NFL Week 11 picks: Eagles or Chiefs in Super Bowl 57 rematch?

There are going to be some consequential football games in Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season – starting with the fact all four AFC North teams will be in divisional matchups, starting with Thursday night's matchup of the battered Cincinnati Bengals and battered Baltimore Ravens.

The New York Jets will head to Buffalo to face the Bills and new offensive coordinator Joe Brady in a matchup that could be a de facto playoff elimination game. Sunday night's contest between the surging Minnesota Vikings and Denver Broncos appears far more appealing than it did just two weeks ago.

But make no mistake, the Week 11 lineup is mere preamble to Monday night's Super Bowl 57 rematch between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs – which could also well be a Super Bowl 58 preview. Looking forward to seeing two Kelces (Chiefs TE Travis and Eagles C Jason) and at least one Swift (Eagles RB D'Andre).

And now the weekly predictions from our expert panelists:

(Odds provided by BetMGM. Access more BetMGM odds here.)

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. Terms apply, see operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Must be 21 or older to gamble. Sports betting and gambling are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with laws applicable where you reside.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NFL Week 11 picks: Eagles or Chiefs in Super Bowl rematch?