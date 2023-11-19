NFL Week 11 picks: Who the experts are taking in Commanders vs. Giants

The Washington Commanders (4-6) host the New York Giants (2-8) on Sunday in a rematch from Week 7. The Giants won the first time around, but what happens this time?

In Week 7, veteran Tyrod Taylor was under center for the Giants in place of the injured Daniel Jones. Taylor is now hurt, but Jones returned and has since been injured again. That means undrafted rookie Tommy DeVito will make his second career start for New York.

The Giants current quarterback situation has led oddsmakers to list the Commanders as a huge favorite. Washington heads into Sunday’s game as a nine-point favorite.

The Commanders were favored ahead of their Week 7 matchup, and we know how that one turned out. Even the majority of the experts believed Washington would win. In Week 7, 72% of the expert picks favored the Commanders.

What about Week 11?

According to NFL Pickwatch, an overwhelming 97% of the expert picks favor Washington.

As we know, the Commanders have been overwhelming underdogs and pulled off the upset. Can the Giants, with DeVito at quarterback, do the same on Sunday?

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire