NFL Week 11 picks: Who the experts are taking in Commanders vs. Texans

The Washington Commanders were the big-time underdog one week ago. The Commanders were 4-5, heading on the road in prime time to face the unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles — a team that dominated them two months before.

Everyone picked Philadelphia to win. Well, except former Washington quarterback Alex Smith.

As you know, the Commanders dominated the Eagles, winning 32-21. The Eagles still had a chance to win late, but Washington’s defense kept coming up with big stops, and a defensive penalty aided the Commanders to seal the victory.

The Commanders are favored against the Texans in Week 11. And the experts agree, with 90% of the expert pickers going with Washington to defeat Houston, per NFL Pick Watch. It’s not often the Commanders are favored.

How will they respond?

Both head coach Ron Rivera and defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio have preached the message all week not to overlook the Texans. Del Rio noted how the Commanders were disrespected last week, and you see how they responded. He cautioned that it is the Texans this week.

This is a major test for Washington. The playoff-hopeful Commanders cannot afford to lose in Week 11.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire