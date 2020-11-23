NFL Week 12: Early betting lines we like

In a game of line movement and updates, the NFL betting market is a fluid one. Here are some early lines we like and will monitor throughout the week. All lines from BetMGM.

Washington Football Team +3 at Cowboys: This number is obviously a reaction to the Cowboys’ shocking win over the Vikings as 7.5-point underdogs. It was a bad spot for Minnesota and from the get-go the game had that “trap” feeling. The Cowboys started Andy Dalton and running back Tony Pollard looked sharp, but it’s tough to see Dallas as three-point favorites against anybody. It’ll be interesting to see if this number moves off the 3 as the week goes on.

Texans -2 at Lions: The Lions are terrible. And yes, we usually hate taking road favorites, but it’s tough passing on betting against the Lions at a number under 3. The Texans (3-7) aren’t great, but here’s the deal: Their schedule has been brutal.They have faced the Chiefs, Ravens, Steelers, Vikings, Titans, Packers, Browns and Patriots. With coach Bill O’Brien gone, Deshaun Watson has reminded us how good he is, and the Lions — who seem to be quitting — should pose little challenge on a short week.

Seahawks at Eagles O/U 51.5: This is one in which we’ll monitor the weather throughout the week. As of now, the forecast calls for wind, rain and a low of 35. Things can obviously change, but it’s a good strategy to get ahead of the number now if you want to bet the under. Also, have you seen the Eagles’ offense? QB Carson Wentz is a mess, and no one is quite sure what head coach Doug Pederson is doing. The Eagles are bad, and we aren’t confident they can take advantage of any Seattle vulnerabilities.

