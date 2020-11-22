NFL Week 11 Odds: Do bettors have some faith in Eagles vs. Browns?

Eagles' betting odds vs. Browns paint an interesting story originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Some faith in the Eagles?

There is some slight movement suggesting just that, per NBC Sports betting partner PointsBet.

The Eagles (3-5-1 overall, 3-6 against the spread - ATS) have been a 3- to 3.5-point underdog versus the Browns (6-3, 3-6 ATS) all throughout the week. As of Sunday morning the point spread has dipped to 2.5 points, while the over/under is at 46, which is up just a tad from the opening line of 45.5.

The Browns have not covered the spread in four straight games, whereas the Eagles have alternated wins and losses versus the line in its last six outings, per Rotoworld.

The Eagles are 5-1 all-time at the Dawg Pound but just 2-4 ATS. Ironically, the only time the Eagles were an underdog in Cleveland occurred back in 1982, when they were again 2.5 point dogs and won the game outright, 24-21.

Going on the road against AFC North teams has been anything but a good time for the Birds as of late. In their last 10 road games against the tough division, the Eagles are 3-6-1 straight up and 2-8 ATS.

For the Eagles to have any success, they’ll have to contain the Browns' potent one-two running back punch of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. The Browns are ranked third in rushing yards per game and are going against an Eagles defense that is 26th in rush yards allowed per game.

Chubb, who missed four games due to a knee injury, picked up where he left off in his return last week, gaining 126 yards and a touchdown on the ground versus a Texans squad that is dead last in rush defense. Chubb is averaging over 92 yards per game and is listed with a rushing yards over/under of 70.5 versus the Eagles per NBC Sports betting partner PointsBet.

Meanwhile, Hunt is averaging about 70 rushing yards per game this season. In the games he backed up Chubb, he racked up almost 76 yards per game on the ground. Hunt has an over/under on rushing yards of 52.5.

Story continues

On the other side of the ball, Eagles running back Miles Sanders is ranked second in the league with 6.0 yards per carry trailing only Chubb (6.1). Sanders, who is averaging 86.5 rushing yards per game, has a 68.5 over/under against a Browns defense that is eighth-best in rush yards allowed per game.

This past Friday the Browns announced they will be without the NFL’s sack leader Myles Garrett for Sunday’s game due to him being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Not having Garrett chase down Carson Wentz should help the Eagles' passing game. Wentz has an over/under of 246.5 passing yards as he faces a Cleveland defense that ranks in the bottom of the league in pass yards allowed per game. For the season, Wentz is averaging just over 232 passing yards per game.

It’s the beginning of grueling five-game stretch for the Eagles (Browns, Seahawks, Packers, Saints and Cardinals) and perhaps Cleveland may be the most winnable of the bunch. The Eagles need to take advantage of a Browns team that is just 3-7 straight up in its last 10 games at home versus NFC East teams.

PointsBet is NBC Sports Official Sports Betting Partner, and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.

