NFL Week 11: Former Vols’ stats
Week 11 of the NFL season has concluded.
The season started with 18 former Vols on NFL rosters.
John Kelly was waived by Cleveland on Nov. 20 and Kyle Phillips made his 2021 season debut for the Jets on Sunday after coming off injured reserves.
Alvin Kamara was inactive for the second consecutive week for New Orleans due to injury. Cordarrelle Patterson missed Atlanta’s game against the Patriots on Thursday.
Former Vols’ stats for Week 11 are listed below.
Cordarrelle Patterson (Atlanta Falcons): Inactive
Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Dustin Colquitt (Atlanta Falcons): 5 punts, 269 yards
© Douglas Defelice-USA TODAY Sports
Jakob Johnson (New England Patriots): Played, no stats
Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Malik Jackson (Cleveland Browns): 2 tackles, 1 assist
(AP Photo/David Dermer)
Jalen Reeves-Maybin (Detroit Lions): 4 tackles, 1 assist
Syndication: DetroitFreePress
Emmanuel Moseley (San Francisco 49ers): 1 tackle
Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Jauan Jennings (San Francisco 49ers): 1 reception, 4 yards
Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
Michael Palardy (Miami Dolphins): 4 punts, 191 yards
(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Justin Coleman (Miami Dolphins): 1 tackes, 2 assists
© Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Kyle Phillips (New York Jets): 3 tackles, 1 assist
Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Alvin Kamara (New Orleans Saints): Inactive
Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
Marquez Callaway (New Orleans Saints): 1 reception, 26 yards, 1 touchdown
Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
Shy Tuttle (New Orleans Saints): 3 tackles, 2 assists
Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Derek Barnett (Philadelphia Eagles): 1 assist
Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Morgan Cox (Tennessee Titans): Played, no stats
Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Trey Smith (Kansas City Chiefs): Played, no stats
(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Darrell Taylor (Seattle Seahawks): Played, no stats
(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Cameron Sutton (Pittsburgh Steelers): 7 tackles, 3 assists
Syndication: The Record
Josh Palmer (Los Angeles Chargers): 1 reception, 17 yards
Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
