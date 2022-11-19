NFL Week 11 picks: Majority of experts taking Saints over Rams

There isn’t much confidence in the Los Angeles Rams right now. The offensive line is an injured mess, the running game is non-existent and Cooper Kupp is out at least four games. Heading into Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints, most experts are leaning one way – and it’s not the Rams’ way.

According to NFL Pick Watch, 73% of experts are taking the Saints to beat the Rams at home on Sunday. That’s a surprisingly large number, even with the offensive line banged up and Kupp out.

The Rams still have their top defenders available and Matthew Stafford is returning from a concussion, so they’ll have a fighting chance on the road. With the spread, 54% of experts are picking the Saints to cover as 3-point favorites.

The Rams are a league-worst 2-6-1 against the spread this season, while the Saints are just 3-7 ATS.

