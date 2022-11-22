NFL Week 11: Former Vols’ stats
Week 11 of the 2022 National Football League season has concluded.
The 2022 NFL season will conclude Feb. 12, 2023 with Super Bowl LVII. Super Bowl LVII will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
Week 11 games will be contested Nov. 24-27.
Each week, Vols Wire looks at stats for former University of Tennessee players in the NFL.
Week 11 stats for former Vols in the NFL are listed below.
Morgan Cox (Tennessee Titans): Played, no stats
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Joshua Dobbs (Cleveland Browns): Did not play
(Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)
Jakob Johnson (Las Vegas Raiders): 1 reception, 0 receiving yards
(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Kendal Vickers (Las Vegas Raiders): Inactive
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Matthew Butler (Las Vegas Raiders): Inactive
Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
Josh Palmer (Los Angeles Chargers): 8 receptions, 106 receiving yards, 2 receiving touchdowns
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Trey Smith (Kansas City Chiefs): Played, no stats
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Jauan Jennings (San Francisco 49ers): Played, no stats
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Theo Jackson (Minnesota Vikings): 1 fumble recovery
George Walker IV-USA TODAY Sports
Alvin Kamara (New Orleans Saints): 12 rushing attempts, 42 rushing yards,, 4 receptions, 47 receiving yards
Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
Marquez Callaway (New Orleans Saints): 1 reception, 6 receiving yards
Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
Shy Tuttle (New Orleans Saints): 3 assists
Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Alontae Taylor (New Orleans Saints): 4 tackles, 1 assist
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Cameron Sutton (Pittsburgh Steelers): 3 tackles
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Cade Mays (Carolina Panthers): Played, no stats
Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Jalen Reeves-Maybin: (Houston Texans): Played, no stats
(AP Photo)
Velus Jones Jr. (Chicago Bears): Played, no stats
(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Cordarrelle Patterson (Atlanta Falcons): 10 rushing attempts, 52 rushing yards, 2 receptions, 2 rushing yards, 3 kickoff returns, 147 return yards, 1 touchdown
John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports