NFL Week 11 TV coverage maps

Week 11 of the NFL season has already begun. The New England Patriots shut out the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday night in a Super Bowl rematch.

The two nationally televised games in prime time are Steeler-Chargers Sunday night on NBC and then Giants-Buccaneers Monday night on ESPN.

As for the day games on Sunday, FOX has a doubleheader, meaning it gets two games in every market — an early game and a late game.

CBS will have a single broadcast in every market.

Which games will air in your area on Sunday?

Below are the coverage maps from 506 Sports.

FOX early games

FOX has five early games to air.

The game with the biggest coverage is Packers-Vikings. That will be broadcast in the pink areas.

Saints-Eagles will air in the blue areas.

Washington-Panthers will be seen in the green areas.

The yellow areas get Lions-Browns, while the orange areas get 49ers-Jaguars.

FOX late games

There are two games in the late time slot. The game that nearly the entire country will get is Cowboys-Chiefs, which is a premier matchup. It could be a Super Bowl preview. The pink areas get that game.

The blue areas are for Cardinals-Seahawks. This NFC West showdown will only get regional coverage.

CBS single game

CBS has four early games and only one late game to air.

The network’s late game is Bengals-Raiders. That will air in the blue areas.

As for the early games, Ravens-Bears gets the most coverage, airing in the pink areas. Colts-Bills is the featured game in the green areas.

Dolphins-Jets gets small regional coverage in the yellow areas.

Texans-Titans will get coverage in the orange areas.

