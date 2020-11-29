NFL Week 12 early inactives: Tua Tagovailoa officially out
Ryan Fitzpatrick is going to be back in the driver’s seat for the Dolphins Offense on Sunday. Tua Tagovailoa was downgraded to doubtful with the left thumb injury he suffered in practice this week and he is on the Dolphins’ inactive list for their game against the Jets. Fitzpatrick started against the Jets earlier this season and the Dolphins won 24-0.
Dolphins at Jets
Dolphins: QB Tua Tagovailoa, RB Salvon Ahmed, G Solomon Kindley, FB Chandler Cox, DL Benito Jones
Jets: T George Fant, G Alex Lewis, OL Chuma Edoga, TE Ross Travis, QB James Morgan
Chargers at Bills
Chargers: QB Easton Stick, CB Casey Hayward, RB Kalen Ballage, LB Uchenna Nwosu, OL Tyree St. Louis, OL Storm Norton, DL Cortez Broughton
Bills: QB Jake Fromm, RB T.J. Yeldon, TE Tyler Kroft, DE Trent Murphy
Cardinals at Patriots
Cardinals: QB Brett Hundley, RB Eno Benjamin, S Jalen Thompson, OL Josh Miles, OL Justin Murray
Patriots: QB Brian Hoyer, RB J.J. Taylor, DE Tashawn Bower, DT Byron Cowart, WR Isaiah Ford
Giants at Bengals
Giants: K Ryan Santoso, LB T.J. Brunson, DB Montre Hartage, OL Kyle Murphy, DE R.J. McIntosh, LB Trent Harris
Bengals: K Austin Seibert, C B.J. Finney, G Keaton Sutherland, T Fred Johnson, WR Mike Thomas
Titans at Colts
Titans: WR Adam Humphries, TE MyCole Pruitt, CB Adoree' Jackson, DL Larrell Murchison, LS Matthew Orzech
Colts: LB Bobby Okereke, C Ryan Kelly, CB Isaiah Rodgers, QB Jacob Eason, WR Dezmon Patmon, TE Noah Togiai, DE Ben Banogu
Browns at Jaguars
Browns: CB Denzel Ward, RB Dontrell Hilliard, S Sheldrick Redwine, C Nick Harris
Jaguars: QB Gardner Minshew, WR DJ Chark, WR Chris Conley, RB Dare Ogunbowale, CB Sidney Jones, TE Tyler Davis, DE Reggie Gilbert
Panthers at Vikings
Panthers: QB Will Grier, RB Christian McCaffrey, CB Donte Jackson, S Sam Franklin, G Dennis Daley, T Greg Little
Vikings: CB Dylan Mabin, WR K.J. Osborn, S Curtis Riley, LS Austin Cutting, T Ezra Cleveland, DE Jordan Brailford, TE Irv Smith Jr.
Raiders at Falcons
Raiders: DE Clelin Ferrell, RB Jalen Richard, QB Marcus Mariota, G John Simpson, DT Daniel Ross
Falcons: WR Julio Jones, RB Todd Gurley, RB Qadree Ollison, CB Tyler Hall, OL John Wetzel, DL Deadrin Senat
