fort

DEN

TE

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Nico Falah

DEN

C

Achilles

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Tracy Walker

DET

S

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Nick Bawden

DET

FB

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Jamal Agnew

DET

CB

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Da'shawn Hand

DET

DL

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Romeo Okwara

DET

DE

Groin

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Matthew Stafford

DET

QB

Hip, back

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Rick Wagner

DET

RT

Concussion

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Kevin Strong

DET

DT

Rib

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Tra Carson

DET

RB

Hamstring

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Kerryon Johnson

DET

RB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Austin Bryant

DET

DE

Pectorals

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jermaine Kearse

DET

WR

Leg

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Robert Tonyan

GNB

TE

Hip

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Lane Taylor

GNB

G

Biceps

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Raven Greene

GNB

LB

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jace Sternberger

GNB

TE

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Equanimeous St. Brown

GNB

WR

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jason Spriggs

GNB

T

Abdomen

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Will Fuller

HOU

WR

Hamstring

-

Ques

LP

-

-

-

-

Bradley Roby

HOU

CB

Hamstring

-

Ques

LP

-

-

-

-

Mike Adams

HOU

S

Concussion

-

Ques

DNP

-

-

-

-

Lonnie Johnson

HOU

CB

Foot

-

Ques

DNP

-

-

-

-

Dylan Cole

HOU

LB

Knee

-

Ques

LP

-

-

-

-

Tashaun Gipson

HOU

S

Back

-

Ques

LP

-

-

-

-

Tytus Howard

HOU

OT

Knee

-

Ques

LP

-

-

-

-

Justin Reid

HOU

S

Shoulder

-

Ques

DNP

-

-

-

-

Deshaun Watson

HOU

QB

Ankle

-

Prob

FP

-

-

-

-

J.J. Watt

HOU

DT

Pec

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Phillip Gaines

HOU

CB

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Kahale Warring

HOU

TE

Concussion

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jordan Thomas

HOU

TE

Rib

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Lamar Miller

HOU

RB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Joe Webb

HOU

QB

Foot

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Duke Ejiofor

HOU

DL

Achilles

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Pierre Desir

IND

CB

Hamstring

-

Ques

LP

-

-

-

-

T.Y. Hilton

IND

WR

Calf

-

Ques

DNP

-

-

-

-

Jordan Wilkins

IND

RB

Ankle

-

Ques

DNP

-

-

-

-

Parris Campbell

IND

WR

Hand

-

Doub

LP

-

-

-

-

Mo Alie-Cox

IND

TE

Hip

-

Ques

DNP

-

-

-

-

Marlon Mack

IND

RB

Hand

-

Out

DNP

-

-

-

-

Rock Ya-Sin

IND

CB

Ankle

-

Ques

DNP

-

-

-

-

Anthony Castonzo

IND

OT

Toe

-

Ques

DNP

-

-

-

-

Eric Ebron

IND

TE

Ankle

-

Ques

DNP

-

-

-

-

George Odum

IND

S

Shoulder

-

Ques

DNP

-

-

-

-

Khari Willis

IND

S

Concussion

-

Ques

DNP

-

-

-

-

Shakial Taylor

IND

CB

Ankle

-

Ques

DNP

-

-

-

-

Kemoko Turay

IND

DE

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Devin Funchess

IND

WR

Collarbone

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Daurice Fountain

IND

WR

Leg

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Javon Patterson

IND

G

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Seth DeValve

JAX

TE

Oblique

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Lerentee McCray

JAX

DE

Hamstring

NFI

NFI

-

-

-

-

-

Josh Oliver

JAX

TE

Back

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Marqise Lee

JAX

WR

Shoulder

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Marcell Dareus

JAX

DT

Abdominal

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Geoff Swaim

JAX

TE

Concussion

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

James O'Shaughnessy

JAX

TE

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jake Ryan

JAX

LB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Telvin Smith

JAX

LB

Personal

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

James Onwualu

JAX

LB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Ben Ijalana

JAX

G

Elbow

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Robert Woods

LAR

WR

Personal

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Brandin Cooks

LAR

WR

Concussion

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Darious Williams

LAR

DB

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Rob Havenstein

LAR

RT

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Bryce Hager

LAR

LB

Shoulder

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Brian Allen

LAR

C

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

John Johnson

LAR

S

Shoulder

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Joe Noteboom

LAR

LG

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Justin Lawler

LAR

LB

Foot

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Micah Kiser

LAR

LB

Pectorals

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Taco Charlton

MIA

DE

Elbow

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Raekwon McMillan

MIA

LB

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Ken Webster

MIA

CB

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Gary Jennings

MIA

WR

Shoulder

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Bobby McCain

MIA

S

Shoulder

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Cordrea Tankersley

MIA

DB

Knee

PUP

PUP

-

-

-

-

-

Mike Hull

MIA

LB

Knee

PUP

PUP

-

-

-

-

-

Preston Williams

MIA

WR

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

James Crawford

MIA

LB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jonathan Ledbetter

MIA

DE

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Ricardo Louis

MIA

WR

Neck

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Mark Walton

MIA

RB

2 games

Suspended

Suspended

-

-

-

-

-

Marshon Lattimore

NOR

CB

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Andrus Peat

NOR

G

Arm

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Deonte Harris

NOR

KR

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Keith Kirkwood

NOR

WR

Hamstring

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Josh Martin

NOR

LB

Shoulder

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Garrett Griffin

NOR

TE

Leg

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Phillip Dorsett

NWE

WR

Head

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Patrick Chung

NWE

S

Heel, chest

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Damien Harris

NWE

RB

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Gunner Olszewski

NWE

WR

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Jakob Johnson

NWE

FB

Shoulder

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

James Develin

NWE

FB

Neck

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Stephen Gostkowski

NWE

K

Hip

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Isaiah Wynn

NWE

LT

Foot

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Yodny Cajuste

NWE

T

Quad

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Hjalte Froholdt

NWE

G

Shoulder

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Brandon King

NWE

DB

Leg

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

David Andrews

NWE

C

Illness

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Malik Gant

NWE

DB

Leg

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Sterling Shepard

NYG

WR

Concussion

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Evan Engram

NYG

TE

Foot

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Rhett Ellison

NYG

TE

Concussion

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Janoris Jenkins

NYG

CB

Concussion

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Nate Soldier

NYG

OT

Concussion

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Jon Halapio

NYG

C

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Mike Remmers

NYG

OT

Back

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Ryan Connelly

NYG

LB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Russell Shepard

NYG

WR

Foot

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Kareem Martin

NYG

LB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jonathan Anderson

NYG

LB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Corey Coleman

NYG

WR

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Rod Smith

NYG

RB

Hip

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Sam Beal

NYG

CB

Hamstring

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Scott Simonson

NYG

TE

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

CJ Mosley

NYJ

LB

Groin

-

Out

-

-

-

-

-

Chuma Edoga

NYJ

RT

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Darryl Roberts

NYJ

CB

Calf

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Paul Worrilow

NYJ

LB

Quad

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Matthias Farley

NYJ

DB

Quad

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Ryan Kalil

NYJ

C

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Brian Winters

NYJ

G

Elbow

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Chris Herndon

NYJ

TE

Ribs

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Albert McClellan

NYJ

LB

Concussion

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Trenton Cannon

NYJ

RB

Foot, ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

John Franklin-Myers

NYJ

DL

Undisclosed

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Trevor Siemian

NYJ

QB

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Quincy Enunwa

NYJ

WR

Neck

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Avery Williamson

NYJ

LB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Brent Qvale

NYJ

T

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Lamarcus Joyner

OAK

CB

Hamstring

-

Doub

-

-

-

-

-

David Sharpe

OAK

OT

Calf

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Dwayne Harris

OAK

WR

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Karl Joseph

OAK

S

Foot

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Arden Key

OAK

DE

Foot

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jordan Devey

OAK

G

Pec

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Marquel Lee

OAK

LB

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jonathan Abram

OAK

S

Shoulder

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Justin Ellis

OAK

DL

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Nathan Peterman

OAK

QB

Elbow

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Isaiah Crowell

OAK

RB

Achilles

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Vontaze Burfict

OAK

LB

Season

Suspended

Suspended

-

-

-

-

-

Lane Johnson

PHI

RT

Concussion

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Nigel Bradham

PHI

LB

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Alshon Jeffery

PHI

WR

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Jordan Howard

PHI

RB

Shoulder

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Darren Sproles

PHI

RB

Quad

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

DeSean Jackson

PHI

WR

Abdomen

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Corey Clement

PHI

RB

Shoulder

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jordan Mailata

PHI

T

Back

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Malik Jackson

PHI

DT

Foot

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Cre'von LeBlanc

PHI

DB

Foot

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Charles Johnson

PHI

WR

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

JuJu Smith-Schuster

PIT

WR

Concussion

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

James Conner

PIT

RB

Shoulder

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Benny Snell

PIT

RB

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Roosevelt Nix

PIT

FB

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Ryan Switzer

PIT

WR

Back

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Olasunkanmi Adeniyi

PIT

LB

Concussion

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Artie Burns

PIT

CB

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Ryan Shazier

PIT

LB

Back

PUP

PUP

-

-

-

-

-

Stephon Tuitt

PIT

DT

Pec

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Ben Roethlisberger

PIT

QB

Elbow

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Sean Davis

PIT

S

Shoulder

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Lano Hill

SEA

S

Elbow

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Phil Haynes

SEA

G

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Tyler Lockett

SEA

WR

Leg

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Luke Willson

SEA

TE

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Justin Britt

SEA

C

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Will Dissly

SEA

TE

Achilles

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jordan Simmons

SEA

G

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Nazair Jones

SEA

DL

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Dee Ford

SFO

DE

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Azeez Al-Shaair

SFO

LB

Concussion

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Levine Toilolo

SFO

TE

Groin

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Dante Pettis

SFO

WR

Back

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Joe Staley

SFO

LT

Finger

-

Doub

-

-

-

-

-

Matt Breida

SFO

RB

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

D.J. Jones

SFO

DT

Groin

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

George Kittle

SFO

TE

Knee, ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Robbie Gould

SFO

K

Right quad

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Ronald Blair

SFO

DT

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Kwon Alexander

SFO

LB

Pec

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jalen Hurd

SFO

WR

Back

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Trent Taylor

SFO

WR

Foot

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Kentavius Street

SFO

DT

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jerick McKinnon

SFO

RB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Shon Coleman

SFO

T

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Tim Harris

SFO

DB

Groin

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Carl Nassib

TAM

OLB

Groin

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Anthony Nelson

TAM

OLB

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

M.J. Stewart

TAM

CB

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

William Gholston

TAM

DE

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Jack Cichy

TAM

LB

Elbow

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Blaine Gabbert

TAM

QB

Shoulder

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Justin Evans

TAM

S

Achilles

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jason Pierre-Paul

TAM

DL

Neck

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Kendell Beckwith

TAM

LB

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Michael Liedtke

TAM

OL

Shoulder

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Orion Stewart

TAM

DB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jayon Brown

TEN

LB

Groin

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Corey Davis

TEN

WR

Hip

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Delanie Walker

TEN

TE

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Jurrell Casey

TEN

DT

Shoulder

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Malcolm Butler

TEN

CB

Wrist

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

David Fluellen

TEN

RB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Ryan Succop

TEN

K

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Joshua Kalu

TEN

CB

Undisclosed

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Cameron Batson

TEN

WR

Upper Body

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Vernon Davis

WAS

TE

Concussion

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Deshazor Everett

WAS

S

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Chris Thompson

WAS

RB

Toe

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Tim Settle

WAS

DT

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Paul Richardson

WAS

WR

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Daron Payne

WAS

DT

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Jordan Reed

WAS

TE

Concussion

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie

WAS

CB

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Derrius Guice

WAS

RB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Caleb Brantley

WAS

DL

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Bryce Love

WAS

RB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Josh Woodrum

WAS

QB

Pectorals

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Alex Smith

WAS

QB

Leg

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Reuben Foster

WAS

LB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

What to Read Next