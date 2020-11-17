NFL Week 11 odds: You might be surprised at Patriots vs. Texans betting lines

Pats not getting enough respect from oddsmakers entering Week 11 vs. Texans? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots have won consecutive games for the first time all season and will face a Houston Texans franchise in Week 11 that they have dominated for nearly two decades, and yet oddsmakers are still not giving the AFC East club a ton of love.

The Patriots upset the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night in a 23-17 victory. New England closed as a 6.5-point underdog at home to Lamar Jackson and the Ravens. The Patriots led for most of the game, though, and beat up a good Ravens defense with 173 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Next up for the Patriots is a road game against the Texans at NRG Stadium. The Patriots have beaten the Texans in eight of the last nine meetings between these teams. The only loss came last season when the Pats were beaten 28-22 in a game where they played absolutely awful in the first half.

This year's Texans are much worse than last season. They have a 2-7 record with three of those losses coming by 10 or more points. Houston also ranks 25th in points scored per game and ranks 31st in rushing yards per game. Houston managed to score just a single touchdown in a 10-7 loss to the Cleveland Browns in Week 10.

Despite how poorly the Texans have played in 2020, the Patriots are slim betting favorites entering Sunday's matchup. Here are the latest odds for the Week 11 game -- Provided by our partner PointsBet.

The Texans have not been a good team for bettors this season. They are 2-7 against-the-spread (ATS), including a 1-3 ATS record at home. Houston also is 3-8 ATS in its last 11 games versus New England. The Pats are 4-5 ATS after covering the spread in their win versus the Ravens.

Last week's victory put the Patriots back into contention for a playoff spot in the AFC. They have almost no margin for error the rest of the season, so it's unlikely that New England will take Houston lightly. The Texans were favored by two points in the initial spread for this game, and it wouldn't be surprising if the line move toward the Patriots continues over the next few days.