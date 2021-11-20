NFL Week 11 picks against the spread

Jess Root

There are 14 games remaining on the Week 11 schedule after the Thursday night game that saw the New England Patriots shut out the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday night.

The Pats won, covered and the total stayed under the projected total.

Below are my betting picks for the rest of the games on the schedule, looking at the money line, the spread and the total.

All odds come from Tipico Sportsbook and all my picks for this week and all season are on Tallysight. I went 9-4-1 on my money line picks in Week 10, 7-7 ATS and 10-4 O/U.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:


Previous shows:


and


Sunday early games

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Colts at Bills

  • Money line: Bills (-350)

  • ATS: Bills -7.5 (-103)

  • Total: Under 50.5 (-112)

Washington at Panthers

  • Money line: Panthers (-175)

  • ATS: Panthers -3.5 (+100)

  • Total: Under 43.5 (-115)

Ravens at Bears

  • Money line: Ravens (-230)

  • ATS: Ravens -4.5 (-112)

  • Total: Over 45.5 (-110)

Lions at Browns

  • Money line: Browns (-700)

  • ATS: Lions +10.5 (+105)

  • Total: Under 43.5 (-110)

49ers at Jaguars

  • Money line: 49ers (-280)

  • ATS: 49ers -6.5 (-108)

  • Total: Under 45.5 (-115)

Packers at Vikings

  • Money line: Vikings (+105)

  • ATS: Vikings +2.5 (-112)

  • Total: Over 48.5 (-115)

Dolphins at Jets

  • Money line: Jets (+145)

  • ATS: Jets +3.5 (-115)

  • Total: Under 44.5 (-108)

Saints at Eagles

  • Money line: Saints (+110)

  • ATS: Saints +2.5 (-105)

  • Total: Over 43.5 (-103)

Texans at Titans

  • Money line: Titans (-540)

  • ATS: Texans +9.5 (+100)

  • Total: Under 44.5 (-112)

Sunday late games

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Bengals at Raiders:

  • Money line: Bengals (-115)

  • ATS: Bengals +0.5 (-115)

  • Total: Over 49.5 (-115)

Cowboys at Chiefs

  • Money line: Chiefs (-140)

  • ATS: Chiefs -2.5 (-117)

  • Total: Under 56.5 (-105)

Cardinals at Seahawks

  • Money line: Cardinals (-130)

  • ATS: Cardinals -2.5 (-110)

  • Total: Under 47.5 (-105)

Sunday night, Monday night games

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Steelers at Chargers

  • Money line: Steelers (+200)

  • ATS: Steelers +6 (-110)

  • Total: Over 46.5 (-115)

Giants at Buccaneers

  • Money line: Buccaneers (-550)

  • ATS: Giants +10.5 (-112)

  • Total: Under 49.5 (-110)

1

1

Recommended Stories