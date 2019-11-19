NFL Week 12 Injury Dashboard
The NFL's decision to get rid of the "Probable" injury designation has resulted in an overwhelming majority of players being labeled "Questionable" ahead of Sunday. Luckily, we can mostly sift through the noise and determine which questionable players have a good or bad chance of playing by tracking daily practice participation and news.
You can view every injured player's daily practice participation as well as their estimated and official game status in the table below, but first let's break down some of the week's most-important news to monitor.
Falcons RB Devonta Freeman (foot) as well as TE Austin Hooper (knee) didn't practice at all last week, but coach Dan Quinn said both are "trending in the right way." Hooper is tentatively expected to be out longer than Freeman. Backup TEs Luke Stocker (66% snaps) and Jaeden Graham (52%) replaced Hooper, while Brian Hill (60%) worked as the offense's lead RB ahead of both Kenjon Barner (22%) and Qadree Ollison (18%).
Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky (hip) didn't appear to be too banged up when he was pulled in the fourth quarter of the team's Sunday night loss to the Rams. He's tentatively expected to suit up in Week 12, but the status of TE Adam Shaheen (foot) is less clear. The talented third-year TE could finally have a featured role if healthy with Trey Burton (calf, IR) out for the remainder of the season.
Bengals WR A.J. Green (ankle) remains day to day, but it'd be surprising at this point to see him play a single snap this season. Auden Tate (concussion, neck) is also banged up, so look for Tyler Boyd to work in 3-WR sets alongside both Alex Erickson and Stanley Morgan. The defense is also hurting on the perimeter, as starting outside CBs William Jackson (arm) and Dre Kirkpatrick (knee) are each not operating at 100%.
Cowboys WR Amari Cooper (knee) didn't play a full allotment of snaps in Week 11 and reportedly is still battling through his injury. Still, the team fed him eight targets last week despite the limited snaps, and owner Jerry Jones said he expects Cooper to suit up Sunday against the Patriots.
Lions QB Matthew Stafford (hip, back) has been called week to week. Backup QB Jeff Driskel has performed admirably in Stafford's absence, particularly against the Cowboys in Week 11. Overall, Driskel completed 15-of-26 passes for 209 yards and a pair of scores through the air while adding an additional 51 yards and another touchdown on the ground after having a whole week to work with the starting offense.
Texans WR Will Fuller (hamstring) practiced in a limited fashion last week, but coach Bill O'Brien has already deemed the Texans' stud field-stretching WR as a game-time decision for Thursday night. Kenny Stills and Keke Coutee will continue to work with DeAndre Hopkins inside of 3-WR sets if Fuller remains sidelined, while Coutee would likely be the odd man out if Deshaun Watson gets his favorite deep-ball target back.
Colts WR T.Y. Hilton (calf) seems to be getting closer to a comeback, but Thursday night is a quick turnaround and might be asking a lot. The same goes for WR Parris Campbell (hand). Starting RB Marlon Mack (hand) has already been ruled out, while Jordan Wilkins (ankle) is trending towards a return. The Colts have utilized Zach Pascal and Marcus Johnson in 2-WR sets with a heavy dose of both Eric Ebron (ankle) and Jack Doyle with Hilton and Campbell sidelined. Look for Jonathan Williams and Wilkins to work as the Colts' early-down backs with Nyheim Hines also seeing plenty of snaps in pass-first situations.
Rams WR Brandin Cooks (concussion) has managed to get in some limited practices and is expected to return to the field this week. It's unclear why Robert Woods (personal) was a surprise inactive in Week 11. Cooper Kupp (98% snaps) and Josh Reynolds (95%) were full-time WRs with both Cooks and Woods sidelined, but No. 3 WR Mike Thomas (36%) was largely an afterthought with the Rams instead relying on more two-TE formations.
Patriots WR Phillip Dorsett (head) should be considered questionable for Week 12. First-round rookie N'Keal Harry would likely replace Dorsett in 3-WR sets if the Patriots' field-stretching WR is ultimately sidelined.
Giants WR Sterling Shepard (concussion) and TE Rhett Ellison (concussion) practiced Monday after the team's Week 11 bye, but the same can't be said for stud TE Evan Engram (foot). Still, Engram did say Monday that it's "definitely possible" he could return in Week 12. Darius Slayton, Golden Tate and Bennie Fowler have worked inside of three-WR sets with Shepard sidelined.
Eagles WR Alshon Jeffery (ankle) and RB Jordan Howard (shoulder) should each be considered questionable for Week 12. The Eagles rolled with a two-TE base offense in Week 11, as each of Zach Ertz (89% snaps), Dallas Goedert (81%), Nelson Agholor (88%) and Jordan Matthews (85%) barely left the field. Miles Sanders (85%) was the backfield's workhorse from a snap perspective, but somehow commanded just 11 carries and four targets. Boston Scott (19%) and Jay Ajayi (0%) were largely non factors.
Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion) and RB James Conner (shoulder) failed to return last Thursday night. They featured James Washington (85% snaps) well ahead of each of Johnny Holton (59%), Diontae Johnson (51%) and Tevin Jones (49%) with JuJu (30%) mostly sidelined, while Trey Edmunds (47%) surprisingly played ahead of Jaylen Samuels (34%). It doesn't seem likely that either RB will inherit a featured role if Conner is sidelined in Week 12.
Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett (leg) will reportedly be ready to play in Week 12, while Luke Willson's (hamstring) status is a bit more unclear. Look for Lockett to resume his role as the offense's slot WR between D.K. Metcalf and Josh Gordon, while Willson could work behind both of Ed Dickson and Jacob Hollister if active.
49ers TE George Kittle (ankle, knee) seems close to a return, while the outlook is less clear for RB Matt Breida (ankle) and WR Dante Pettis (back). Tevin Coleman (49% snaps) and Raheem Mostert (49%) worked in a near-even committee with Breida sidelined, although Jeff Wilson (1%) managed to score the game-winning touchdown on his only snap of the game. Ross Dwelley (90%) has played a full-time role with Kittle sidelined, while Deebo Samuel (79%), Kendrick Bourne (55%) and Emmanuel Sanders (47%) are the team's clear-cut top-three WRs with or without Pettis.
Titans WR Corey Davis (hip) and TE Delanie Walker (ankle) had a Week 11 bye to get healthy. A.J. Brown and Jonnu Smith would each continue to benefit from enhanced target share if the offense's incumbent top-two receivers remain sidelined.
The below injury dashboard denotes every player listed on all 32 team's injury reports as well as those that are currently suspended or on the IR/PUP. "DNP" stands for "Did Not Practice", "LP" stands for "Limited Practice" and "FP" stands for "Full Practice".
Be sure to follow our industry-leading player news for up-to-the-minute analysis on injuries and transactions around the league.
Week 12
Tm
Pos
Injury
Tm Status
RW Status
M
Tu
W
Th
F
ATL
DE
Shoulder
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
ATL
RB
Foot
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
ATL
TE
Knee
-
Doub
-
-
-
-
-
ATL
S
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
ATL
RB
Concussion
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
ATL
S
Achilles
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
ATL
G
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
ATL
QB
Toe
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
ATL
DB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
Michael Bennett
ATL
DL
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
ATL
DL
Achilles
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
BAL
WR
Thumb
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
BAL
DT
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
BAL
DT
Knee, hip
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
BAL
DE
Triceps
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
BAL
S
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
BAL
S
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
BAL
DB
Neck
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
BUF
OT
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
BUF
S
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
BUF
DT
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
BUF
T
Quad
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
BUF
DE
Pectoral
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
BUF
TE
Hand
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
BUF
LB
Undisclosed
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CAR
OT
Groin
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CAR
CB
Quad
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CAR
QB
Lisfranc
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CAR
DB
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CAR
WR
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CAR
DT
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CAR
DL
Quad
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CAR
K
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CHI
RT
Back
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
Mitch Trubisky
CHI
QB
Hip
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CHI
LB
Quad
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CHI
LB
Elbow
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CHI
TE
Foot
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CHI
TE
Calf
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CHI
DT
Elbow
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CHI
G
Quad
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
AJ Green
CIN
WR
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CIN
CB
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CIN
G
Knee, ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CIN
TE
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CIN
WR
Neck
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CIN
CB
Arm
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CIN
T
Shoulder
PUP
PUP
-
-
-
-
-
CIN
DE
Concussion
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CIN
WR
Clavicle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CIN
CB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CIN
RB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CIN
DT
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CLE
T
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CLE
S
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CLE
DE
Leg
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CLE
S
Achilles
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CLE
DT
Calf
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CLE
LB
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CLE
LB
Chest
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CLE
TE
Wrist
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CLE
QB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CLE
G
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CLE
DB
Concussion
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CLE
DE
Indefinitely
Suspended
Suspended
-
-
-
-
-
DAL
S
Shoulder
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
DAL
LG
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
DAL
RT
Knee, back
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
DAL
DE
Neck
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
DAL
WR
Knee
-
Prob
-
-
-
-
-
DAL
WR
Knee
PUP
PUP
-
-
-
-
-
DAL
CB
Triceps
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DAL
DT
Hip
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DAL
S
Pec
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DAL
WR
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
Connor McGovern
DAL
G
Pectorals
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DAL
DL
Indefinitely
Suspended
Suspended
-
-
-
-
-
DAL
DL
Indefinitely
Suspended
Suspended
-
-
-
-
-
Ja'Waun James
DEN
T
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
TE
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
FB
Elbow
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
CB
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
LB
Biceps
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
QB
Neck
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
OLB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
WR
Hand
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
DL
Triceps
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
QB
Thumb
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
RB
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
TE
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
TE
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
C
Achilles
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DET
S
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
DET
FB
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
DET
CB
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
DET
DL
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
DET
DE
Groin
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
DET
QB
Hip, back
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
DET
RT
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
Kevin Strong
DET
DT
Rib
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
Tra Carson
DET
RB
Hamstring
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DET
RB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DET
DE
Pectorals
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DET
WR
Leg
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
Robert Tonyan
GNB
TE
Hip
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
GNB
G
Biceps
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
GNB
LB
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
GNB
TE
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
GNB
WR
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
GNB
T
Abdomen
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
WR
Hamstring
-
Ques
LP
-
-
-
-
HOU
CB
Hamstring
-
Ques
LP
-
-
-
-
HOU
S
Concussion
-
Ques
DNP
-
-
-
-
HOU
CB
Foot
-
Ques
DNP
-
-
-
-
HOU
LB
Knee
-
Ques
LP
-
-
-
-
HOU
S
Back
-
Ques
LP
-
-
-
-
HOU
OT
Knee
-
Ques
LP
-
-
-
-
HOU
S
Shoulder
-
Ques
DNP
-
-
-
-
HOU
QB
Ankle
-
Prob
FP
-
-
-
-
HOU
DT
Pec
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
CB
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
TE
Concussion
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
TE
Rib
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
RB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
QB
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
DL
Achilles
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
IND
CB
Hamstring
-
Ques
LP
-
-
-
-
IND
WR
Calf
-
Ques
DNP
-
-
-
-
IND
RB
Ankle
-
Ques
DNP
-
-
-
-
IND
WR
Hand
-
Doub
LP
-
-
-
-
IND
TE
Hip
-
Ques
DNP
-
-
-
-
IND
RB
Hand
-
Out
DNP
-
-
-
-
IND
CB
Ankle
-
Ques
DNP
-
-
-
-
IND
OT
Toe
-
Ques
DNP
-
-
-
-
IND
TE
Ankle
-
Ques
DNP
-
-
-
-
IND
S
Shoulder
-
Ques
DNP
-
-
-
-
IND
S
Concussion
-
Ques
DNP
-
-
-
-
Shakial Taylor
IND
CB
Ankle
-
Ques
DNP
-
-
-
-
IND
DE
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
IND
WR
Collarbone
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
IND
WR
Leg
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
IND
G
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
JAX
TE
Oblique
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
JAX
DE
Hamstring
NFI
NFI
-
-
-
-
-
JAX
TE
Back
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
JAX
WR
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
JAX
DT
Abdominal
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
JAX
TE
Concussion
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
JAX
TE
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
JAX
LB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
Telvin Smith
JAX
LB
Personal
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
JAX
LB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
JAX
G
Elbow
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
LAR
WR
Personal
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
LAR
WR
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
LAR
DB
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
LAR
RT
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
LAR
LB
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
LAR
C
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
LAR
S
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
Joe Noteboom
LAR
LG
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
LAR
LB
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
LAR
LB
Pectorals
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
MIA
DE
Elbow
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
MIA
LB
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
MIA
CB
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
MIA
WR
Shoulder
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
MIA
S
Shoulder
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
MIA
DB
Knee
PUP
PUP
-
-
-
-
-
MIA
LB
Knee
PUP
PUP
-
-
-
-
-
MIA
WR
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
MIA
LB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
MIA
DE
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
MIA
WR
Neck
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
MIA
RB
2 games
Suspended
Suspended
-
-
-
-
-
NOR
CB
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NOR
G
Arm
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NOR
KR
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NOR
WR
Hamstring
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NOR
LB
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NOR
TE
Leg
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
WR
Head
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
S
Heel, chest
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
RB
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
WR
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
FB
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
FB
Neck
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
K
Hip
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
LT
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
T
Quad
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
G
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
DB
Leg
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
C
Illness
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
DB
Leg
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYG
WR
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NYG
TE
Foot
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NYG
TE
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NYG
CB
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
Nate Soldier
NYG
OT
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NYG
C
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NYG
OT
Back
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NYG
LB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYG
WR
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYG
LB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYG
LB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYG
WR
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
Rod Smith
NYG
RB
Hip
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYG
CB
Hamstring
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYG
TE
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CJ Mosley
NYJ
LB
Groin
-
Out
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
RT
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
CB
Calf
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
LB
Quad
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
DB
Quad
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
C
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
G
Elbow
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
TE
Ribs
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
LB
Concussion
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
RB
Foot, ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
DL
Undisclosed
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
QB
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
WR
Neck
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
LB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
T
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
OAK
CB
Hamstring
-
Doub
-
-
-
-
-
OAK
OT
Calf
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
OAK
WR
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
OAK
S
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
OAK
DE
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
OAK
G
Pec
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
OAK
LB
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
Jonathan Abram
OAK
S
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
OAK
DL
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
OAK
QB
Elbow
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
OAK
RB
Achilles
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
OAK
LB
Season
Suspended
Suspended
-
-
-
-
-
PHI
RT
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
PHI
LB
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
PHI
WR
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
PHI
RB
Shoulder
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
PHI
RB
Quad
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
PHI
WR
Abdomen
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
PHI
RB
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
PHI
T
Back
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
PHI
DT
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
PHI
DB
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
Charles Johnson
PHI
WR
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
PIT
WR
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
PIT
RB
Shoulder
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
PIT
RB
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
PIT
FB
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
PIT
WR
Back
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
Olasunkanmi Adeniyi
PIT
LB
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
PIT
CB
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
PIT
LB
Back
PUP
PUP
-
-
-
-
-
PIT
DT
Pec
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
PIT
QB
Elbow
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
PIT
S
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
Lano Hill
SEA
S
Elbow
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
SEA
G
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
SEA
WR
Leg
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
SEA
TE
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
SEA
C
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SEA
TE
Achilles
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SEA
G
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SEA
DL
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
DE
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
LB
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
TE
Groin
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
WR
Back
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
LT
Finger
-
Doub
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
RB
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
DT
Groin
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
TE
Knee, ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
K
Right quad
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
DT
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
LB
Pec
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
WR
Back
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
WR
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
DT
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
RB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
T
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
DB
Groin
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
TAM
OLB
Groin
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
TAM
OLB
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
TAM
CB
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
TAM
DE
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
TAM
LB
Elbow
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
TAM
QB
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
TAM
S
Achilles
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
TAM
DL
Neck
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
TAM
LB
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
TAM
OL
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
TAM
DB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
TEN
LB
Groin
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
TEN
WR
Hip
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
TEN
TE
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
TEN
DT
Shoulder
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
TEN
CB
Wrist
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
TEN
RB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
TEN
K
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
Joshua Kalu
TEN
CB
Undisclosed
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
TEN
WR
Upper Body
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
TE
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
S
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
RB
Toe
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
DT
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
WR
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
DT
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
TE
Concussion
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
CB
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
RB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
DL
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
RB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
QB
Pectorals
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
QB
Leg
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
LB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-