NFL Week 11 picks: Majority of experts taking Saints over Rams

Cameron DaSilva
·1 min read

There isn’t much confidence in the Los Angeles Rams right now. The offensive line is an injured mess, the running game is non-existent and Cooper Kupp is out at least four games. Heading into Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints, most experts are leaning one way – and it’s not the Rams’ way.

According to NFL Pick Watch, 73% of experts are taking the Saints to beat the Rams at home on Sunday. That’s a surprisingly large number, even with the offensive line banged up and Kupp out.

The Rams still have their top defenders available and Matthew Stafford is returning from a concussion, so they’ll have a fighting chance on the road. With the spread, 54% of experts are picking the Saints to cover as 3-point favorites.

The Rams are a league-worst 2-6-1 against the spread this season, while the Saints are just 3-7 ATS.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire

