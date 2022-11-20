NFL Week 11 picks: Who the ‘experts’ are taking in Eagles vs. Colts
The expert picks are in, and even after stumbling at home against the Commanders on ESPN’s Monday Night Football, Philadelphia is still an overwhelming favorite.
The Eagles will be without Dallas Goedert and Marlon Tuipulotu, but reinforcements have arrived in the form of Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh.
The Colts will look for their second straight win under head coach Jeff Saturday. After a monster game from Jonathan Taylor in Week 10, Philadelphia offers the perfect opponent for a home team looking for momentum.
The Inquirer -- Eagles
All three writers at The Inquirer are rolling with Philadelphia.
USA Today -- Eagles
All six writers at USA Today are rolling with Philadelphia.
ESPN -- Eagles
All but one expert at ESPN is picking the Birds.
NFL.com -- Eagles
Greg Rosenthal and crew are rolling with Philadelphia.
NJ.com -- Eagles
All four NJ.com writers are picking Philadelphia.
CBS Sports -- Eagles
The entire team of analysts at CBS Sports is picking the Eagles.
Sports Illustrated -- Eagles
Four of the five writers at Sports Illustrated are rolling with Philly.
The Athletic - Eagles
The analyst at The Athletic is picking the Eagles.
Pro Football Talk -- Eagles
Mike Florio and crew and rolling with Philly.
Bleacher Report -- Eagles
Bleacher Report is picking the Eagles.