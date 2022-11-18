NFL Week 11 TV coverage maps

The Eagles are heading to the midwest for an early Week 11 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts, who are riding high after a hard-fought 25-20 win over the Raiders.

The Colts are 4-5-1 and sit 2.5 games behind the first-place Titans in the NFC North. Philadelphia will look to bounce back with a strong performance after suffering their first regular season loss on Monday night at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Eagles will be featured on CBS this week, with Ian Eagle and Charles Davis on the call, while the Buffalo-Cleveland matchup will now be played in Detroit but also featured on CBS.

Here’s your TV watch map for Week 11 via 506 Sports.

CBS Early Game

Philadelphia @ Indianapolis — Ian Eagle, Charles Davis

NY Jets @ New England — Kevin Harlan, Trent Green

Cleveland vs. Buffalo (in Detroit) — Andrew Catalon, James Lofton

CBS Late Game

Dallas @ Minnesota — Jim Nantz, Tony Romo

Cincinnati @ Pittsburgh — Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta

Fox Single Game

Detroit @ NY Giants — Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen

Chicago @ Atlanta — Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston

LA Rams @ New Orleans — Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma

Washington @ Houston — Chris Myers, Robert Smith

Carolina @ Baltimore — Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez

Fox Late Game

Las Vegas @ Denver — Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire