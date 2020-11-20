NFL Week 11 odds: Eagles have tall order vs. Browns' Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt

What a rush! Breaking down Eagles' odds against Browns' relentless run game originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

WWE Hall of Famers The Road Warriors' entrance music started with one simple phrase: What a rush!

That same phrase describes the Browns' 1-2 running back punch of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt to a tee. The combo is mainly responsible for the third-best rushing offense in the NFL. You have to think that duo is salivating at the chance to go against an Eagles defense ranked 26th against the run.

Chubb, who missed four games because of a knee injury, picked up where he left off in his return last week, gaining 126 yards and a touchdown on the ground versus a Texans squad that is dead last in rush defense. Chubb is averaging over 92 yards per game and is listed with a rushing yards over/under of 71.5 versus the Eagles, per NBC Sports betting partner PointsBet.

Meanwhile, Hunt is averaging about 70 rushing yards per game this season. In the games he backed up Chubb, he racked up almost 76 yards per game on the ground. Hunt has an over/under on rushing yards of 56.5 heading into this week’s Eagles game.

NBC Sports Philadelphia

On the other side of the ball, Eagles running back Miles Sanders is ranked second in the league with 6.0 yards per carry, trailing only Chubb (6.1). Sanders, who is averaging 86.5 rushing yards per game, has a 66.5 over/under against a Browns defense that is eighth best against the run.

There hasn’t been much movement on the point spread despite the NFL’s sack leader Myles Garrett being ruled out for Sunday’s game after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Eagles remain 3-point underdogs at Cleveland. Both teams are 3-6 against the spread this season. Obviously the Browns are the better team on paper with a record of 6-3 compared to the Eagles’ mark of 3-5-1.

The Browns have not covered the spread in four straight games, whereas the Eagles have alternated wins and losses versus the line in their last six outings, per Rotoworld.

Story continues

Straight up the Eagles are 5-1 all-time at Cleveland but just 2-4 against the spread in those same games, per Rotoworld.

It’s pretty certain that if the Birds don’t come away with a victory at the Dawg Pound, you can expect the Philadelphia fan base to have plenty of bite come Monday morning.

PointsBet is NBC Sports' official sports betting partner, and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast:Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube