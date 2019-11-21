NFL Week 12 Bullet Points: Three must-know stats previewing every game

The Seattle Seahawks travel to the Philadelphia Eagles in one of several mouth-watering matchups as we head into Week 12 of the NFL season.

Both sides are looking to make a push for the playoffs and Sunday's meeting at Lincoln Financial Field could prove pivotal.

Elsewhere across a jam-packed schedule, reigning Super Bowl champions the New England Patriots welcome the Dallas Cowboys, while the San Francisco 49ers and the Green Bay Packers also go toe-to-toe in a heavyweight clash.

It all kicks off with the Indianapolis Colts at the Houston Texans in a Thursday showdown that is sure to whet the appetite as the division lead is on the line.

We take a look at the Week 12 schedule using Stats Perform data.

THURSDAY (all times Eastern)

Colts (6-4) at Texans (6-4) 8:20pm

- The Colts defeated the Texans 30-23 in Indianapolis in Week 7, their fourth win in their last five games against Houston.

- DeAndre Hopkins has made seven or more receptions in his last six games, tied with two Andre Johnson streaks (in 2006 and 2012-13) for the longest in Texans history.

- The Texans fell 41-7 to the Ravens in Baltimore last week – the fourth biggest loss in franchise history. Houston have not lost back-to-back regular-season games since the start of 2018.

SUNDAY

Giants (2-8) at Bears (4-6) 1pm

- The Giants will be making their first appearance at Soldier Field since a 27-21 loss to the Bears in 2013.

- Chicago are allowing 16.4 points per game at home this season, the third lowest tally in the NFL behind New England (11.0) and Minnesota (15.6)

- The Giants have lost six consecutive games, the franchise's longest skid since a seven-game slide in 2014.

Panthers (5-5) at Saints (8-2) 1pm

- The Saints had won four straight games in the series, including a 2017 Wild Card Game, before dropping a Week 17 game last December in which New Orleans rested their key players.

- Christian McCaffrey has accounted for 45.5 per cent of the Panthers' total net yards in 2019 – easily the highest such percentage in the NFL.

- Michael Thomas needs six receptions to secure a third consecutive season with 100 or more catches. The Saints star would become the eighth player all-time to reach triple figures in three consecutive years.

Broncos (3-7) at Bills (7-3) 1pm

- The Bills have won three of the last four meetings with the Broncos, including a 26-16 triumph in New York in Week 3 of 2017, which was head coach Sean McDermott's third game at the helm of Buffalo.

- Denver have led in the fourth quarter in seven of their 10 games but have held on to win just three of them.

- The Bills are 7-3 (or better) for the first time since 1999 (also 7-3).

Steelers (5-5) at Bengals (0-10) 1pm

- The Steelers have won nine straight against the Bengals, including an 18-16 victory in the 2015 Wild Card round.

- Pittsburgh lost at Cleveland last week, 21-7, putting up fewer than 300 yards of total offense for the seventh time this season.

- Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd caught one pass for zero yards last week, the first time in his career he has been held without at least one receiving yard.

Dolphins (2-8) at Browns (4-6) 1pm

- The Dolphins and Browns will be meeting for the first time since 2016, a 30-24 Miami home win in overtime.

- Cleveland will be vying to win three straight home games for the first time since 2014 after defeating the Bills and the Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium in the past two weeks.

- The Dolphins rank last in the NFL with 603 rushing yards, the second lowest total by any team through 10 games in a season during the Super Bowl era (1991 Colts, 591).

Buccaneers (3-7) at Falcons (3-7) 1pm

- Atlanta have swept the season series with Tampa Bay in each of the past two years and are seeking a sixth consecutive victory over the Buccaneers, which would match their longest winning streak against a divisional opponent since 2000-02 (Panthers).

- Atlanta have produced 80.1 per cent of their total net yards via the pass, the highest percentage in the NFL this season, while Tampa Bay have allowed a league-high 78.1 per cent of their total yards through the air.

- Jameis Winston has thrown three or more touchdown passes and recorded a passer rating of 110.0 or better in five straight meetings with the Falcons, the only quarterback to do so against one team in the Super Bowl era.

Lions (3-6-1) at Redskins (1-9) 1pm

- The Lions have won four straight games against Washington, dating back to the 2009 season.

- The Lions fell to the Cowboys, 35-27, in Detroit in Week 11, their third straight loss and sixth loss in their last seven games.

- Washington fell to the Jets 34-17 at home in Week 11, the team's ninth straight home loss. This is tied for the second-longest home losing streak in franchise history and one shy of the longest such streak, which bridged the 1960 and 1961 seasons.

Raiders (6-4) at Jets (3-7) 1pm

- The Raiders have lost their last five road games against the Jets, last beating them in the Meadowlands in 1996.

- After having just 13 sacks on defense last season, the Raiders have totalled 25 so far this year, the largest sack increase by any team from last year to this year.

- Oakland's Josh Jacobs has averaged at least 4.00 yards per carry on at least 10 carries in each of his last nine games, the longest streak by any NFL rookie in the Super Bowl era.

Seahawks (8-2) at Eagles (5-5) 1pm

- Seattle have played consecutive overtime games for the second time in franchise history (Week 12-13 of 1990).

- Over the last two seasons, Philadelphia have a 9-11 record from Weeks 1-11, ranking 19th in the NFL.

- Carson Wentz has 86 touchdown passes in 50 career starts for Philadelphia, the most in franchise history.

Jaguars (4-6) at Titans (5-5) 4:05pm

- The Jaguars have lost back-to-back games by 20 or more points for the first time since 2014. Jacksonville have never lost by 20 or more points in three straight games.

- Tennessee are coming off a bye after erasing a nine-point deficit in the final seven minutes to beat the Chiefs 35-32 in Week 10.

- Leonard Fournette has 1185 scrimmage yards, the most through the Jaguars' first 10 games of a season in franchise history.

Cowboys (6-4) at Patriots (9-1) 4:25pm

- The Patriots have won the last five meetings between these teams after the Cowboys won the first seven matchups.

- The Cowboys have won three of their last four games after defeating the Lions 35-27 in Detroit in Week 11.

- After throwing for 444 yards in the win over the Lions, Dak Prescott of the Cowboys is now leading the NFL in passing yards per game this season (322.1).

Packers (8-2) at 49ers (9-1) 8:20pm

- The Packers and 49ers are off to their best 10-game starts since 2011, when Green Bay won their first 10 and San Francisco started 9-1

- Green Bay have won two in a row against San Francisco and own a 36-30-1 all-time record in the matchup.

- Jimmy Garoppolo threw for a career-high 424 yards in the 49ers' win over the Cardinals in Week 11.

MONDAY

Ravens (8-2) at Rams (6-4) 8:15pm

- Baltimore last faced the Rams when they were still in St Louis (Week 11 of 2015) and have won three straight fixtures between the teams dating back to 2007.

- The Ravens lead the NFL in rushing yards this season with 2031 in 10 games.

- Lamar Jackson has 781 rushing yards this season, already the seventh-most by a quarterback in a single season.