NFL Week 11 schedule rankings and predictions

The Tennessee Titans visit the Green Bay Packers to open Week 11 of the NFL season. Will Aaron Rodgers and the Packers continue to build off the momentum provided by the win over the Cowboys? And is anyone in Green Bay going to stop Derrick Henry? Prediction: Packers 27, Titans 21

13. Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos

The most miserable teams in the AFC West meet as their first-year coaches are having sad seasons. Prediction: Broncos 24, Raiders 23

12. Los Angeles Rams at New Orleans Sainta

A game between struggling teams becomes less compelling with news the Rams will be without the great Cooper Kupp, who had ankle surgery. Maybe the Seans should trade places in 2023 or 24? Payton to LA and McVay to the Big Easy? Nah. Prediction: Saints 17, Rams 13

11. Chicago Bears at Atlanta Falcons

The Bears bring the exciting Justin Fields to the ATL. That isn’t enough to make this game compelling after the putrid effort the Falcons displayed against the Panthers. Prediction: Bears 34, Falcons 16

10. Carolina Panthers at Baltimore Ravens

Yes, the Panthers looked good against the Falcons. However, the Ravens are a far different bird and they will likely swallow PJ Walker and the Carolina offense. Prediction: Ravens 28, Panthers 10

9. Cleveland Browns at Buffalo Bills

What could be worse for these Browns than heading into Buffalo against a Bills team that has lost two straight? This is the perfect spot for the Bills to put on a monster display and throttle Cleveland. Prediction: Bills 37, Browns 13

8. Detroit Lions at New York Giants

The Giants are 7-2 and taking advantage of a soft schedule. The Lions came back against the Bears and gave Dan Campbell his first road win. This won’t be his second but it will be close. Prediction: Giants 30, Lions 27

7. Washington Commanders at Houston Texans

Taylor Heinicke’s effort Monday night makes him a great watch. He is exciting and isn’t afraid to lead the Commanders. The Texans are merrily on their way to a high draft pick, in fact multiple ones since they have the Browns’ first choice as well. Prediction: Commanders 27, Texans 21

6. Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers

AFC North battles are always tense and usually tight. The Steelers are coming off a win over New Orleans while the Bengals are fresh from a bye. Would have a hard time seeing Kenny Pickett having success against the Bengals’ defense. Prediction: Bengals 33, Steelers 14

5. San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals (Mexico City)

Do not be fooled by the Cardinals’ win over the Rams. The fact that there is a discussion over whether Arizona should use Colt McCoy or Kyler Murray is scary. Speaking of frightening things, the Niners’ defense is just that. Prediction: 49ers: 24, Cardinals 10

4. New York Jets at New England Patriots

It was Week 12 of the 2010 season when the Jets won on Thanksgiving and for a few days were ahead of the Bills and Patriots. New England won that Sunday and knotted New York. The next week the Patriots blitzed the Jets, 45-3. The Jets will still be tied with the Patriots after they lose at Foxborough. Prediction: Patriots 27, Jets 10

3. Philadelphia Eagles at Indianapolis Colts

Short week for the Birds and a road trip to Indy. Have to believe they will bounce back and be sharper against the Colts. Wonder what the odds would have been when Jeff Saturday was hired for Indy to win his first two games. Won’t matter here. Prediction: Eagles 34, Colts 12

2. Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers

The game was flexed to Sunday Night Football. The Chargers are as banged up as most cars after a demolition derby. Don’t be surprised, though, if they give Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs a tough test. Prediction: Chargers 34, Chiefs 31

1. Dallas Cowboys at Minnesota Vikings

The Cowboys are on the back end of a back-to-back against NFC North teams. They lost at Lambeau to the Packers in a tight game. Figure this will be high-scoring and exciting, too. The Vikings are coming off an incredible win against the Bills. Will there be a letdown despite Dallas being a tough opponent? Prediction: Cowboys 31, Vikings 28

