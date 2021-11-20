NFL Week 11 picks against the spread

There are 14 games remaining on the Week 11 schedule after the Thursday night game that saw the New England Patriots shut out the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday night.

The Pats won, covered and the total stayed under the projected total.

Below are my betting picks for the rest of the games on the schedule, looking at the money line, the spread and the total.

All odds come from Tipico Sportsbook and all my picks for this week and all season are on Tallysight. I went 9-4-1 on my money line picks in Week 10, 7-7 ATS and 10-4 O/U.

Sunday early games

Colts at Bills

Money line: Bills (-350)

ATS: Bills -7.5 (-103)

Total: Under 50.5 (-112)

Washington at Panthers

Money line: Panthers (-175)

ATS: Panthers -3.5 (+100)

Total: Under 43.5 (-115)

Ravens at Bears

Money line: Ravens (-230)

ATS: Ravens -4.5 (-112)

Total: Over 45.5 (-110)

Lions at Browns

Money line: Browns (-700)

ATS: Lions +10.5 (+105)

Total: Under 43.5 (-110)

49ers at Jaguars

Money line: 49ers (-280)

ATS: 49ers -6.5 (-108)

Total: Under 45.5 (-115)

Packers at Vikings

Money line: Vikings (+105)

ATS: Vikings +2.5 (-112)

Total: Over 48.5 (-115)

Dolphins at Jets

Money line: Jets (+145)

ATS: Jets +3.5 (-115)

Total: Under 44.5 (-108)

Saints at Eagles

Money line: Saints (+110)

ATS: Saints +2.5 (-105)

Total: Over 43.5 (-103)

Texans at Titans

Money line: Titans (-540)

ATS: Texans +9.5 (+100)

Total: Under 44.5 (-112)

Sunday late games

Bengals at Raiders:

Money line: Bengals (-115)

ATS: Bengals +0.5 (-115)

Total: Over 49.5 (-115)

Cowboys at Chiefs

Money line: Chiefs (-140)

ATS: Chiefs -2.5 (-117)

Total: Under 56.5 (-105)

Cardinals at Seahawks

Money line: Cardinals (-130)

ATS: Cardinals -2.5 (-110)

Total: Under 47.5 (-105)

Sunday night, Monday night games

Steelers at Chargers

Money line: Steelers (+200)

ATS: Steelers +6 (-110)

Total: Over 46.5 (-115)

Giants at Buccaneers

Money line: Buccaneers (-550)

ATS: Giants +10.5 (-112)

Total: Under 49.5 (-110)

