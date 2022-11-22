NFL Week 11 winners, losers: Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers are feeling great, baby

Week 11 winners, losers: Jimmy G, 49ers are feeling great, baby originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Eleven weeks down, seven to go.

Believe it or not, another weekend of NFL football has come and gone. In Week 11, we witnessed the New England Patriots win ugly, the Detroit Lions win their third straight game and 49ers fans take over Mexico City with a sea of red and gold.

Without further ado, it's time to name the winners and losers from Week 11:

New York Jets teammates reportedly don’t like the attitude of 23-year-old quarterback Zach Wilson.

Wilson didn’t make many friends following the Jets’ 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots by denying that the offense let down the defense.

The Jets’ offense scored three points and gained two – yes, two -- yards in the entire second half. Per Chris Towers of CBS Sports, New York averaged 2.77 inches per play over the final two quarters.

Not the offense’s fault? OK.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters Monday that it’s not a guarantee Wilson starts Sunday against the Chicago Bears. Wait a minute, is that Joe Flacco’s music?

Winner: Commanders

Put your left hands up. The Washington Commanders might not be a great football team, but they sure are scrappy.

Washington sits in last place in the NFC East but owns a winning record (6-5) and has won five of its last six contests.

The resume of gunslinger Taylor Heinicke doesn’t look great -- 81.8 passer rating and just five touchdown passes in five games. But the 4-1 record has analytics addicts scrambling for their spreadsheets. Heinicke isn't a perfect quarterback by any means but seems to have "it," which for him can be defined by unearned confidence and a growing collection of Jordan sneakers in the colors of opposing teams he takes down.

Coach Ron Rivera has seen enough in Heinicke that he named the gunslinger as the starting quarterback over Carson Wentz, perhaps an unsurprising move considering the Commanders' commander previously cited Wentz as the reason for Washington's shortcomings earlier this season.

The Los Angeles Chargers took a four-point lead with 1:50 remaining in their game against the rival Kansas City Chiefs on “Sunday Night Football.” SoFi Stadium erupted in cheers.

Yet, all 70,240 fans -- an estimated 70,000 wearing Chiefs merchandise -- knew exactly what was about to unfold. Superstar Patrick Mahomes was about to be handed the football with just under two minutes to play and two timeouts in his back pocket.

Sure enough, Mahomes needed just six plays and 75 seconds to slice and dice his way down the field, capped off by a 17-yard touchdown pass to star tight end Travis Kelce for the lead.

The Chiefs won 30-27 and handed Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert his 15th career loss decided by one possession. Pain.

Loser: Sean McVay

Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay didn’t have to endure this pain.

He could have secured millions of dollars as a color analyst simultaneously reading Cyber Monday ads while calling "Thursday Night Football" games on Amazon with Al Michaels. Instead, McVay decided to return to the Rams' sideline and is now coaching a banged-up three-win team.

In Week 11, Los Angeles was defeated by Andy Dalton and the New Orleans Saints 27-20. Matthew Stafford looks broken. Cooper Kupp's ankle nearly is broken.

The season is a lost cause for the NFL's defending champions after four straight losses.

Winner: Mike Ditka

Mike Ditka hasn’t coached on an NFL sideline in over 20 years, but his brand remains strong.

A bachelor party of 18 Bears fans hilariously invaded Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday dressed as the famous Bears coach, mustache and all. Incredible stuff.

Incredible stuff.

Unfortunately for the bachelor party, they departed Atlanta bluer than the mountains on the Coors Lights cans they were (probably) drinking as Da Bears lost to the Falcons 27-24.

Loser: Kirko Chainz

Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings were rolling, coming off the wildest win of the season last weekend in Buffalo. That win was viewed as the Vikings' message to the rest of the NFL that their 8-1 record was not fraudulent.

Welp. That didn't last long.

The Dallas Cowboys spanked Minnesota 40-3 at U.S. Bank Stadium, the Vikings' worst loss at home in 59 years. Dak Prescott completed all but three of his 25 pass attempts. Tony Pollard and Ezekiel Elliot found the end zone two times apiece.

Cousins, who has been referred to as "Kirko Chainz" (a nod to rapper Kirko Bangz) by teammates while celebrating victories on the team plane this season was given a slice of humble pie, throwing for just 105 yards on 12-of-23 passing. He was sacked seven teams. Ouch.

49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is playing the best football of his life.

Garoppolo threw for 228 yards and four touchdowns on 20-of-29 passing (131.9 rating) in San Francisco's 38-10 rout of the Arizona Cardinals in Mexico City on Monday night.

Garoppolo now has notched five games with a passer rating of 100 or better five times this season, more than the likes of Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, Russel Wilson and Herbert. In the 49ers' last three games -- all wins -- Garoppolo has thrown for six touchdown passes, no interceptions and is completing 73.2 percent of his passes.

As he said on the ESPN Deportes broadcast Monday night: "Se siente bien, bebe."

