NFL Week 11: Former Vols’ stats

Week 11 of the 2022 National Football League season has concluded.

The 2022 NFL season will conclude Feb. 12, 2023 with Super Bowl LVII. Super Bowl LVII will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Week 11 games will be contested Nov. 24-27.

NFL Week 10: Former Vols’ stats

NFL Week 9: Former Vols’ stats

NFL Week 8: Former Vols’ stats

NFL Week 7: Former Vols’ stats

NFL Week 6: Former Vols’ stats

NFL Week 5: Former Vols’ stats

NFL Week 4: Former Vols’ stats

NFL Week 3: Former Vols’ stats

NFL Week 2: Former Vols’ stats

NFL Week 1: Former Vols’ stats

NFL preseason Week 3: Former Vols’ stats

NFL preseason Week 2: Former Vols’ stats

NFL preseason Week 1: Former Vols’ stats

Each week, Vols Wire looks at stats for former University of Tennessee players in the NFL.

Week 11 stats for former Vols in the NFL are listed below.

Morgan Cox (Tennessee Titans): Played, no stats

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Joshua Dobbs (Cleveland Browns): Did not play

(Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

Jakob Johnson (Las Vegas Raiders): 1 reception, 0 receiving yards

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Kendal Vickers (Las Vegas Raiders): Inactive

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Matthew Butler (Las Vegas Raiders): Inactive

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Palmer (Los Angeles Chargers): 8 receptions, 106 receiving yards, 2 receiving touchdowns

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Trey Smith (Kansas City Chiefs): Played, no stats

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Jauan Jennings (San Francisco 49ers): Played, no stats

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Theo Jackson (Minnesota Vikings): 1 fumble recovery

George Walker IV-USA TODAY Sports

Alvin Kamara (New Orleans Saints): 12 rushing attempts, 42 rushing yards,, 4 receptions, 47 receiving yards

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Marquez Callaway (New Orleans Saints): 1 reception, 6 receiving yards

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Shy Tuttle (New Orleans Saints): 3 assists

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Alontae Taylor (New Orleans Saints): 4 tackles, 1 assist

Story continues

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Cameron Sutton (Pittsburgh Steelers): 3 tackles

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Cade Mays (Carolina Panthers): Played, no stats

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Reeves-Maybin: (Houston Texans): Played, no stats

(AP Photo)

Velus Jones Jr. (Chicago Bears): Played, no stats

(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Cordarrelle Patterson (Atlanta Falcons): 10 rushing attempts, 52 rushing yards, 2 receptions, 2 rushing yards, 3 kickoff returns, 147 return yards, 1 touchdown

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire