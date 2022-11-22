NFL Week 11 Power Rankings: Dallas Cowboys make a statement

Everything is bigger in Texas.

Including the responses to blown fourth quarter leads. The Dallas Cowboys brought Götterdämmerung with them to U.S. Bank Stadium as they obliterated the Minnesota Vikings 40-3.

The Kansas City Chiefs found a way to get to the top with Patrick Mahomes engineering another fourth quarter comeback against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The NFL teams in the Big Apple sustained losses as the Giants dropped a home contest to the Detroit Lions and the Jets couldn’t cover a punt late in the fourth quarter. That will cost them a spot.

Here are the final NFL power rankings to conclude Week 11.

32. Houston Texans (1-8-1)

Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: No. 32

Coach Lovie Smith told reporters after the game that they weren’t going to make a quarterback change. So long as Davis Mills is under center for Houston — pending rookie running back Dameon Pierce doesn’t bust a 70-yarder on the opening drive — expect more of the same each week from the Texans. Is it draft season yet?

31. Chicago Bears (3-8)

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: No. 30

Coach Matt Eberflus said Justin Fields is the dreaded “day to day” with his injury. Fields has been the Bears’ offense to this point. If Chicago has to see their young stud miss any time, it will keep them among the bottom-3 teams in the NFL.

30. Carolina Panthers (3-8)

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: No. 29

Every down the Panthers play is a formality as the franchise works to get upfield to the offseason and find a new coach, and hopefully a new quarterback. Carolina’s defense should get credit for holding the vaunted Ravens offense to 13 points at home.

29. Cleveland Browns (3-7)

Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: No. 28

The Browns are two weeks away from looking like a completely different team. It may make a difference in the power rankings, but their record is completely jacked. Too bad that lofty first-round pick will be in one of Nick Caserio’s vest pockets come draft day.

Story continues

28. Denver Broncos (3-7)

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: No. 22

Would sticking with Vic Fangio and Teddy Bridgewater for another season have been any worse? The Broncos were 5-5 at this point last year and finished 7-10. At this rate, Denver would be lucky to win another two games.

27. Las Vegas Raiders (3-7)

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: No. 31

If only the Raiders could play the Broncos more often, then their record wouldn’t be as irretrievable. Las Vegas finally was a team that stole victory rather than watch it slip away. As has been the case for most of Derek Carr’s career, the Raiders have a terrible record and could be one heck of a spoiler in December.

26. Pittsburgh Steelers (3-7)

Sam Greene/The Enquirer-USA TODAY NETWORK

Last week: No. 24

The Steelers are allowed to possibly have a losing season every 20 years. The fact Mike Tomlin hasn’t had to endure that fate speaks to the structure within the organization. The next six games will be an evaluation of what a team led by Kenny Pickett will look like and what type of weapons he needs.

25. Indianapolis Colts (4-6-1)

Robert Scheer/IndyStar-USA TODAY NETWORK

Last week: No. 27

The Colts get the benefit of “failing upward” because they took one of the best teams in the NFL down to the wire. The loss assuredly buries any chance for Indianapolis to chase a wild-card spot.

24. Los Angeles Rams (3-7)

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: No. 20

If Sean McVay has to rely on Bryce Perkins to move the offense, he will figure a way to make it happen. The problem is Los Angeles is running out of time for Perkins to learn by trial and error.

23. Detroit Lions (4-6)

Chris Pedota-USA TODAY NETWORK

Last week: No. 25

Aidan Hutchinson is showcasing why he was the No. 2 overall pick. The former Michigan product is starting to give opposing offensive coordinators a reason to keep an eye on No. 97. Detroit may be turning the corner and putting a cap on their rebuild.

22. New Orleans Saints (4-7)

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: No. 26

Whether or not the Tampa Bay Buccaneers flounder will let the Saints and Falcons know if there is any shot at winning the NFC South. Nevertheless the Saints are starting to set themselves up by snapping a two-game losing streak. Can they steal a win from the 49ers on the road in Week 12?

21. Arizona Cardinals (4-7)

Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: No. 19

The Cardinals are limited by their play at quarterback. Until Kyler Murray gets back, they are what they are, a team that can muster just 10 points. When Arizona gets Murray back, it may be too late, if not already.

20. Green Bay Packers (4-7)

Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin-USA TODAY NETWORK

Last week: No. 17

These are the Packers people are used to, not the Green Bay team that overcame a 14-point fourth quarter deficit to win in overtime against a team thick in the playoff hunt. Nevertheless the Packers could be the perfect spoiler down the stretch.

19. Jacksonville Jaguars (3-7)

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: No. 21

The Jaguars were on a bye in Week 11. Jacksonville is getting the best the AFC has to offer with a home date with the Baltimore Ravens in Week 12.

18. Atlanta Falcons (5-6)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: No. 23

Even if Atlanta does pull off winning the NFC South, they have been one of the better surprises in 2022. Cordarrelle Patterson has put on a show in his 10th season, and did so against one of his former teams with kickoff return for a touchdown against the Chicago Bears.

17. New York Giants (7-3)

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: No. 13

The lug nuts were starting to come loose for the Giants in Week 10 when they were playing with their food against the Houston Texans in a 24-16 win. The loss to the Lions wasn’t too shocking. How the Giants rebound against the Cowboys on Thanksgiving will be a glimpse into how New York finishes the season.

16. New York Jets (6-4)

Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: No. 9

Not only did the Jets manage to get swept by the New England Patriots in the season series, but coach Robert Saleh is playing weird motivational games with Zach Wilson, indicating that no decision has been made on the starting quarterback for Week 12. Sooner or later, the same ol’ Jets would fly in.

15. Seattle Seahawks (6-4)

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: No. 18

The teams ahead of the Seahawks took a step back, which is why they were able to move up. Seattle gets back in action at home against their former AFC West rivals, the Las Vegas Raiders.

14. Los Angeles Chargers (5-5)

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: No. 14

The Chargers are a good team with a bad record playing in a division dominated by the best team in the conference. Los Angeles may find themselves on the outside looking in for the second straight year as the AFC East appears to have a python’s grip on the wild-card spots.

13. Washington Commanders (6-5)

Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: No. 15

Washington has overcame plenty over adversity that comes with a 1-4 start and a quarterback change to find themselves a game above .500 in a highly competitive NFC East. As long as their defensive line consisting of tackles Daron Payne, Jonathan Allen, and end Montez Sweat continue to feast, Washington will be a tough draw in the last six games.

12. Cincinnati Bengals (6-4)

Sam Greene/The Enquirer-USA TODAY NETWORK

Last week: No. 16

The Steelers may have gotten the jump on Cincinnati earlier in the season, but they weren’t going to get the sweep. The Bengals are starting to find their groove. Joe Burrow and the offense need to stay consistent as they are Cincinnati’s best chance to steal a wild-card spot.

11. Minnesota Vikings (8-2)

Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: No. 1

The Vikings shouldn’t stay out of the top-10 for very long, but their 37-point loss at home to the Dallas Cowboys was too abominable to give them any such consideration. Thanksgiving Day will have the Twin Cities anxious as they host the New England Patriots. Can Minnesota avoid a losing streak?

10. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-5)

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: No. 11

The Buccaneers are on a bye. They get back in action on the road at the Cleveland Browns for what should be the last chapter in the Jacoby Brissett 2022 season.

9. New England Patriots (6-4)

Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: No. 8

The Patriots’ defense and special teams won them the game. However, their offense produced a paltry three points. Even though it was against a challenging Jets defense and in very windy conditions, the Patriots offense will have to find ways to get more points on the board if they hope to complete the theft of the AFC East.

8. Miami Dolphins (7-3)

Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: No. 7

The Dolphins enjoyed the bye and will get back in action against the Houston Texans at Hard Rock Stadium. The final six games will be revealing as to how far Tua Tagovailoa has grown as a field general.

7. San Francisco 49ers (6-4)

Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: No. 10

The 49ers took care of business against the Arizona Cardinals in the 2022 Mexico Game. George Kittle put on a show with four catches for 84 yards and two touchdowns. San Francisco is back to looking like their 2019 version thanks to having an added dimension with Christian McCaffrey in the backfield.

6. Buffalo Bills (7-3)

Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: No. 6

Buffalo managed the home game displacement and came away with a necessary win to keep their foothold atop the AFC East. The offense was clicking and the defense was dominant, which is the combination Buffalo needs to see down the home stretch.

5. Tennessee Titans (7-3)

MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL-USA TODAY NETWORK

Last week: No. 5

Treylon Burks burst onto the scene, which was a nice way for the first-rounder to remind the Titans offense that he exists. The rookie from Arkansas caught seven passes for 111 yards. As long as Ryan Tannehill is picking between Burks, Robert Woods, Chigoziem Okonkwo, or handing off to Derrick Henry, Tennessee’s offense is unstoppable.

4. Baltimore Ravens (7-3)

Jessica Rapfogel-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: No. 4

The Ravens took care of business against a struggling Panthers squad. Lamar Jackson didn’t have one of his explosive games as he was limited to 11 carries for 31 yards and a touchdown while going 24-of-33 for 209 yards and an interception through the air. Baltimore may not have an easy path to the No. 1 seed in the AFC, but it is still possible.

3. Dallas Cowboys (7-3)

Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: No. 12

How do you follow up blowing your first game in team history entering the fourth quarter with a 14-plus lead? By posting the largest margin of victory in a road game: 37. Dallas’ dominance of Minnesota was biblical. While it doesn’t tell the whole story of how 2022 will finish, it sets the precedent that the Cowboys can truly contend with the best teams in the NFL, which was a dubious proposition at best since Week 11 at Kansas City last year.

2. Philadelphia Eagles (9-1)

Robert Scheer/IndyStar-USA TODAY NETWORK

Last week: No. 3

The Eagles just keep having too many close shaves with mediocre to bad teams. Although they are the only team in the NFL with one loss, there is a realistic path for them to lose the NFC East if either the Dallas Cowboys or New York Giants get hot.

1. Kansas City Chiefs (8-2)

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: No. 2

Kansas City fell down to a divisional opponent on the road and pulled off the comeback. No one is playing as consistent football as the Chiefs, and no one has a clearer path to securing the No. 1 seed in their conference than Kansas City. Whether or not the Chiefs are able to complete the execution will bear out over the last six weeks.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire