NFL Week 11 inactive players lists

Here are the inactive players for Sunday’s games of NFL Week 11, as announced by the individual teams on Twitter:

On bye week: San Francisco 49ers (2-8), Buffalo Bills (3-7), Cleveland Browns (3-6-1), Miami Dolphins (5-5), New York Jets (3-7), New England Patriots (7-3).

Sunday’s early games

Houston Texans (6-3) at Washington Redskins (6-3)





#HOUvsWAS inactives: Trey Quinn will start for Jamison Crowder. pic.twitter.com/JSV1HLsgrr — Washington Redskins (@Redskins) November 18, 2018





Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) at Baltimore Ravens (4-5)

#Bengals Inactives 11/18 – #CINvsBAL: -WR A.J. Green

-CB K. Russell

-LB P. Brown

-LB N. Vigil

-OT C. Ogbuehi

-WR J. Malone

-DT A. Washington — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) November 18, 2018

Tennessee Titans (5-4) at Indianapolis Colts (4-5)

Titans at Colts Inactives #TENvsIND RB David Fluellen

OL Aaron Stinnie

WR Taywan Taylor

OL Tyler Marz

DL Matt Dickerson

CB Kenneth Durden

LB Will Compton Pregame Updates 📲 » https://t.co/D8nHdwNKP5 pic.twitter.com/ZexU2Ghxsi — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) November 18, 2018









Pittsburgh Steelers (6-2-1) at Jacksonville Jaguars (3-6)





The following players are inactive in today's game against the Steelers. pic.twitter.com/sWbrNDPY8q — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) November 18, 2018





Dallas Cowboys (4-5) at Atlanta Falcons (4-5)

Cowboys inactives: Mike White, Tavon Austin, Sean Lee, Daniel Ross, David Irving, Taco Charlton, Antwaun Woods #cowboyswire — David Helman (@HelmanDC) November 18, 2018









Carolina Panthers (6-3) at Detroit Lions (3-6)

Panthers' inactives vs. Lions:

Injured:

WR Torey Smith Scratches:

G Brendan Mahon

RB Kenjon Barner

G Amini Silatolu

DE Efe Obada

RB Travaris Cadet

LB Andre Smith — Joe Person (@josephperson) November 18, 2018









Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-6) at New York Giants (2-7)





Today's #NYGiants Inactives:

QB Kyle Lauletta

DB Tony Lippett

S Kamrin Moore

DT RJ McIntosh

C Evan Brown

WR Jawill Davis

DT John Jenkins pic.twitter.com/UVpyrj7OE2 — New York Giants (@Giants) November 18, 2018



