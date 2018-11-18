NFL Week 11 inactive players lists

Yahoo Sports Staff
Yahoo Sports
NFL footballs (Getty Images)
NFL footballs (Getty Images)

Here are the inactive players for Sunday’s games of NFL Week 11, as announced by the individual teams on Twitter:

On bye week: San Francisco 49ers (2-8), Buffalo Bills (3-7), Cleveland Browns (3-6-1), Miami Dolphins (5-5), New York Jets (3-7), New England Patriots (7-3).

Sunday’s early games

Houston Texans (6-3) at Washington Redskins (6-3)



Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) at Baltimore Ravens (4-5)



Tennessee Titans (5-4) at Indianapolis Colts (4-5)



Pittsburgh Steelers (6-2-1) at Jacksonville Jaguars (3-6)



Dallas Cowboys (4-5) at Atlanta Falcons (4-5)



Carolina Panthers (6-3) at Detroit Lions (3-6)



Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-6) at New York Giants (2-7)



What to Read Next