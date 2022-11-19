NFL Week 11 TV Broadcast Maps

It’s hard to believe that it’s already week 11 but here we are. It’s been a fun and exciting ride and your Minnesota Vikings are at 8-1.

This week’s slate is one of the last weeks with bye weeks and the matchups this Sunday have some serious playoff implications.

This Sunday, you will get one game from Fox and two from CBS. Here are the broadcast maps for this Sunday.

Fox single

For Vikings fans in Minnesota in blue, they will get the Chicago Bears taking on the Atlanta Falcons.

The red areas will get the New York Giants trying to get to 8-2 when they host the Detroit Lions.

Green will be showing the Los Angeles Rams taking on the New Orleans Saints.

The Washington Commanders take on the Houston Texans in orange.

Light blue will have the Carolina Panthers against the Baltimore Ravens.

The lone late game is in yellow with the Las Vegas Raiders taking on the Denver Broncos.

CBS early

The CBS early slate has only three games. Most of Minnesota and the rest of the red area will see the Philadelphia Eagles taking on the Indianapolis Colts.

Blue will get the New York Jets against the New England Patriots.

Those in green get the Buffalo Bills hosting the Cleveland Browns at Ford Field in Detroit.

CBS late

This one is pretty simple. The majority of the country gets to see the Dallas Cowboys travel to Minneapolis to take on the Minnesota Vikings. Those in blue will see Joe Burrow travel to Pittsburgh with the Cincinnati Bengals to take on the Steelers.

[listicle id=69032]

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire