NFL Week 11 keys: Justin Fields can’t win, East dominates

If only Justin Fields could win. Fields left the field in Atlanta with a hurt shoulder; we’ll know in the next day or two if it will cause him to miss time. But he continued his amazing run of running Sunday in the 27-24 loss at Atlanta. It’s historic. Think of the greatest quarterback rushers in modern history—say, since 1960. I’m going pick three: Randall Cunningham, Michael Vick, Lamar Jackson. Let’s take their best six rushing games in a row, and compare them to the six-game run Fields is on right now.

Justin Fields, 2022: 80 rushes, 640 yards, 8.0 yards per carry, 106.7 yards per game.

Lamar Jackson, 2019: 80 rushes, 570 yards, 7.1 yards per carry, 95.0 yards per game.

Michael Vick, 2004: 60 carries, 504 yards, 8.4 yards per carry, 84.0 yards per game.

Randall Cunningham, 1990: 53 carries, 420 yards, 7.9 yards per carry, 70.0 yards per game.

The Bears have averaged 29.6 points in their last five games, and they are 1-5 in Fields’ amazing streak on the ground. It’s a great sign for the future of the Bears’ quarterback, but not such a great sign that the great run hasn’t translated into wins.

East. Beast. The eight teams in the two eastern divisions are all over .500. A tad insane. Never have two divisions in the same year had all teams over .500 after 11 weeks. The Eagles, of course, have nine wins, and the other seven teams in the two Easts have either six or seven wins. Looks like we’ll see a lot of Eastern Time Zone teams in the postseason this year.

Story continues

Poor Nathaniel Hackett. The embattled Denver coach had trouble with clock management and in-game decisions, and so the Broncos brought in retired special-teams coach Jerry Rosburg to help; Denver is 2-6 since. Hackett gave up play-calling this week, ceding it to passing game coordinator Klint Kubiak; Denver scored 16 points with Kubiak in charge Sunday, losing again, and maintaining its vise-grip on 32nd in the league in scoring. Nothing is working. How can a team with a guy who mentored Aaron Rodgers, and a team with a quarterback who’d led his team to the playoffs in eight of his 10 seasons never have scored 24 points in a game all season? Denver’s owners did not sign off on the hiring of Hackett last winter, and didn’t even meet the man till the summer. They’ve watched the franchise with a $47-million-a-year quarterback start 3-7, and get swept by the lowly Raiders. The Walton/Penner group is not married to Hackett, and barring a late-season surge, I’d be surprised if Hackett makes it to year two.

All’s not lost, Houston. The Texans, 1-8-1, are brutal, and Davis Mills has earned the right to be replaced as starter at season’s end. The good part for the Texans is that they now sit with the first and seventh picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, with three quarterbacks jockeying for position to be picked in the top five. The Texans would pick first with their own choice; they’d have the second pick in the top 10 from Cleveland, by virtue of the Deshaun Watson trade. As of now, four teams in the top six—Houston, Carolina, Seattle (from Denver) and Detroit (from the Rams) will be scouting quarterbacks aggressively before the 2023 draft.

Read more in Peter King’s full Football Morning in America column

NFL Week 11 keys: Justin Fields can’t win, East dominates originally appeared on NBCSports.com