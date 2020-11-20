NFL Week 11 injury report roundup: Several teams dealing with QB questions

Josh Alper
·5 min read

Week 11 of the 2020 NFL season kicked off on Thursday with a win by the Seahawks and it continues with 12 more games on Sunday, which means that the 24 teams in those games submitted their final injury reports of the week on Friday.

The teams playing on Monday night won’t release their final injury reports until Saturday and are not listed here.

With that housekeeping out of the way, here are all the injury reports for Sunday.

Lions at Panthers

QB Matthew Stafford (right thumb) practiced the last two days and the Lions have listed him as questionable. If he does play, he won’t have WR Danny Amendola (hip), WR Kenny Golladay (hip), and RB D'Andre Swift (concussion) with him on offense. DE Austin Bryant (thigh), LB Jarrad Davis (knee), DE Da'shawn Hand (groin), S Will Harris (groin), and T Halapoulivaati Vaitai (foot) are considered questionable for Sunday.

Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater (knee) was limited in practice all week and joins Stafford in the questionable category. CB Donte Jackson (toe), G John Miller (knee, ankle), and T Russell Okung (calf) are unlikely to play after being listed as doubtful. CB Rasul Douglas (ankle), S Sam Franklin (ankle), DE Yetur Gross-Matos (shoulder), DE Marquis Haynes (shoulder), TE Chris Manhertz (shoulder), and LB Tahir Whitehead (rib) are questionable along with Bridgewater.

Falcons at Saints

The Falcons did not issue any injury designations for Sunday’s game.

The biggest injury news for the Saints is that QB Drew Brees is on injured reserve. TE Josh Hill (concussion) and RB Dwayne Washington (back) have been ruled out. CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) is listed as questionable.

Dolphins at Broncos

G Solomon Kindley (foot) and LB Kyle Van Noy (hip) are the only Dolphins to get designations. Both of them are listed as questionable.

Broncos QB Drew Lock (ribs) is listed as questionable. CB Bryce Callahan (illness), TE Noah Fant (ribs), G Graham Glasgow (calf), T Jake Rodgers (shoulder), and DT DeShawn Williams (ankle) drew the same listing while LB Joseph Jones (calf) has been ruled out.

Titans at Ravens

Titans LB Jadeveon Clowney (knee) is out for the second time in the last three weeks. WR Adam Humphries (concussion), CB Adoree' Jackson (knee), DT Larrell Murchison (rib), TE MyCole Pruitt (knee), and G Rodger Saffold (ankle) are also out. C Ben Jones (knee) and CB Kareem Orr (groin) have questionable designations.

The Ravens are not expected to have DT Calais Campbell (calf) or DT Brandon Williams (ankle) in the lineup after listing them as doubtful. LB L.J. Fort (finger) and CB Jimmy Smith (ankle) are questionable to play.

Eagles at Browns

S Rudy Ford (hamstring) is out for the Eagles. No one else has an injury designation.

Browns G Wyatt Teller (calf) and LB Mack Wilson (hip) are listed as questionable. The team also hopes to have T Jack Conklin and K Cody Parkey back from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Patriots at Texans

It’s another long list of questionable players for the Patriots. The group includes CB Stephon Gilmore (knee), but he sounds like he expects to play for the first time since Week 7. LB Ja'whaun Bentley (groin), DT Adam Butler (shoulder), K Nick Folk (back), DT Lawrence Guy (shoulder, elbow, knee), LB Terez Hall (shoulder), RB Damien Harris (ankle, chest), WR N'Keal Harry (shoulder), TE Ryan Izzo (hamstring, hand), G Shaquille Mason (calf), DE John Simon (elbow), WR Matt Slater (knee), T Joe Thuney (ankle), DE Deatrich Wise (knee, hand), and T Isaiah Wynn (ankle) make up the rest of the group.

The Texans ruled out S Michael Thomas (shoulder). P Bryan Anger (right quadricep), RB Cullen Gillaspia (back), G Senio Kelemete (concussion), LB Jacob Martin (not injury related), DE Charles Omenihu (hamstring), WR Kenny Stills (back), and T Laremy Tunsil (illness) are listed as questionable.

Steelers at Jaguars

RB Trey Edmunds (hamstring), LB Jayrone Elliott (illness), and RB Jaylen Samuels (quadricep) are out for the Steelers.

The Jaguars will not have TE James O'Shaughnessy (knee) and WR Laviska Shenault (hamstring) on Sunday. WR Collin Johnson (hamstring), CB Sidney Jones (achilles), and QB Gardner Minshew (right thumb) are considered questionable.

Bengals at Washington Football Team

Bengals RB Joe Mixon (foot) is out for the fourth straight game. DT Margus Hunt (illness), T Fred Johnson (illness), G Alex Redmond (biceps), WR Mike Thomas (hamstring), and DT Xavier Williams (back) were designated as questionable.

DE Ryan Anderson (knee), S Deshazor Everett (ankle), T Cornelius Lucas (ankle), and LB Jared Norris (hamstring) will not play for the Football Team. K Dustin Hopkins (right groin), WR Dontrelle Inman (hamstring), LS Nick Sundberg (illness), and WR Isaiah Wright (illness) are listed as questionable.

Jets at Chargers

The Jets listed QB Sam Darnold (right shoulder) as doubtful, but they’ve already announced he’s not playing. LB Blake Cashman (hamstrings) has the same listing while CB Bless Austin (neck) and K Sam Ficken (right groin) are listed as questionable.

LS Cole Mazza (illness) and QB Tyrod Taylor (ribs) are questionable for the Chargers. DE Joey Bosa (concussion) will be back in the lineup.

Packers at Colts

Packers WR Davante Adams (ankle) did not get an injury designation. RB Tyler Ervin (wrist, ribs) is their only player who has been ruled out. DE Montravius Adams (toe) is listed as doubtful while CB Ka'dar Hollman (quadricep), WR Allen Lazard (core), S Will Redmond (shoulder), WR Darrius Shepherd (shoulder), and WR Equanimeous St. Brown (knee) drew questionable tags.

The Colts listed TE Jack Doyle (concussion), CB Isaiah Rodgers (knee), T Braden Smith (thumb), TE Noah Togiai (knee), and DE Kemoko Turay (ankle) as questionable to play. They’ll also be without DL Denico Autry after placing him on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday.

Cowboys at Vikings

DE Randy Gregory and DE DeMarcus Lawrence are both questionable for the Cowboys due to illness. C Tyler Biadasz (hamstring) has been ruled out.

G Ezra Cleveland (ankle) is out for the Vikings. CB Cameron Dantzler (concussion) and TE Irv Smith (groin) are listed as questionable.

Chiefs at Raiders

DE Taco Charlton (ankle) and T Mitchell Schwartz (back) are out for the Chiefs. T Mike Remmers (rib) and WR Sammy Watkins (hamstring, calf) are in the questionable category this week.

The Raiders listed DT Maurice Hurst (ankle) and RB Jalen Richard (chest) as questionable.

