NFL Week 11 TV coverage maps

Week 11 of the 2022 NFL season kicked off Thursday with the Tennessee Titans defeating the Green Bay Packers, 27-17. But there’s still plenty of action to come this weekend.

Before Sunday night’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers and Monday night’s matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals, there’s a full slate of games Sunday on CBS and FOX.

Here’s a look at the broadcast maps for Week 11 (courtesy of 506 Sports).

CBS early games

Eagles at Colts, 1 p.m. ET (RED)

Jets at Patriots, 1 p.m. ET (BLUE)

Browns at Bills, 1 p.m. ET (GREEN)

FOX single games

Lions at Giants, 1 p.m. ET (RED)

Bears at Falcons, 1 p.m. ET (BLUE)

Rams at Saints, 1 p.m. ET (GREEN)

Commanders at Texans, 1 p.m. ET (ORANGE)

Panthers at Ravens, 1 p.m. ET (TEAL)

Raiders at Broncos, 4:05 p.m. ET (YELLOW)

CBS late games

Cowboys at Vikings, 4:25 p.m. ET (RED)

Bengals at Steelers, 4:25 p.m. ET (BLUE)

