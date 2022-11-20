NFL Week 11 TV coverage maps

The Arizona Cardinals do not play until Monday night, so their fans have Sunday games to watch without their team. The Cardinals and 49ers play on Monday night on ESPN for the final game of Week 11.

The Sunday night game on NBC is and AFC West battle of the Chiefs and the Chargers.

That leaves 11 games for the early and late afternoon games.

This week, CBS gets a doubleheader and FOX has a single broadcast in every market.

Which games will air in your area? We have the Week 11 TV coverage maps below, taken from 506 Sports.

CBS early games

CBS has three early games to choose from. The blue areas will see Jets-Patriots. The pink areas will see Eagles-Colts. That is the game that Arizona fans can watch.

The green areas get Browns-Bills, which is being played in Detroit because of weather conditions in and around Buffalo.

CBS late games

There are two late games CBS will air. Their top game is Cowboys-Vikings, which airs almost nationwide. It will be broadcast locally everywhere it is pink in the graphic. The blue areas get Bengals-Steelers. Notice that the Baton Rouge, LA area gets Bengals-Steelers, as Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow played collegiately for LSU, which is in Baton Rouge.

FOX single game

FOX has five early games and a single late game.

Lions-Giants can be seen where it is pink. Bears-Falcons will air in the blue areas. Arizona fans have that game or Eagles-Colts on CBS in the early time slot.

Rams-Saints will air in the green areas, Commanders-Texans can be seen in the orange areas and Panthers-Ravens will be shown in the teal areas.

The single late game is Raiders-Broncos, which is noted in the yellow areas.

