NFL Week 11 TV coverage maps
The Eagles are heading to the midwest for an early Week 11 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts, who are riding high after a hard-fought 25-20 win over the Raiders.
The Colts are 4-5-1 and sit 2.5 games behind the first-place Titans in the NFC North. Philadelphia will look to bounce back with a strong performance after suffering their first regular season loss on Monday night at Lincoln Financial Field.
The Eagles will be featured on CBS this week, with Ian Eagle and Charles Davis on the call, while the Buffalo-Cleveland matchup will now be played in Detroit but also featured on CBS.
Here’s your TV watch map for Week 11 via 506 Sports.
CBS Early Game
Philadelphia @ Indianapolis — Ian Eagle, Charles Davis
NY Jets @ New England — Kevin Harlan, Trent Green
Cleveland vs. Buffalo (in Detroit) — Andrew Catalon, James Lofton
CBS Late Game
Dallas @ Minnesota — Jim Nantz, Tony Romo
Cincinnati @ Pittsburgh — Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta
Fox Single Game
Detroit @ NY Giants — Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen
Chicago @ Atlanta — Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston
LA Rams @ New Orleans — Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma
Washington @ Houston — Chris Myers, Robert Smith
Carolina @ Baltimore — Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez
Fox Late Game
Las Vegas @ Denver — Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth