NFL Week 11 injury report roundup: Tyron Smith questionable for Cowboys

Week 11 of the 2021 NFL season kicked off on Thursday with a win by the Patriots and it continues with 13 more games on Sunday, which means that the 26 teams in those games submitted their final injury reports of the week on Friday.

The teams playing on Monday night won’t release their final injury reports until Saturday and are not listed here.

Cowboys at Chiefs

The Cowboys have been without T Tyron Smith (ankle) for the past two games, but he practiced this week and is listed as questionable for Sunday. CB Kelvin Joseph (not injury related – personal matter) and CB Nahshon Wright (hamstring) are in the same category.

T Lucas Niang (ribs) is out for the Chiefs. CB L’Jarius Sneed (knee) and S Armani Watts (illness) are listed as questionable.

Saints at Eagles

Saints RB Alvin Kamara (knee) is out for the second straight week. T Terron Armstead (knee, shoulder), DE Tanoh Kpassagnon (ankle), WR Ty Montgomery (hand), T Ryan Ramczyk (knee), and DT Malcolm Roach (knee) are also going to sit on Sunday. QB Taysom Hill (foot) is their lone player in the questionable category.

The Eagles won’t have G Jack Anderson (hamstring), but they’re holding out hope that DE Derek Barnett (neck) and LB Davion Taylor (knee) will be able to play. Both players are listed as questionable.

Lions at Browns

Lions QB Tim Boyle is set to make his first NFL start with QB Jared Goff (oblique) listed as doubtful. LB Trey Flowers (knee), RB Jermar Jefferson (knee, ankle), and T Matt Nelson (ankle) are out this weekend. WR Trinity Benson (knee), T Taylor Decker (elbow), S Tracy Walker (concussion), and RB Jamaal Williams (thigh) all drew questionable listings.

While Goff is set to miss the game, Browns QB Baker Mayfield (knee, left shoulder, foot) has a green light to play. CB A.J. Green (concussion), CB Troy Hill (neck), and WR Anthony Schwartz (concussion) have been ruled out while DE Takkarist McKinley (groin) and WR Donovan Peoples-Jones (groin) are listed as questionable.

Washington at Panthers

WR Curtis Samuel (groin) could be in the Washington lineup for the first time since Week Five after he drew a questionable tag. T Saahdiq Charles (illness), CB Kendall Fuller (knee), and CB Benjamin St-Juste (concussion) are in the same category while TE Ricky Seals-Jones (hip) and DE Shaka Toney (concussion) have been ruled out.

CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver (toe) is listed as questionable, but every other Panthers player is set to play on Sunday.

49ers at Jaguars

49ers General Manager John Lynch said RB Elijah Mitchell (finger) will be a game-time decision, but it looks like he’ll sit after being listed as doubtful. RB JaMycal Hasty (ankle) and DT Maurice Hurst (calf) will definitely miss the game.

RB James Robinson (heel, knee) is questionable to play for the Jaguars and LB Dakota Allen (shoulder) is out.

Dolphins at Jets

Dolphins LB Andrew Van Ginkel (back) and DT Christian Wilkins (quadricep) were listed as questionable.

QB Zach Wilson (knee) is doubtful to play and the Jets have already said Joe Flacco will start on Sunday. DT Nathan Shepherd (knee) and G Alijah Vera-Tucker (toe) drew questionable tags.

Texans at Titans

The Texans ruled LB Hardy Nickerson (concussion) and QB Deshaun Watson (not injury related – personal matter) out. DE Jonathan Greenard (foot) and CB Cre’von LeBlanc (illness) are questionable to play.

G Nate Davis (concussion), LB Bud Dupree (abdomen), LB Rashaan Evans (ankle), LB David Long (hamstring), CB Greg Mabin (ankle), RB Jeremy McNichols (concussion), and TE Geoff Swaim (concussion) were all ruled out for the Titans this week. CB Janoris Jenkins (chest) is the team’s lone questionable player.

Colts at Bills

LB Darius Leonard (ankle, hand) is the only Colts player with an injury designation and he’s considered questionable to play in Buffalo.

The Bills also have a one-man injury report. LB Tremaine Edmunds (hamstring) is listed as questionable as well.

Packers at Vikings

T David Bakhtiari (knee), RB Aaron Jones (knee), and WR Malik Taylor (abdomen) are out for the Packers while WR Allen Lazard (shoulder) is on track to miss the game after being tagged as doubtful. LB Rashan Gary (elbow) and DE Kingsley Keke (concussion) drew the team’s only questionable designations.

G Wyatt Davis (ankle) won’t play for the Vikings and CB Bashaud Breeland (groin) is listed as questionable.

Ravens at Bears

QB Lamar Jackson (illness) was back at Ravens practice Friday and he’s set to play this weekend. WR Miles Boykin (finger), LB Pernell McPhee (knee), and DT Brandon Williams (shoulder) will not be in their lineup. CB Anthony Averett (thigh), TE Nick Boyle (knee), WR Marquise Brown (thigh), WR Devin Duvernay (knee), T Patrick Mekari (ankle), RB Latavius Murray (ankle), T Cedric Ogbuehi (thigh), CB Jimmy Smith (hip, neck), LB Kristian Welch (foot), and CB Tavon Young (foot) are all considered questionable for Sunday.

Bears LB Khalil Mack (foot) is having season-ending surgery and DT Akiem Hicks (ankle) will miss at least this Sunday’s game. WR Allen Robinson (hamstring) is set to sit out after being listed as doubtful while S Eddie Jackson (hamstring) and T Elijah Wilkinson (back) are in the questionable group.

Bengals at Raiders

The Bengals listed DT Tyler Shelvin (knee) and WR Auden Tate (thigh) as questionable.

FB Alec Ingold (knee), LB Nick Kwiatkoski (ankle), and CB Keisean Nixon (ankle, foot) are out for the Raiders. CB Brandon Facyson (finger, hamstring) and RB Jalen Richard (ribs) are listed as questionable.

Cardinals at Seahawks

WR DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring) remains out for the Cardinals, but QB Kyler Murray (ankle) is listed as questionable after a week of practice. G Justin Pugh (calf), LB Tanner Vallejo (knee), and RB Jonathan Ward (concussion) are also out. S Budda Baker (heel), C Max Garcia (Achilles), QB Colt McCoy (pectoral), DT Corey Peters (shoulder), and S James Wiggins (knee) drew questionable tags.

We learned on Friday that the Seahawks won’t have RB Chris Carson (neck) on Sunday or at any other point in the 2021 season. S Jamal Adams (groin), LB Cody Barton (quadricep), DE Kerry Hyder (calf), T Jamarco Jones (back), and CB D.J. Reed (groin, knee) are listed as questionable.

Steelers at Chargers

LB T.J. Watt (hip, knee), G Kevin Dotson (ankle), CB Joe Haden (foot), and DE Isaiahh Loudermilk (groin) will all miss the Sunday night game at SoFi Stadium. The Steelers may also be missing QB Ben Roethlisberger and S Minkah Fitzpatrick because they are on the COVID-19 reserve list.

The Chargers listed S Alohi Gilman (quadricep), DT Linval Joseph (shoulder), and S Mark Webb (knee) as doubtful to play this weekend.RB Justin Jackson (quadricep) and S Trey Marshall (ankle) listed as questionable.

