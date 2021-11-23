NFL Week 11: Former Vols’ stats

In this article:

Week 11 of the NFL season has concluded.

The season started with 18 former Vols on NFL rosters.

John Kelly was waived by Cleveland on Nov. 20 and Kyle Phillips made his 2021 season debut for the Jets on Sunday after coming off injured reserves.

Alvin Kamara was inactive for the second consecutive week for New Orleans due to injury. Cordarrelle Patterson missed Atlanta’s game against the Patriots on Thursday.

Former Vols’ stats for Week 11 are listed below.

Cordarrelle Patterson (Atlanta Falcons): Inactive

Dustin Colquitt (Atlanta Falcons): 5 punts, 269 yards

Jakob Johnson (New England Patriots): Played, no stats

Malik Jackson (Cleveland Browns): 2 tackles, 1 assist

Jalen Reeves-Maybin (Detroit Lions): 4 tackles, 1 assist

Emmanuel Moseley (San Francisco 49ers): 1 tackle

Jauan Jennings (San Francisco 49ers): 1 reception, 4 yards

Michael Palardy (Miami Dolphins): 4 punts, 191 yards

Justin Coleman (Miami Dolphins): 1 tackes, 2 assists

Kyle Phillips (New York Jets): 3 tackles, 1 assist

Alvin Kamara (New Orleans Saints): Inactive

Marquez Callaway (New Orleans Saints): 1 reception, 26 yards, 1 touchdown

Shy Tuttle (New Orleans Saints): 3 tackles, 2 assists

Derek Barnett (Philadelphia Eagles): 1 assist

Morgan Cox (Tennessee Titans): Played, no stats

Trey Smith (Kansas City Chiefs): Played, no stats

Darrell Taylor (Seattle Seahawks): Played, no stats

Cameron Sutton (Pittsburgh Steelers): 7 tackles, 3 assists

Josh Palmer (Los Angeles Chargers): 1 reception, 17 yards

