NFL Week 12: Former Vols’ stats
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Week 12 of the NFL season has concluded.
The season started with 18 former Vols on active rosters.
Kyle Phillips played his second game for the New York Jets after beginning the campaign on injured reserve.
Atlanta’s Dustin Colquitt was on the COVID-19 reserve list last week and Alvin Kamara was inactive for the Saints for a third consecutive week due to a knee injury.
Former Vols’ stats for Week 12 are listed below.
Jalen Reeves-Maybin (Detroit Lions): 2 tackles, 2 assists
Syndication: DetroitFreePress
Alvin Kamara (New Orleans Saints): Inactive
Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
Marquez Callaway (New Orleans Saints): 2 receptions, 24 yards
Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
Shy Tuttle (New Orleans Saints): 2 tackles, 1 assists
Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Cameron Sutton (Pittsburgh Steelers): 3 tackles, 1 assist
Syndication: The Record
Kyle Phillips (New York Jets): 3 assists
Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Cordarrelle Patterson (Atlanta Falcons): 16 carries, 108 yards, 2 touchdowns, 2 receptions, 27 yards
Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Dustin Colquitt (Atlanta Falcons): COVID-19 reserve list
© Douglas Defelice-USA TODAY Sports
Justin Coleman (Miami Dolphins): Played, no stats
© Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Michael Palardy (Miami Dolphins): 4 punts, 162 yards
(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Morgan Cox (Tennessee Titans): Played, no stats
Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jakob Johnson (New England Patriots): Played, no stats
Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Derek Barnett (Philadelphia Eagles): 4 tackles, 1 assist
Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Josh Palmer (Los Angeles Chargers): 2 receptions, 25 yards
Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Jauan Jennings (San Francisco 49ers): 2 receptions, 24 yards, 1 touchdown
Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
Emmanuel Moseley (San Francisco 49ers): 2 tackles, 2 assists
Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Malik Jackson (Cleveland Browns): 2 assists
(AP Photo/David Dermer)
Darrell Taylor (Seattle Seahawks): 3 tackles, 1 assist, 1 sack
(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
1
1