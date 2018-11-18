NFL Week 11 inactive players lists
Here are the inactive players for Sunday’s games of NFL Week 11, as announced by the individual teams on Twitter:
On bye week: San Francisco 49ers (2-8), Buffalo Bills (3-7), Cleveland Browns (3-6-1), Miami Dolphins (5-5), New York Jets (3-7), New England Patriots (7-3).
Sunday’s early games
Houston Texans (6-3) at Washington Redskins (6-3)
Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) at Baltimore Ravens (4-5)
#Bengals Inactives 11/18 – #CINvsBAL:
-WR A.J. Green
-CB K. Russell
-LB P. Brown
-LB N. Vigil
-OT C. Ogbuehi
-WR J. Malone
-DT A. Washington
Tennessee Titans (5-4) at Indianapolis Colts (4-5)
Titans at Colts Inactives #TENvsIND
RB David Fluellen
OL Aaron Stinnie
WR Taywan Taylor
OL Tyler Marz
DL Matt Dickerson
CB Kenneth Durden
LB Will Compton
Pittsburgh Steelers (6-2-1) at Jacksonville Jaguars (3-6)
Dallas Cowboys (4-5) at Atlanta Falcons (4-5)
Cowboys inactives: Mike White, Tavon Austin, Sean Lee, Daniel Ross, David Irving, Taco Charlton, Antwaun Woods
Carolina Panthers (6-3) at Detroit Lions (3-6)
Panthers' inactives vs. Lions:
Injured:
WR Torey Smith
Scratches:
G Brendan Mahon
RB Kenjon Barner
G Amini Silatolu
DE Efe Obada
RB Travaris Cadet
LB Andre Smith
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-6) at New York Giants (2-7)
Inactives for #TBvsNYG
Today's #NYGiants Inactives:
QB Kyle Lauletta
DB Tony Lippett
S Kamrin Moore
DT RJ McIntosh
C Evan Brown
WR Jawill Davis
