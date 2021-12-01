NFL Week 12: Former Vols’ stats

In this article:

Week 12 of the NFL season has concluded.

The season started with 18 former Vols on active rosters.

Kyle Phillips played his second game for the New York Jets after beginning the campaign on injured reserve.

Atlanta’s Dustin Colquitt was on the COVID-19 reserve list last week and Alvin Kamara was inactive for the Saints for a third consecutive week due to a knee injury.

Former Vols’ stats for Week 12 are listed below.

Jalen Reeves-Maybin (Detroit Lions): 2 tackles, 2 assists

Alvin Kamara (New Orleans Saints): Inactive

Marquez Callaway (New Orleans Saints): 2 receptions, 24 yards

Shy Tuttle (New Orleans Saints): 2 tackles, 1 assists

Cameron Sutton (Pittsburgh Steelers): 3 tackles, 1 assist

Kyle Phillips (New York Jets): 3 assists

Cordarrelle Patterson (Atlanta Falcons): 16 carries, 108 yards, 2 touchdowns, 2 receptions, 27 yards

Dustin Colquitt (Atlanta Falcons): COVID-19 reserve list

Justin Coleman (Miami Dolphins): Played, no stats

Michael Palardy (Miami Dolphins): 4 punts, 162 yards

Morgan Cox (Tennessee Titans): Played, no stats

Jakob Johnson (New England Patriots): Played, no stats

Derek Barnett (Philadelphia Eagles): 4 tackles, 1 assist

Josh Palmer (Los Angeles Chargers): 2 receptions, 25 yards

Jauan Jennings (San Francisco 49ers): 2 receptions, 24 yards, 1 touchdown

Emmanuel Moseley (San Francisco 49ers): 2 tackles, 2 assists

Malik Jackson (Cleveland Browns): 2 assists

Darrell Taylor (Seattle Seahawks): 3 tackles, 1 assist, 1 sack

